As a shopping editor, I live, eat, and breathe sales. There are a few times of the year when I can expect plenty of great deals (hello, Amazon Prime Day!), but I've noticed that Fourth of July sales are often overlooked. If you're still looking for a Fourth of July outfit or simply need a summer wardrobe refresh, allow me to draw your attention to the only sales worth shopping this holiday at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap.

With my penchant for minimalist style, I'm naturally a diehard fan of all three brands (and their sales). Personal highlights include my favorite-ever linen pants, a trendy swimsuit from J.Crew, breezy summer dresses from Madewell, and linen pieces to mix and match at Gap. Basically, this is the perfect time to refresh your summer capsule wardrobe.

That's just a tiny peek at all of the great summer fashion you can find on sale right now. For everything you need to know about the Fourth of July sales at J.Crew, Madewell, and Gap, keep scrolling, then shop my favorite sale picks from each retailer.

J.Crew's Fourth of July Sale

From now through July 7, J.Crew is offering up to 40 percent off its cashmere, including the perfect summer sweater. However, the best deal is its sale-on-sale discounts: you can purchase one sale style and earn 50 percent off, purchase two sale styles and earn 60 percent off, and earn a whopping 70 percent off on three styles. Simply apply the promo code EXTRA to receive your discount. Please note that the prices below reflect the sale prices before the promo code is applied.

Madewell's Fourth of July Sale

Madewell is running a sale from now through July 10. You can earn an extra 30 percent off sale styles with the code SUMMERTIME at checkout. Additionally, plenty of summer denim trends are 60 percent off with the same code.

Gap's Fourth of July Sale

During Gap's Fourth of July sale, you can save up to 50 percent off summer essentials, including shorts, swimwear, dresses, and T-shirts. Additionally, you can earn up to 70 percent off markdowns—both discounts end July 3, so you can expect even better discounts once the holiday officially begins.