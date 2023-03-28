FAQs

What are the delivery options available at iHerb? At iHerb, standard delivery to most zip codes is free on all orders over $30. On orders under $30, standard delivery will cost $3.61. Hermes Standard delivery can take 7-10 working days. If you’d prefer a more speedy delivery, you can opt for DHL Express delivery for approximately $26 which will take 5-10 working days, depending on your location.

Can I track my order from iHerb? You can indeed. Simply head over to the iHerb website, log into your account, scroll down to the bottom of the homepage, and press the ‘Order Status’ button. Then, follow the on-screen instructions and enter any details regarding your order. You should then be able to view the status of your iHerb order. If you require more information regarding the status of your order, you can contact iHerb either by chatting with a virtual assistant or by emailing them. You can do this by heading to the iHerb website, and finding the ‘Contact Us’ button at the bottom of the homepage.

What payment methods are available at iHerb? At iHerb, they have several payment options for you to choose from. They accept payments from major credit and debit cards including Visa, Mastercard, Maestro, American Express, JCB, and Union Pay. If these don’t quite work for you, iHerb also accepts alternative payment options including Apple Pay, Klarna, and PayPal.

Can I return my order from iHerb? Yes of course. If you are not 100% satisfied with your purchase from iHerb you can return it. Simply head over to the iHerb website, log into your iHerb account, scroll down to the bottom of the homepage, and click the ‘Contact Us’ button. You’ll then be redirected to the iHerb FAQs section. Click the ‘Return an Item’ button and enter the required details. If you have any further questions regarding how to return your item(s), you can contact iHerb by chatting with a virtual assistant or emailing them.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Offers:

If you’d like to stay up to date with all of the latest news and new product releases from iHerb, be sure to sign up to the iHerb newsletter using your email. When you do, you’ll be the first to know about exciting offers and promotions, and even get the chance to save money on your order with exclusive discounts! So, sign up now so you can start saving yourself some serious cash!

Regular Deals:

At iHerb, they have regular deals so you can treat yourself to some health and wellness essentials without splashing the cash. Just be sure to head over to their website often because their deals are time-limited promotions which means they won’t last forever. You could bag some great deals, including 20% off your first order, or an extra 10% off your order over $60. If you do miss one, don’t worry, because you’ll probably be able to catch the next one!

iHerb Rewards:

If you’re a loyal customer at iHerb and they are your go-to for all things health and wellness, why not sign up for their reward scheme? When you do, you can enjoy exclusive rewards and start stacking up the points which you can put towards your next purchase. To earn points, simply review products that you’ve purchased, and then earn $1 for every review you write. When you have accumulated $100 or more of available credit, you can cash it out and spend it! Be sure to download the iHerb app, that way you can keep track of the status of your rewards and get tips for healthy living, all from the comfort of your own couch!

Refer-A-Friend Scheme:

Whether you’ve got a friend who loves health and wellness as much as you, or you know someone who might be in need of some self-care, why not make the most of the iHerb refer-a-friend scheme? Simply give someone special a 10% discount so they can enjoy iHerb products at even better prices. What’s more, you’ll get 10% commission in rewards credit for new customers! If your friend is an existing customer, not to worry, you can give and get 5%! Whether they need supplements that help them get their vitamins and minerals, aromatherapy oils for the ultimate at-home pamper night, or organic rye flour for some home baking, they’ll find something just right for them at iHerb!

How to Use Your iHerb Promo Code