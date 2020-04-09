Editors handpick every product that we feature. We may earn money from the links on this page.
If you need us, we'll be on the couch.
Sweatpants are the cozy staple of everyone's wardrobe. Slipping on a pair is no longer thought of as "sacrificing style for comfort," especially since celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski wear them on the regular as part of their athleisure ensembles. Sweats, officially, have become an accepted part of our wardrobes, whether we're wearing them at home while binge-watching Netflix or slipping them on before a long flight.
Today, the humble sweatpants come in endless prints, colors, fabrics (I'll take cashmere, please), and even lengths. You can style them multiple ways—by pairing a denim jacket with them for spring, for example, or wearing sweats with a crop top while you attempt those TikTok dance challenges. You can wear sweats with slippers, sandals, sneakers, and more. Ahead, we rounded up a variety of styles to suit your needs, whether you're craving a new gray drawstring option or a rainbow merino wool pair.
These ombré sweats will brighten your mood in seconds, especially when you're stuck indoors on a rainy day. The soft pastel colors are easy on the eyes and Instagram-worthy should you want to take a mirror selfie to show off your favorite loungewear.
You can never go wrong with casual separates from Lou & Grey. If you're looking for sweatpants that don't have a tapered bottom, get this wide-leg pair.
Les Tien is a brand that's beloved by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner. This relaxed silhouette is great for comfort and style. Try pairing these with your favorite tee and leather strap sandals.
Cotton Citizen is beloved by all celebrities, and this particular pair of joggers has been spotted on Celine Dion. The zipper detail elevates the casual bottoms while a drawstring cinches the pants comfortably to your body.
You don't have to give up style for comfort with these stripped jogger pants. They can easily be taken from your couch to the streets with an elevated top. Not planning to go out? Cozy up with a hoodie and fuzzy socks.
You have a penchant for animal prints, so why not work them into your sweats collection? This cropped bottom has an all-over tiger strip print that makes you the fiercest person in the room. Challenge your siblings or roomies to a
fight video game or board game dual.
Fleece is having a moment, and it's even worked its way into sweats. This Everlane bottom has a ribbed waistband, a sporty bound hem, and smooth jersey pockets. And you can't tell by looking at it, but the sweatpants are made from recycled material that came from 52 plastic water bottles.
For a no-fuss classic option, try these gray sweatpants. The drawstring will help you keep your pants up while giving you that slouchy, relaxed feel.
Cashmere anything is a game changer, but especially cashmere sweats. The material settles so nicely on your skin that you hardly feel like you're wearing pants, making them a travel-friendly option. Pair this bottom with the matching hoodie.
LoveShackFancy took inspiration from the rainbow to create these colorful merino wool sweats. Whether you're hanging out by the fireplace or chilling indoors with the AC blasting, these bottoms will wrap you up in its cozy warmth.
For the Sporty Spice in you, try these side-striped joggers. The tapered bottoms are great for showing off your favorite sneakers.
Everyone needs a neutral pair of sweatpants that doesn't require much styling. Here, a pair of high-waist bottoms you can pair with your more colorful hoodies and sweatshirts.
If you can't decide on a color, try these two-toned green sweatpants. The sporty bottoms receive a fashion forward element with this color trend.
Throwing a bachelorette party? Have everyone wear these matching heart-print sweatpants. Now's the time to embrace those semi-cheesy "we're matching" photos for the sake of the occasion.
These purple bottoms are part of Gucci's Cruise 2020 collection. They're made in Italy from a blend of sparkly wool with shimmering GG motifs. Designer sweats certainly make your laidback ensembles seem more luxe, don't they?