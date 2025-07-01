I Can't Lie—I'm Only Shopping The Fourth of July Sales at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap
These holiday discounts are too good to pass up.
As a shopping editor, I live, eat, and breathe sales. There are a few times of the year when I can expect plenty of great deals (hello, Amazon Prime Day!), but I've noticed that Fourth of July sales are often overlooked. If you're still looking for a Fourth of July outfit or simply need a summer wardrobe refresh, allow me to draw your attention to the only sales worth shopping this holiday at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap.
With my penchant for minimalist style, I'm naturally a diehard fan of all three brands (and their sales). Personal highlights include my favorite-ever linen pants, a trendy swimsuit from J.Crew, breezy summer dresses from Madewell, and linen pieces to mix and match at Gap. Basically, this is the perfect time to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe.
That's just a tiny peek at all of the great summer fashion you can find on sale right now. For everything you need to know about the Fourth of July sales at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap, keep scrolling, then shop my favorite sale picks from each retailer.
J.Crew's Fourth of July Sale
From now through July 7, J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off its cashmere, including the perfect summer sweater. However, the best deal is its sale-on-sale discounts: you can purchase one sale style and earn 50 percent off, purchase two sale styles and earn 60 percent off, and earn a whopping 70 percent off on three styles. Simply apply the promo code EXTRA to receive your discount. Please note that the prices below reflect the sale prices before the promo code is applied.
Wear these breezy pants this weekend, then add them to your summer work outfits rotation.
The drop-waist dress trend is still going strong, so test it out with this on-sale find.
This linen dress was made for looking and staying cool on a hot day.
These nautical-inspired pants would be so easy to throw on with a tank over the holiday weekend.
This shirtdress could work for so many occasions, including a Fourth of July party.
Polka dots are having a major moment right now.
Because you can do so much better for a bathing suit cover-up than your old college tee.
Madewell's Fourth of July Sale
Madewell is running a sale from now through July 10. You can earn an extra 30 percent off sale styles with the code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Additionally, plenty of summer denim trends are 60 percent off with the same code.
Jennifer Lawrence is a fan of trendy boxy shorts for summer, so naturally, I'm on board, too.
Every It Girl I know has worn a gingham dress this season.
I'm obsessed with all-white outfits in the summer, so you can bet these lightweight jeans are in my cart.
Gap's Fourth of July Sale
During Gap's Fourth of July sale, you can save up to 50 percent off summer essentials, including shorts, swimwear, dresses, and T-shirts. Additionally, you can earn up to 70 percent off markdowns—both discounts end July 3, so you can expect even better discounts once the holiday officially begins.
Brown is the summer trend to add to your closet if you want to look richer.
This white T-shirt is a favorite Gap basic of MC's fashion commerce editor, Julia Marzovilla, who says, "It’s the kind of basic you’ll want to build your whole summer wardrobe around."
A white tank top is a wardrobe essential, no matter the season.
The Gap x Dôen collaboration may not be part of the sale, but you can still grab pretty sundresses like this at a discount.
This cropped pair of linen pants gives you the chance to show off a pair of cute leather sandals.
You can never have too many button-down shirts, especially if they are as lightweight and airy as this one.
Brooke Knappenberger is the Associate Commerce Editor at Marie Claire, where she specializes in crafting shopping stories—from sales content to buying guides that span every vertical on the site. She also oversees holiday coverage with an emphasis on gifting guides as well as Power Pick, our monthly column on the items that power the lives of MC’s editors. She also tackled shopping content as Marie Claire's Editorial Fellow prior to her role as Associate Commerce Editor.
She has over three years of experience writing on fashion, beauty, and entertainment and her work has appeared on Looper, NickiSwift, The Sun US, and Vox Magazine of Columbia, Missouri. Brooke obtained her Bachelor's Degree in Journalism from the University of Missouri’s School of Journalism with an emphasis on Magazine Editing and has a minor in Textile and Apparel Management.