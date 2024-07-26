Spoilers for episodes 1-7 of Too Hot to Handle season 6 ahead. The course of love never runs smoothly on dating reality shows like Too Hot to Handle. Case in point: Charlie Jeer and Katherine LaPrell, one of the eventual couples within the season 6 cast of the Netflix show. After arriving on the show on day one when the latest installment premiered on July 19, the two models—Charlie a 21-year-old from Kent, England, and Katherine, a 28-year-old from L.A.—spent the start of their time in the villa getting to know other people, but eventually, they revisited their initial spark. After the dramatic start to their relationship, fans are wondering whether Charlie and Katherine were in it for the long haul, both during the show and post-filming. Read on for everything we know about the couple's relationship so far.

What happened between Charlie and Katherine on 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

Charlie and Katherine caught each other's eye from the minute they stepped foot in the Too Hot to Handle villa (partly thanks to their coincidentally matching swimsuits). They showed their mutual interest during Bad Lana's first rule-free day, even sharing a kiss. However, Charlie was also interested in fellow Brit Lucy and kissed her, too, along with Toronto girl Kylisha. With three kisses in one day, Charlie was banished to the original Lana's windowless bunker to cool off.

Katherine and Charlie chat on day one in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Once he emerged from the bunker, Charlie had his eyes set on Lucy, as he wanted to explore their connection. She eventually forgave him for his busy first day, and the pair decided to become a couple. Meanwhile, Katherine is scooped up by new arrival (and season 5 alum) Louis when he asks her on a date. Katherine and Louis shared some more eventful days, filled with several rule breaks and a trip to the Hideaway. She even stayed loyal after Lana sent her on a date with college student Cristian, though the date did make Katherine realize that her relationship with Louis had been primarily sexual.

Things changed in episode 5 when Katherine and Charlie shared an emotional, honest moment during a mirror challenge. Both of them had been having doubts about their respective couplings; Katherine was concerned whether she and Louis could get to an emotional place, and Charlie was feeling like Lucy wasn't reciprocating his energy. (It's hard to say, but Lucy's actions may have been to avoid breaking any rules, as this wouldn't be the first time Lana worked against a couple). As Katherine and Charlie stared into each other's eyes and hugged during the workshop, they caught deeper feelings and realized they wanted to explore their emotional connection. That night, they decided to get to know each other better after talking to Louis and Lucy.

Katherine and Louis participate in a fake-orgasm challenge in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

In episode 6, Katherine ends things with Louis, admitting that she had been thinking about Charlie while they were together. Meanwhile, Charlie breaks things off with Lucy, but he doesn't tell her about Katherine. Instead, Lucy finds out from Louis and is understandably heartbroken. Still, Katherine and Charlie are proud of going about the breakups genuinely, and they happily couple up. They even attempt to get a green light to kiss once Lana gives out the rule-free watches, but it doesn't work out. Instead, they share a rule-breaking kiss, which does bring them closer even though it loses the group $6,000.

The brand-new couple went through a serious shake-up in episode 7. After a rough conversation where Charlie admitted that his head could turn (his exact stat was a "99.7 percent chance" that he would stay focused on Katherine), Bad Lana sent him on a date with Sabrina, a tall brunette from Toronto who looks noticeably similar to Katherine and has received a 24-hour rule-free window. During the date, Charlie says that he's not in a serious relationship, and both he and Sabrina put some massage oil (courtesy of Bad Lana) to good use. Still, when he learns about the free pass, he resists kissing Sabrina and stays loyal to Katherine. He does ask Sabrina to keep the massages secret, and the big cliffhanger heading into the final three episodes is whether he hides the truth from Katherine.

Charlie and Lucy share a moment in Too Hot to Handle season 6. (Image credit: Courtesy of Netflix)

Are Katherine and Charlie still together after 'Too Hot to Handle' season 6?

Too Hot to Handle's season 6 cast are staying mum on any spoilers regarding their relationship statuses once production stopped. (Odds are that Netflix contract is quite strong.) The biggest clue we have so far is that Katherine and Charlie follow each other on Instagram and have liked some of each other's posts. They may also have met up in the real world post-filming, as Charlie posted an Instagram update from a trip to L.A. last February. We'll have to wait for season 6's August 2 finale to see whether they met up as friends or something more.