SSENSE coupons for January 2024

FAQS

How can I get a first order discount at SSENSE? SSENSE has a newsletter sign-up for the latest sales updates and brand news. Whilst there is no specific first order discount at this time, the newsletter is a smart way to be kept updated on other promotions.

Does SSENSE have free shipping? SSENSE has free standard US express on all orders of $100 or more. If your order is less than this, shipping will cost $14. Your order should arrive within 2-3 working days with express shipping.

Are there any sales on the SSENSE website? Yes. Be sure to click the ‘sale’ menu at the top of the website to see the sale page. This is where you can shop the latest discounts on designer brands at SSENSE. Our savings experts have previously noted savings from brands such as Converse, Marc Jacobs, and Vera Wang.

Will SSENSE price match items? Shop with confidence from SSENSE thanks to their ‘price protection policy’. If an item you’ve bought from SSENSE goes in the sale or is discounted within 14 calendar days, SSENSE will refund the difference. The item will need to be in stock on the website and in the same style and size. Make sure to check the complete terms and conditions on the SSENSE website.

What is the SSENSE returns policy? You can return your SSENSE order within 30 days of your purchase. Your item must be unused, unwashed, unaltered and in its original condition. You should also include any original packaging or tags. Any sale items cannot be returned.

Hints and tips

Newsletter updates: Sign up for the SSENSE newsletter and you’ll get timely updates on the latest designer brands and sales. Simply go to the SSENSE website and click ‘newsletter signup’. You will need to provide your preferred email address to sign up.

Shop the sale: Looking for designer labels on a budget? Check the ‘sale’ page from the SSENSE menu. We’ve previously seen up to 70% off designer brands at SSENSE. You can even sort the sale by brand, price, or trending. Whether you’re shopping for designer shoes or chic t-shirts, the sale is a smart way to shop.

Save on shipping: Shoppers can get free express shipping at SSENSE when they spend $100. With plenty of designer luxury clothes listed over this price, it’s a smart shipping policy. You can also check here at Marie Claire for any free shipping codes.

Get free returns: Find it difficult to decide on your clothing? Don’t worry - SSENSE has a 30 day free returns policy. This means you can shop with confidence, knowing there are no extra costs if you want to return your purchase. Make sure to keep your items in their original condition with any tags still attached. Note: sale items cannot be returned.

How to use a SSENSE promo code:

Check the available SSENSE promo codes for one to suit your order. Click ‘get discount’ to see the code. Go to the Ssense website and add your items to your basket. Click the ‘shopping bag’ text in the right hand corner of your screen. Proceed to checkout with your email address. Copy and paste your Ssense promo code into the promo box. Click ‘apply’ and your discount should be applied.

How We Source Our Codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing coupons.marieclaire@futurenet.com so we know.

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.