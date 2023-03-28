FAQs

Does New Balance have any coupons? Yes, New Balance accepts coupons on most orders. You can see current New Balance promo codes and coupons by checking their ‘Special Discounts’ section in the footer of their website. You’ll also be able to see any promo codes for New Balance at Marie Claire on this page. You can save between 5 - 25% off your order with one of our codes at the moment, including 10% off specific New Balance 574 sneakers.

Does New Balance give free shipping? If your order is $50 or over then you can get free ground shipping at New Balance. Your order should arrive within 2-5 business days. Any orders less than this cost $11.95 to be shipped. It’s worth knowing that signing up for MyNB Rewards loyalty program can give you free standard shipping on every order throughout the year. Simply sign up with your email address for free. You can unsubscribe to emails at any time.

Does New Balance have student discount? Fortunately, New Balance does have a student discount. Students can usually save 15-25% off their orders with a valid student ID. You will need to sign into ID.me to access this discount.

Are there military discounts at New Balance? Yes, New Balance has military and veteran discounts. If you’re part of the military or a veteran, you can get 25% off your order. To access this discount, simply click on the relevant promo code on this page. You will need to log into ID.me to verify your work status.

How do I get New Balance birthday discounts? Sign up to MyNB Rewards and you can get a birthday promo code sent to your email. New Balance usually sends a birthday coupon for $20 off a $100 order on its website.

Hints and Tips

Newsletter Promotions: Whilst shoes can be some of the pricier items in our wardrobes, it’s always good to know ways to save. New Balance fans can sign up to the newsletter and keep updated on the latest sales and promotions. When you sign up for the newsletter, New Balance will send you sale notifications and special promotions. You’ll also get 10% off your first order at New Balance for joining the newsletter. Whether you’re hoping to buy a new pair of 327 women’s shoes or men’s shoes, you can use your new code to save money on your order. To sign up, simply go to the New Balance website and scroll down to ‘Sign Up’. You can then add your email address and wait for your new promo code.

Enjoy a Student Discount: New Balance recognises looking your best whilst saving for your studies can be difficult. For this reason, you’ll be able to find a college student discount at New Balance. Students can expect to receive 25% off their orders. You can usually get free shipping too. All you need to do to access this discount is visit the New Balance website and verify your student status via ID.me. You can do this by scrolling to ‘For You’ in the footer of the homepage and then clicking ‘Special Discounts’. New Balance has shoes and sports clothing for everyone, whether you’re a runner or new to the gym. A student discount is a simple way to save on your sportswear whilst you’re still in education.

Shop the New Balance Sale: Make sure to check out the New Balance sales first for strong percentage discounts before you shop the full-priced shoes. You can sort through the Sale by choosing your ideal filters such as men’s, women’s, or kid’s. We’d also recommend checking out the ‘Shoes Under $100’ and ‘Clothing Under $50’. These outlet items filters are a great way to stock up on classic styles for less.

New Balance Black Friday Sales: New Balance shoes are iconic and their prices can reflect this. However, you can shop their seasonal sales to upgrade your shoedrobe for less. One of the best sales to shop New Balance is the Black Friday sale each year. We’ve previously seen discounts of up to 50% off selected items. It’s worth knowing that the Black Friday sales are usually available in-store and online. These sales are a great way to get the same high-quality, durable New Balance sneakers you love at a better price.

Shipping for Less: Do you prefer never paying more than you have to? It’s always worth checking if you can qualify for free shipping at New Balance. There are a few ways you can achieve free shipping with your order. New Balance offers ground free shipping for any order over $50. This will take 2-5 working days to arrive once its been dispatched. You can also qualify for free shipping all year round if you’re signed up as a New Balance rewards member. It’s completely free to sign up to New Balance Rewards. With free shipping, we’d say it’s worth it.

Join MyNB Rewards: New Balance has its own rewards program called MyNB Rewards. Why not sign up and save on your orders? You can get $5 off your next order for every $100 you spend. New Balance will also give you free shipping on each order and a birthday reward of $20 off when you spend $100. Once you reach 5000 points, you can also get two day discounted shipping. This usually costs $19.95 but with this promotion is only $10.

How to Use Your New Balance Promo Code