Spring is here, and we're going to help you celebrate the season's start with fresh picks to amp up your beauty routine. We're talking brag-worthy finds you can trust and afford including skincare and bodycare favorites, dreamy makeup, and hair must-haves that you won't believe are from Walmart. These editor-approved picks will put a spring in your step and get you primed and ready to take on the season ahead.
Prices subject to change.
Help your already great hair do even greater things with these coveted shampoos, sprays, and treatments.
Suave
Ceramide Infusion Age Brilliance Shampoo
$5
Schwarzkopf
Keratin Blonde Permanent Hair Color Kit
$12
Tresemmé
Keratin Smooth Whipped Shaping Hair Styling Mousse
$6
Herbal Essences
Argan Oil Paraben Free Shampoo Hair Repair
$7
Tresemmé
Extra Hold Frizz Control Hairspray
$7
Method
Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Shampoo
$11
Method
Simply Nourish Paraben and Sulfate Free Moisturizing Conditioner
$11
John Frieda
ULTRAfiller+ Thickening Spray for Fine Hair
$11
Goodbye, dry winter skin. Cleanse, treat, and moisturize to put your best face forward this spring.
Neutrogena
Makeup Remover Melting Balm
$12
Clean & Clear
Morning Burst Oil-Free Gentle Daily Acne Face Wash
$6
Neutrogena
Makeup Remover Wipes and Face Cleansing Towelettes, 25Ct
$6
Lumify
Eye Illuminations 3-in-1 Micellar Cleansing Water & Eye Makeup Remover
$14
Lumify
Eye Illuminations Hydra-Gel Brightening Eye Cream
$23
Neutrogena
Adapalene Gel Acne Treatment
$28
Bioré
Original Deep Cleansing Pore Strips
$10
Neutrogena
Age Shield Face Oil-Free Sunscreen
$11
Your ongoing quest to achieve ridiculously soft skin ends here. Get your body ready for its close-up with these editor-curated lotions, creams, and self-tanners that won't disappoint.
NIVEA
Skin Firming Melanin Beauty and Hydration Body Lotion
$10
Aquaphor Healing Balm Stick, Skin Protectant
$10
Jergens
Natural Glow Sunless Tanning Face Moisturizer
$11
NIVEA
Q10 Skin Firming and Anti-Wrinkle Neck and Chest Cream
$16
Jergens
Natural Glow + Firming Sunless Tanning Daily Body Lotion
$11
Aveeno
Daily Moisturizing Body Lotion
$17
NIVEA
Skin Firming and Toning Body Gel-Cream
$18
Aquaphor Healing Ointment
$13
Greet the warmer weather with a fresh, new makeup look. Get ahead of the game with these versatile picks that color, refresh, sculpt, and more.
Revlon
PhotoReady Rose Glow Primer
$12
Revlon
ColorStay Liquid Foundation Makeup
$12
Revlon
Powder Blush in Oh Baby
$10
Revlon
Colorstay Longwear Lip Liner Pencil in Nude
$8
Revlon
Super Lustrous Creme Lipstick in Rum Raisin
$13
Revlon
ColorStay Waterproof Eyeliner Pencil in Black
$7
Revlon
ColorStay Waterproof Natural Eyebrow Color Pencil in Soft Brown
$8
Revlon
ColorStay Lock Setting Mist Spray
$11