Bette Midler Swears the Secret to Her 40-Year Marriage Is "Separate Bedrooms"
She's been married to Martin von Haselberg since 1984.
Bette Midler has revealed the secret to her wonderful 40-year marriage.
Asked in an interview with Entertainment Tonight what has kept her and husband Martin von Haselberg happily together for so long, Midler answered without hesitation and with a twinkle in her eye, "Separate bedrooms."
Further explaining why this is a must for the couple, Midler shared, "My husband snores."
She also said of her marriage, "it's been a fabulous ride."
Perhaps the most impressive part of all this is that Midler and von Haselberg knew each other for just six weeks before tying the knot in Las Vegas circa December 1984, and have enjoyed a beautiful relationship ever since. They share daughter Sophie, born in 1986, who happens to star in her mom's new movie, The Fabulous Four, which comes out this week.
The reason marriage came up in the first place is that, in the film, one scene sees Midler's character try on the poofiest wedding dress you've ever seen, which prompts the following great joke from Susan Sarandon's character: "I think you should stay away from an open flame."
On the subject of Midler's daughter Sophie, the Hocus Pocus actress admitted she was "averse" to her only child going into acting. "I was more than averse, I was frightened for her. You know, she was just a little girl and I made a terrible mistake by saying, 'If you go into show business, I'll kill you,' and she took it very much to heart."
She added, "She's brilliant, she's great, she's the love of my life."
And if you're looking for more timeless Bette Midler wisdom, may I suggest checking out her X (that's Twitter, FYI) account? You're welcome.
