Spring is here, and we're going to help you celebrate the season's start with fresh picks to amp up your beauty routine. We're talking brag-worthy finds you can trust and afford including skincare and bodycare favorites, dreamy makeup, and hair must-haves that you won't believe are from Walmart. These editor-approved picks will put a spring in your step and get you primed and ready to take on the season ahead.

Help your already great hair do even greater things with these coveted shampoos, sprays, and treatments.

Suave, Ceramide Infusion Age Brilliance Shampoo $5

Suave

Ceramide Infusion Age Brilliance Shampoo

$5

 Schwarzkopf, Keratin Blonde Permanent Hair Color Kit $12

Schwarzkopf

Keratin Blonde Permanent Hair Color Kit

$12

 Tresemmé, Keratin Smooth Whipped Shaping Hair Styling Mousse $6

Tresemmé

Keratin Smooth Whipped Shaping Hair Styling Mousse

$6

 Herbal Essences, Argan Oil Paraben Free Shampoo Hair Repair $7

Herbal Essences

Argan Oil Paraben Free Shampoo Hair Repair

$7

 Tresemmé, Extra Hold Frizz Control Hairspray $7

Tresemmé

Extra Hold Frizz Control Hairspray

$7

 Method, Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Shampoo $11

Method

Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Shampoo

$11

 Method, Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Conditioner $11

Method

Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Conditioner

$11

 John Frieda, ULTRAfiller+ Thickening Spray for Fine Hair $11

John Frieda

ULTRAfiller+ Thickening Spray for Fine Hair

$11

Goodbye, dry winter skin. Cleanse, treat, and moisturize to put your best face forward this spring.

Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Melting Balm $12

Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Melting Balm

$12

 Clean & Clear, Morning Burst Oil-Free Gentle Daily Acne Face Wash $6

Clean & Clear

Morning Burst Oil-Free Gentle Daily Acne Face Wash

$6

 Neutrogena, Makeup Remover Wipes and Face Cleansing Towelettes, 25Ct $6

Neutrogena

Makeup Remover Wipes and Face Cleansing Towelettes, 25Ct

$6

 Lumify, Eye Illuminations 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water & Eye Makeup Remover $14

Lumify

Eye Illuminations 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water & Eye Makeup Remover

$14

 Lumify, Eye Illuminations Hydra-Gel Brightening Eye Cream $23

Lumify

Eye Illuminations Hydra-Gel Brightening Eye Cream

$23

 Neutrogena, Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment $28

Neutrogena

Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment

$28

 Bioré, Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips $10

Bioré

Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips

$10

 Neutrogena, Age Shield Face Oil-Free Sunscreen $11

Neutrogena

Age Shield Face Oil-Free Sunscreen

$11

Your ongoing quest to achieve ridiculously soft skin ends here. Get your body ready for its close-up with these editor-curated lotions, creams, and self-tanners that won't disappoint.

NIVEA, Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion $10

NIVEA

Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion

$10

 Aquaphor, Healing Balm Stick, Skin Protectant $10

Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick, Skin Protectant

$10

 Jergens, Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Face Moisturizer $11

Jergens

Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Face Moisturizer

$11

 NIVEA, Q10 Skin Firming and Anti-Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream $16

NIVEA

Q10 Skin Firming and Anti-Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream

$16

 Jergens, Natural Glow + Firming Sunless Tanning Daily Body Lotion $11

Jergens

Natural Glow + Firming Sunless Tanning Daily Body Lotion

$11

 Aveeno, Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion $17

Aveeno

Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion

$17

 NIVEA, Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream $18

NIVEA

Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream

$18

 Aquaphor, Healing Ointment $13

Aquaphor Healing Ointment

$13

Greet the warmer weather with a fresh, new makeup look. Get ahead of the game with these versatile picks that color, refresh, sculpt, and more.

Revlon, PhotoReady Rose Glow Primer $12

Revlon

PhotoReady Rose Glow Primer

$12

 Revlon, ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup $12

Revlon

ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup

$12

 Revlon, Powder Blush in Oh Baby $10

Revlon

Powder Blush in Oh Baby

$10

 Revlon, Colorstay Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Nude $8

Revlon

Colorstay Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Nude

$8

 Revlon, Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Rum Raisin $13

Revlon

Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Rum Raisin

$13

 Revlon, ColorStay Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Black $7

Revlon

ColorStay Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Black

$7

 Revlon, ColorStay Waterproof Natural Eyebrow Color Pencil in Soft Brown $8

Revlon

ColorStay Waterproof Natural Eyebrow Color Pencil in Soft Brown

$8

 Revlon, ColorStay Lock Setting Mist Spray $11

Revlon

ColorStay Lock Setting Mist Spray

$11
Caitie Schlisserman
Beauty Director, Branded Content

Caitie Schlisserman is an L.A.-based beauty director with over a decade of branded content and editorial experience. She joined Who What Wear in 2014 as the first branded content editor and has worked her way up to overseeing the beauty department of the media revenue team. Before Who What Wear, Caitie helped launch FabFitFun's first subscription box and worked at a beauty startup where she assisted in successfully launching the editorial department.

