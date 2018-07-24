Ivanka Trump's Clothing Brand Is Officially Shutting Down

As of this afternoon, Ivanka Trump has announced that she will be shuttering her namesake clothing line. According to reports, the company's 18 employees have been notified of the decisions and layoffs are expected to follow. The news comes after an objectively rocky year for Trump's clothing line—in addition to being dropped by major retailers like Nordstrom and Hudson’s Bay, concerns have been raised about the company's many conflicts of interest (most recently, Trump was speculated to have received special treatment from the Chinese government).

"When we first started this brand, no one could have predicted the success that we would achieve," Trump explained in a statement to CNBC. "After 17 months in Washington, I do not know when or if I will ever return to the business, but I do know that my focus for the foreseeable future will be the work I am doing here in Washington, so making this decision now is the only fair outcome for my team and partners."

In 2016, Trump stepped down from her role at the brand to transition into her position as senior adviser at the White House. This post will be updated as more information is available.