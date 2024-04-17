Patrick Mahomes Says Taylor Swift Has Learned So Much About Football

It's safe to say that Patrick Mahomes is officially a Swiftie.

In a recent interview with Time, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared what it's like to be friends with the most celebrated pop star on the planet, Taylor Swift.

“I’ve met a lot of famous people now in my life,” Mahomes told the publication. “Taylor’s probably the most down-to-earth person that’s been on that stage for that long.”

Mahomes—who is great friends with tight end Travis Kelce, Swift's boyfriend and the person who introduced the quarterback to Swift last year after his team played the Chicago Bears—went on to say that Swift remembered meeting Mahomes briefly during the 2019 NFL Draft in Nashville.

“She’s never not working,” Mahomes continued. “Even when she’s taking her downtime, she’s working on something. Shooting a music video or singing a song or writing a song."

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Mahomes said that Swift's unstoppable work ethic is made obvious even by the way she talks.

"Even when she's talking about football, when she's learning it, you can see her business mind putting it together," he continued. "It's almost like she's trying to become a coach. 'Why can't you try this, and this, and this?' She's asking the right questions."



The Super Bowl champ also credits Swift and her dedicated fans for taking the Kansas City Chiefs "from a nationwide team that was kind of global to a full global worldwide team."

"That came from Taylor's fanbase," he continued, adding that despite what people think the added attention from Swift attending games was not a distraction during their Super Bowl-winning season.

"We just embraced it," he added. "We like having that visibility. At the end of the day, football has always been this bruising sport. We want to make it fun, where kids grow up and play football and show their personality and be who they are. This year really magnified that."

Lyndsay Bell, Brittany Mahomes and Taylor Swift react in a suite during the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and the Green Bay Packers at Lambeau Field on December 03, 2023 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Image credit: Getty Images)

After Swift attended the first NFL game in support of her boyfriend Kelce, Mahomes reacted to finding out she was in the stands.

"I mean, she’s a pop star—she’s a tremendous singer; tremendous at everything she does," he told the press after the game. "I haven’t got to meet her, but I guess if she ends up being with Travis then I will probably get to meet her at some point. She seems like a good person so hopefully I get to meet her one day."

The quarterback went on to say that Kelce did tell him that Swift would be at the game "at the last minute," but he wasn't entirely sure if his buddy was being serious.

"There are some things with Trav where he kinda just says it and you don't know if it's true or not," he continued. "He says it so calmly."

Well, Kelce definitely wasn't lying and Mahomes got his wish—he's officially friends with a bonafide pop star!