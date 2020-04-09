Sweatpants are the cozy staple of everyone's wardrobe. Slipping on a pair is no longer thought of as "sacrificing style for comfort," especially since celebrities like Hailey Bieber and Emily Ratajkowski wear them on the regular as part of their athleisure ensembles. Sweats, officially, have become an accepted part of our wardrobes, whether we're wearing them at home while binge-watching Netflix or slipping them on before a long flight.

Today, the humble sweatpants come in endless prints, colors, fabrics (I'll take cashmere, please), and even lengths. You can style them multiple ways—by pairing a denim jacket with them for spring, for example, or wearing sweats with a crop top while you attempt those TikTok dance challenges. You can wear sweats with slippers, sandals, sneakers, and more. Ahead, we rounded up a variety of styles to suit your needs, whether you're craving a new gray drawstring option or a rainbow merino wool pair.



•••

