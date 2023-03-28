FAQs

Does ColourPop offer free shipping? Yes, you can get free shipping on orders at ColourPop. Your order will need to be $30 or more to qualify for free shipping. This is not available for addresses in Alaska or Hawaii. If your order is less than $30, there is a fixed rate of $5.99 for standard shipping. Now and then, we might have a free shipping code on this page for smaller-cost orders. It's always worth checking before going to the checkout.

How does ColourPop Build Your Own Palette work? Do you prefer choosing your own colors for eyeshadow and makeup palettes? You should know ColourPop offers up to 60% off with Build Your Own Palettes and a free makeup case. You can build your own palette by going to ‘Value Sets’ on the main menu and ‘Build Your Own Palette’. You can choose a small palette for $25 or a large palette for $46. As you choose your shades, you can see your palette be created on the left-hand side of the screen. Once you’re happy with your palette, simply click add to bag.

Does ColourPop have any sales? You’ll normally be able to shop sales at ColourPop. These are available throughout the year from the ‘Sale’ section on their website. It’s always a good idea to shop during end-of-season sales too, where you can see discounts of up to 70% off.

Does ColourPop have affiliate codes? You might be able to find affiliate codes from your favorite influencer or blogger on social media. ColourPop normally offers discounts through lesser-known celebrities, who might earn a commission or free product in return. To find affiliate codes, go to social media and try searching the #colourpop. We’d also recommend using this page to find the latest promo codes at ColourPop.

Hints and Tips

Join the ColourPop Newsletter: ColourPop is the place to go for affordable, fun makeup. You can even shop with a discount when you sign up for their newsletter. ColourPop gives $5 off your first order when you place your first order. You’ll also be sent regular promotions and coupons to help save on your makeup collections. To sign up for the newsletter, simply visit the ColourPop website and scroll down to the ‘Hey, let’s keep in touch!’ text. From there you can type in your email address and sign up for promotions. Of course, you can opt out at any time.

Refer Your Friends to ColourPop: Do you have any friends who also love makeup? You can refer them to the Refer-A-Friend program at ColourPop. They’ll get an easy 15% off their first order with your referral. Once they’ve placed their order using your code, you’ll also be sent 15% off to use on your next order too. We’d always recommend checking the terms and conditions of each promotion for any minimum spending. To find this discount, simply go to the ‘Offers’ page of the ColourPop website. You can also use our promo code on this page to access the Refer A Friend discount.

Save with ColourPop Sales: With plenty of sassy names and highly pigmented colors, why wouldn’t you shop the ColourPop makeup ranges? You can browse your makeup essentials for less by shopping the ColourPop sale too. You can also find trending makeup in the sale. Previous makeup has included popular heart-shaped blushes and Lizzie Macguire's eyeshadow palettes. These products have had up to 50% off in the sale. It’s simple to navigate the sale. All you have to do is click ‘Sale’ on the main menu or choose our relevant promo code. You can then sort the products by product type, price, or rating to make the most of your budget. You can also shop the ‘Last Call’ page for some of the best offers on clearance makeup products.

Enjoy Free Gifts: When you shop at ColourPop, you might be able to get complimentary makeup on your order. We’ve seen previous offers off a free Lippie Pencil on orders over $50. Do you prefer to choose your own shades? We’ve seen promotions at ColourPop of up 60% off and a free makeup case for creating your own eyeshadow palette. Make sure to check our list of promotions and current deals before you shop to see if you qualify for a free gift. When you reach the checkout, any free gifts should automatically be available to add to your bag.

Student Discount Savings: Students can save on their makeup and beauty orders at ColourPop. With a valid student discount, ColourPop will give you 15% off your order. For this discount, you will need to sign up for a free UNiDAYs or Student Beans account. You can click the promo code on this page to log into your account. You should then be sent your unique student code to use on your order. Another great way for college students to save is by shopping the ‘Last Call’ section where you can find 30-80% off throughout each semester.

Value Beauty Sets: If you’re hoping to stock up on your makeup, then it could be worth shopping the ‘Value Sets & Bundles’ at ColourPop. You’ll find discounts of 10-50% off makeup sets from the Value Sets page. Bestselling sets have included the Big Box of Lippie Stix, where you can shop 48 vegan Lippie Stix for $119. With a retail value of $384, it’s not difficult to see why this lipstick box is rated 5 stars.

How to Use Your ColourPop discount code