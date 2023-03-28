FAQs

What shipping options are available to choose from at Lands’ End? At Lands’ End, they have a few shipping options for you to choose from at the checkout stage. Standard shipping is free on all orders over $99 and will take 4-10 business days. For orders that are below $99, standard shipping costs $9.00. Alternatively, you can opt for expedited shipping which costs $14.95, and takes 3-4 business days, or express shipping which costs $24.95 and takes 2-3 business days. Please note that orders will not be delivered on weekends or public holidays.

Can I track my order from Lands’ End? You can indeed. When you have placed your order with Lands’ End, you should receive a confirmation email containing your order number. Once you’ve found that, head over to the Lands’ End website, click the ‘Track Order’ button in the top right corner of the website, and follow the on-screen instructions. If you haven’t been provided with a tracking number, or you can’t find it, simply sign into your shopping account, click the ‘Order History & Tracking’ button, and then click to track your order. If for any reason you have any issues while doing this, you can contact Lands’ End by either calling them on the following number: 1-800-939-4816, or via live chat. Please note that all orders take a minimum of 1 business day for your tracking number to activate.

What payment methods are available at Lands’ End? At Lands’ End, they have a range of payment options available for you to choose from. They accept major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, and American Express, to name a few. They also accept alternative payment methods such as PayPal.

What is the returns policy at Lands’ End? At Lands’ End, they have a 90-day returns policy which means you’ll have up to 90 days from your original date of purchase to return your order. To receive a full refund, you must provide your proof of purchase along with your returned order. For more information regarding returning school uniforms, personalized items, and oversized items (such as furniture), please head over to the Returns FAQs page which you can find on the Lands’ End website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Deals:

If you’d like to stay up to date with all of the latest news and product releases, be sure to sign up to the Lands’ End newsletter using your email. When you do, you can be one of the first to know about exciting deals, be notified when there is a chance for you to save yourself some cash, can get 50% off your first order, and even free shipping. So, head over to the Lands’ End website and sign up now to start enjoying these perks!

Sale Section:

The next time you find yourself looking for something on the Lands’ End website, why not save yourself some money by shopping in their sale section first? When you do, you’ll be able to get some fantastic discounts including up to 80% off. So, whether it’s a fleece quarter-zip pullover to help you layer up for those autumn walks, a pair of comfy sandals for long walks on the beach, or a bean bag chair to create that ultimate snug, you’re sure to find something for you!

School Uniforms:

Buying school uniforms can be a costly affair, especially if you’ve got more than one little one who needs a uniform, a PE kit, and more. Luckily for you, at Lands’ End, they have school uniform sales which means you can stock up on all of those pesky school supplies without having to break the bank. You can find polo shirts, summer dresses, skirts, sports jackets, knee socks, and more for fantastic prices.

Gift Vouchers:

If you’ve got an upcoming birthday but you’re not quite sure what to get your special someone, give them the gift of saving money on Lands’ End bits and pieces, with a Lands’ End gift voucher. When you do, you can choose any amount from $10-$500, whatever suits your budget. What’s more, if you’re in need of a last-minute gift idea, you can opt for an e-gift voucher which will arrive via email almost instantly. You can also add a personalized message if you’d like to add a special touch too. To purchase a gift voucher, head over to the Lands’ End website now!

Free Catalogs:

Unsure what would suit you best and don’t want to worry about wasting time and money on returning your order? At Lands’ End, you can request a print catalog that you’re interested in, and get it free of charge. That way, you can have a little look at products from Lands’ End before you buy them, and make sure they’re the right thing for you.

How to Use Your Lands' End Promo Code