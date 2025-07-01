I Can't Lie—I'm Only Shopping The Fourth of July Sales at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap

These holiday discounts are too good to pass up.

As a shopping editor, I live, eat, and breathe sales. There are a few times of the year when I can expect plenty of great deals (hello, Amazon Prime Day!), but I've noticed that Fourth of July sales are often overlooked. If you're still looking for a Fourth of July outfit or simply need a summer wardrobe refresh, allow me to draw your attention to the only sales worth shopping this holiday at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap.

With my penchant for minimalist style, I'm naturally a diehard fan of all three brands (and their sales). Personal highlights include my favorite-ever linen pants, a trendy swimsuit from J.Crew, breezy summer dresses from Madewell, and linen pieces to mix and match at Gap. Basically, this is the perfect time to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe.

That's just a tiny peek at all of the great summer fashion you can find on sale right now. For everything you need to know about the Fourth of July sales at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap, keep scrolling, then shop my favorite sale picks from each retailer.

J.Crew's Fourth of July Sale

From now through July 7, J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off its cashmere, including the perfect summer sweater. However, the best deal is its sale-on-sale discounts: you can purchase one sale style and earn 50 percent off, purchase two sale styles and earn 60 percent off, and earn a whopping 70 percent off on three styles. Simply apply the promo code EXTRA to receive your discount. Please note that the prices below reflect the sale prices before the promo code is applied.

Harbor Pant in Linen
J.Crew
Harbor Pants in Linen (Were $118)

Wear these breezy pants this weekend, then add them to your summer work outfits rotation.

Drop-Waist Mixy Dress
J.Crew
Drop-Waist Mixy Dress (Was $128)

The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, so test it out with this on-sale find.

Cabana Dress in Linen
J.Crew
Cabana Dress in Linen (Was $168)

This linen dress was made for looking and staying cool on a hot day.

Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt
J.Crew
Ribbed Featherweight Cashmere T-Shirt (Was $128)

Upgrade your go-to T-shirt to this luxe cashmere version.

New Soleil Pant in Striped Linen
J.Crew
New Soleil Pants in Striped Linen (Were $118)

These nautical-inspired pants would be so easy to throw on with a tank over the holiday weekend.

Wren Lace-Trim Shirtdress in Stripe
J.Crew
Wren Lace-Trim Shirtdress in Stripe (Was $188)

This shirtdress could work for so many occasions, including a Fourth of July party.

Gemma Ruched Bandeau Cutout One-Piece
J.Crew
Gemma Ruched Bandeau Cutout One-Piece (Was $128)

Polka dots are having a major moment right now.

Pointelle Short-Sleeve Knit Cardigan
J.Crew
Pointelle Short-Sleeve Knit Cardigan (Was $60)

This is everything I could want in a little cardigan.

Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt in Stripe
J.Crew
Airy Gauze Button-Up Shirt in Stripe (Was $98)

Because you can do so much better for a bathing suit cover-up than your old college tee.

Madewell's Fourth of July Sale

Madewell is running a sale from now through July 10. You can earn an extra 30 percent off sale styles with the code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Additionally, plenty of summer denim trends are 60 percent off with the same code.

Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill
Madewell
Slouchy Straight Pants in Drapey Twill (Were $118)

If you're in need of polished pants for the office, you're in luck—this $40 pair is an extra 30 percent off.

Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash
Madewell
Alexa Chung for Madewell Denim Tank Midi Dress in Pellson Wash (Was $178)

You can easily dress this pick up or down for the occasion.

Madewell, Pull-On Shorts
Madewell
Pull-On Shorts (Were $68)

Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of trendy boxy shorts for summer, so naturally, I'm on board, too.

Madewell, Smocked Tank Top in Shibori Dot Print
Madewell
Smocked Tank Top in Shibori Dot Print (Was $78)

This polka-dot tank is so much cooler than the average black top.

Madewell, Pintucked Shorts in 100% Linen
Madewell
Pintucked Shorts in 100% Linen (Were $78)

Linen shorts in the summer are a must-have.

Smocked U-Neck Mini Dress in Gingham
Madewell
Smocked U-Neck Mini Dress in Gingham (Was $138)

Every It Girl I know has worn a gingham dress this season.

Madewell, Linen Scoopneck Cutaway Vest (Was $98)

Madewell
Linen Scoopneck Cutaway Vest (Was $98)

A tailored vest is a summer office staple.

Madewell, Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition
Madewell
Superwide-Leg Jeans: Airy Denim Edition (Were $138)

I'm obsessed with all-white outfits in the summer, so you can bet these lightweight jeans are in my cart.

Madewell , Linen-Blend V-Neck Cardigan (Were $110)

Madewell
Linen-Blend V-Neck Cardigan (Was $110)

Sometimes, a summery linen sweater is just what you need to beat the chill.

Gap's Fourth of July Sale

During Gap's Fourth of July sale, you can save up to 50 percent off summer essentials, including shorts, swimwear, dresses, and T-shirts. Additionally, you can earn up to 70 percent off markdowns—both discounts end July 3, so you can expect even better discounts once the holiday officially begins.

Gap, Linen-Blend Crop Shell Tank Top (Was $50)

Gap
Linen-Blend Crop Shell Tank Top (Was $50)

Brown is the summer trend to add to your closet if you want to look richer.

Gap, Linen-Blend Midi Skirt
Gap
Linen-Blend Midi Skirt (Was $70)

Make it a matching set with this airy skirt.

Gap, Organic Cotton Vintagesoft T-Shirt
Gap
Organic Cotton VintageSoft T-Shirt (Was $25)

This white T-shirt is a favorite Gap basic of MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, who says, "It’s the kind of basic you’ll want to build your whole summer wardrobe around."

Gap, Modern Rib Halter Tank Top (Was $25)

Gap
Modern Rib Halter Tank Top (Was $25)

A white tank top is a wardrobe essential, no matter the season.

Gap, Denim Tie-Front Smocked Waist Mini Dress
Gap
Denim Tie-Front Smocked Waist Mini Dress (Was $80)

The Gap x Dôen collaboration may not be part of the sale, but you can still grab pretty sundresses like this at a discount.

Gap, Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants
Gap
Linen-Blend Relaxed Straight Ankle Pants (Were $98)

This cropped pair of linen pants gives you the chance to show off a pair of cute leather sandals.

Gap , 100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $80)

Gap
100% Linen Oversized Shirt (Was $80)

You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially if they are as lightweight and airy as this one.

Gap , Linen-Blend Crop Shirt (Was $60)

Gap
Linen-Blend Crop Shirt (Was $60)

Consider this your new wear-with-everything top.

Gap, Linen-Blend Mini Dress
Gap
Linen-Blend Mini Dress (Was $70)

This linen dress comes in so many colors, but I'm partial to classic white for the Fourth of July.

