American Eagle promo codes for March 2024

FAQs

Does American Eagle have free shipping? Get free standard shipping on any orders of $75 or more at American Eagle. If your order is less than this, then shipping starts from $7.95. Your order should arrive within 3-5 working days for mainland US addresses. If you are level 3 for the Real Rewards program, you also get free shipping.

How can I get a birthday discount at American Eagle? Sign up for the American Eagle rewards program and be sure to add your birth date to your profile. You should then be sent an exclusive birthday discount during your birthday month, which is usually a $5 birthday reward coupon. If you’re Level 3, you’ll also get free shipping and returns.

Do students get a discount at American Eagle? All verified students can get a 20% off discount at American Eagle. You will need to confirm your student status by logging into UNiDAYS. You’ll then be able to access your exclusive student discount code.

Can I combine multiple American Eagle discount codes? American Eagle only accepts one coupon per order. So, make sure you check each discount code and decide on the one which gives you the best savings. If an item is on sale, you might also be able to use a discount code.

What is the returns policy at American Eagle? Returns can be made to American Eagle if you are not happy with your purchase. You will need to return your items with no damage or wear and tear. You will also need to include your original invoice and any tags should still be attached. Customized items cannot be returned. There are no set timeframes to return an item by, although refunds can take up to 5 weeks.

Hints & tips:

Newsletter updates: Signing up for American Eagle newsletter emails is one of the simplest ways to save on your purchase. Once you sign up, you should be sent 10% off your first purchase at American Eagle. Whether you’re shopping iconic jeans or casual hoodies, it’s a sure-fire way to save. You’ll also be kept updated on the latest sales and promotions as well.

Student discount: Calling all students! Get 20% off your purchases at American Eagle with a valid UNiDAYS account. After you’ve logged into your account and verified your educational status, you should be able to access your unique American Eagle discount code.

Shop the clearance: Looking to update your wardrobe on a budget? Check out the American Eagle clearance section first. You’ll find all the signature styles and comfort we’ve all come to expect from American Eagle, only at a better price. Our savings experts have previously noted up to 60% off clearance items, for both men and women. So, be sure to check there first for a saving.

Recycle your jeans: Choosing some new jeans? You can recycle your old jeans at any American Eagle store. You’ll get $10 off your next jeans at American Eagle, and be helping the planet. If you’re signed up for the loyalty program, you’ll get 2 x points as well. Any brand of jeans can be recycled, as long as they are 90% cotton or greater.

How to use your American Eagle promo code

Browse this Marie Claire page for a promo code best suited to your purchase. Click the ‘Get Discount’ button and open the American Eagle website. Start shopping and add your items to your basket. Click the bag icon in the top right corner to go to the checkout page. Select ‘Apply a Promo Code’ under the ‘Offers’ title. Copy and paste your American Eagle coupon into the box. Click ‘Apply’ and your discount should be applied to your total.

How we source our codes

At Marie Claire, we have a dedicated team of deal experts, commercial colleagues, and editors who find and negotiate the best promo codes and coupons, as well as produce content aiming to help you shop affordably.

We have a dedicated team of 3 deal experts that are constantly sourcing and testing coupons and promo codes for some of the biggest retailers in fashion, beauty, and beyond to list on our website. They also work with affiliate networks to get a heads-up on future deals and discounts. This means we can update our pages

Meanwhile, our commercial colleagues are key to keeping good relationships with retailers. Their experience with lifestyle vouchers helps them to negotiate the best promo codes and exclusives for you.

On the pages themselves, you’ll find carefully researched saving information for all your beauty, lifestyle, and fashion purchases. Our contributing editors have years of experience in the industry and consistently update the page to reflect new ways to save. You’ll find helpful discount FAQs and saving tips which are checked and verified regularly.

What if my promo code doesn’t work?

Our team always tries to make sure any out-of-date sales or incorrect codes are not included on our coupon pages. To do this, we check a few things, including:

Trying the code and checking if they are valid ourselves.

Check we don’t have any unique, one-use codes.

Looking at the offer conditions to make sure you’ve got all the information.

However, there are occasions when details change or the codes may expire without us knowing. If this happens, be sure to contact us by emailing coupons.marieclaire@futurenet.com so we know.

How do we make money?

It’s completely free for customers to use the coupon codes we have above. We’ll get a small percentage of the money spent as a commission from the retailer you shop at. As with most businesses, we do need to make money however this will never impact the price you pay. The brand will give us a small share of the profit for connecting you to them. This helps us keep going whilst saving you more money.

Simply put, the retailer makes a sale, we get a commission, and you get a discount.