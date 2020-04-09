Today's Top Stories
The Best Sweatpants to Spend the Day or Week In

If you need us, we'll be on the couch.

By Andrea Zendejas
image
Design by Morgan McMullen

Sweatpants are the cozy staple of everyone's wardrobe. Slipping on a pair is no longer thought of as "sacrificing style for comfort," especially since celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski wear them on the regular as part of their athleisure ensembles. Sweats, officially, have become an accepted part of our wardrobes, whether we're wearing them at home while binge-watching Netflix or slipping them on before a long flight.

Today, the humble sweatpants come in endless prints, colors, fabrics (I'll take cashmere, please), and even lengths. You can style them multiple ways—by pairing a denim jacket with them for spring, for example, or wearing sweats with a crop top while you attempt those TikTok dance challenges. You can wear sweats with slippers, sandals, sneakers, and more. Ahead, we rounded up a variety of styles to suit your needs, whether you're craving a new gray drawstring option or a rainbow merino wool pair.

•••

Ombré Sweatpants
Slim-Fit Fleece Sweatpants
Aritzia aritzia.com
$56.00
SHOP IT

These ombré sweats will brighten your mood in seconds, especially when you're stuck indoors on a rainy day. The soft pastel colors are easy on the eyes and Instagram-worthy should you want to take a mirror selfie to show off your favorite loungewear.  

1 of 15
Wide-Leg Sweatpants
Plush Wide Leg Sweatpants
Lou & Grey nordstrom.com
$41.70
SHOP IT

You can never go wrong with casual separates from Lou & Grey. If you're looking for sweatpants that don't have a tapered bottom, get this wide-leg pair.

2 of 15
Tie-Dye Sweatpants
Kelly Tie-Dye Track Pants
Les Tien farfetch.com
$250.00
SHOP IT

Les Tien is a brand that's beloved by the likes of Gigi Hadid and Kylie Jenner. This relaxed silhouette is great for comfort and style. Try pairing these with your favorite tee and leather strap sandals. 

3 of 15
Zipper Sweatpants
Milan Zip Ankle Jogger Pants
Cotton Citizen nordstrom.com
$168.75
SHOP IT

Cotton Citizen is beloved by all celebrities, and this particular pair of joggers has been spotted on Celine Dion. The zipper detail elevates the casual bottoms while a drawstring cinches the pants comfortably to your body. 

4 of 15
Striped Sweatpants
Henry Striped Cotton Tapered Pants by Leset
Leset modaoperandi.com
$150.00
SHOP IT

You don't have to give up style for comfort with these stripped  jogger pants. They can easily be taken from your couch to the streets with an elevated top. Not planning to go out? Cozy up with a hoodie and fuzzy socks.

5 of 15
Animal Print Sweatpants
Nolan Leopard Print Jogger Sweatpants
Nili Lotan nordstrom.com
$325.00
SHOP IT

You have a penchant for animal prints, so why not work them into your sweats collection? This cropped bottom has an all-over tiger strip print that makes you the fiercest person in the room. Challenge your siblings or roomies to a fight video game or board game dual. 

6 of 15
Fleece Sweatpants
The ReNew Fleece Sweatpant
Everlane everlane.com
$60.00
SHOP IT

Fleece is having a moment, and it's even worked its way into sweats. This Everlane bottom has a ribbed waistband, a sporty bound hem, and smooth jersey pockets. And you can't tell by looking at it, but the sweatpants are made from recycled material that came from 52 plastic water bottles. 

7 of 15
Gray Fleece Sweatpants
Aerie Weekend Jogger
Aerie ae.com
$15.98
SHOP IT

For a no-fuss classic option, try these gray sweatpants. The drawstring will help you keep your pants up while giving you that slouchy, relaxed feel.

8 of 15
Cashmere Sweatpants
Cashmere Track Pants Navy
Ven Store ven-store.com
£160.00
SHOP IT

Cashmere anything is a game changer, but especially cashmere sweats. The material settles so nicely on your skin that you hardly feel like you're wearing pants, making them a travel-friendly option. Pair this bottom with the matching hoodie. 

9 of 15
Wool Sweatpants
Blossom Pant in Rainbow
LoveShackFancy revolve.com
$325.00
SHOP IT

LoveShackFancy took inspiration from the rainbow to create these colorful merino wool sweats. Whether you're hanging out by the fireplace or chilling indoors with the AC blasting, these bottoms will wrap you up in its cozy warmth. 

10 of 15
Striped Sweatpants
Joggers with Side Stripes
H&M hm.com
$24.99
SHOP IT

For the Sporty Spice in you, try these side-striped joggers. The tapered bottoms are great for showing off your favorite sneakers. 

11 of 15
Neutral-Tone Sweatpants
Muse Ribbed High-Waist Sweatpants
ALO nordstrom.com
$98.00
SHOP IT

Everyone needs a neutral pair of sweatpants that doesn't require much styling. Here, a pair of high-waist bottoms you can pair with your more colorful hoodies and sweatshirts.  

12 of 15
Two-Tone Sweatpants
Cuffed Pants
Adidas adidas.com
$42.00
SHOP IT

If you can't decide on a color, try these two-toned green sweatpants. The sporty bottoms receive a fashion forward element with this color trend. 

13 of 15
Heart Print Sweatpants
The Cropped Sweatpants With Heart Embroidery
The Great neimanmarcus.com
$195.00
SHOP IT

Throwing a bachelorette party? Have everyone wear these matching heart-print sweatpants. Now's the time to embrace those semi-cheesy "we're matching" photos for the sake of the occasion. 

14 of 15
Designer Sweatpants
GG Wool-Blend Trackpants
Gucci www.mytheresa.com
$1,100.00
SHOP IT

These purple bottoms are part of Gucci's Cruise 2020 collection. They're made in Italy from a blend of sparkly wool with shimmering GG motifs. Designer sweats certainly make your laidback ensembles seem more luxe, don't they?

15 of 15
