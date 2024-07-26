Ice Spice Hits Back at Claims Taylor Swift Became Friends With Her for "Clout"

Blake Lively, Ice Spice, and Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl 2024.
Ice Spice's friendship with Taylor Swift has come under scrutiny since it first began, and the rapper has thoughts on the supposed controversy of it all.

In a new profile interview with Rolling Stone promoting her debut album Y2K!, the rapper said that some people's assumptions that Swift became friends with her "as a calculated attempt at clout" really bothers her.

"Which is so rude to me, [because] why would she not want to be my friend?" she told the magazine. "Taylor f**ks with me. She’s so funny. I think our personalities mesh really well."

Ice also called Swift her "closest celebrity friend," and recalled "hysterically crying" when her manager called her to tell her the popstar wanted to collab with her on a remix of "Karma."

This, as far as we know, marked the beginning of a beautiful friendship.

After that, the two women hung out at the 2023 VMAs, plus the Eras Tour, the Super Bowl, and Coachella.

In her Rolling Stone interview, Ice also addressed a separate controversy that arose around the same time her friendship with Swift began and involved the popstar's then-flame Matty Healy.

The 1975 frontman could be heard laughing along on a podcast he appeared on in February 2023, when the hosts made disturbing comments about Ice Spice's race. This was part of the reason Taylor Swift fans were so against her fling with Healy.

But the rapper told Rolling Stone that she hadn't heard anything about that, and that she doesn't really care as much as fans seem to. "I actually was late as f**k to that. I didn’t know about it until like a month after or something like that," she said. "He apologized multiple times, but I didn’t realize how big of a deal it was to other people. I feel like people just wanted something to be mad about, I guess. I wasn’t angry or sad or anything. I was just kind of confused. I never really cared about that."

She also said she's a "huge fan" of The 1975.

Taylor Swift briefly dated Matty Healy in the spring of 2023, and her fans weren't pleased about it.

(Image credit: Photo by Robert Kamau / Getty)
Iris Goldsztajn is a London-based journalist, editor and author. She is the morning editor at Marie Claire, and her work has appeared in the likes of British Vogue, InStyle, Cosmopolitan, Refinery29 and SELF. Iris writes about everything from celebrity news and relationship advice to the pitfalls of diet culture and the joys of exercise. She has many opinions on Harry Styles, and can typically be found eating her body weight in cheap chocolate.

