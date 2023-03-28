FAQs

How Do I Get an Ulta Discount? There are a few ways to get a discount on your order at Ulta—the easiest method being to apply a promo code to your purchase. You can find the latest promo codes for Ulta here on this page at Marie Claire. You can also sign up for Ultamate Rewards to accumulate points with each other that can be applied to discounts on future purchases. Regular customers should also consider signing up for the Ulta newsletter to stay informed of upcoming sales.

Does Ulta Offer Free Shipping? Ulta only offers free standard shipping for orders that total at least $35. If your order totals under this amount, your shipping rate will be $6.95 if shipping within the continental US. Upgrade options are available if you want to expedite shipping for your order but these upgrades will incur an additional fee.

Does Ulta Do Student Discounts? As of writing, we have been unable to confirm a student discount program for Ulta. Students must pay the same rate as other customers. This could always change in the future. If we come across a student discount program for Ulta, we’ll be sure to update this page with all of the details to help students sign up.

Does Ulta Have a Newsletter? Ulta has a newsletter that keeps you up to date on the latest news, products, deals, and upcoming sales. It’s free to join and you can always opt out of the newsletter whenever you want. To join the Ulta newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the Ulta homepage and click on the sign up button under the newsletter section.

How Often Does Ulta Have Sales? Ulta has sales throughout the year but you’re likely to come across them around holidays. If you want to keep up with upcoming sales, sign up for the newsletter to be among the first to know. If you don’t have time to wait, check out the sales page on the Ulta website. This section lists everything for sale at a discount.

Does Ulta Offer Free Returns? Users can submit returns for free as Ulta provides customers with a paid shipping label. You must submit your return request within 60 of the purchase date. You will need the original receipt or have proof of your purchase as an Ultamate Rewards member. The refund is issued using the original payment method or otherwise will be issued as in-store credit.

Tips for Shopping at Ulta

Before you complete your next order at Ulta, it would be well worth looking over our list of tips and tricks. There’s no need to pay more than you have to and these tips can help you save a little on your next purchase. We have suggestions that work for both regular customers and one-time shoppers alike.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - The easiest way to save money at Ulta is to take advantage of a good promo code. These are coupon codes that are applied to your cart before you check out. You can find them around the internet but the best place we recommend is this page here at Marie Claire. We update it regularly with the best promo codes as soon as we find them.

Wait for a Sale - Sometimes you can find a worthwhile sale at Ulta. These come up periodically throughout the year, often around holidays. If you don’t have time to wait for a sale, you can always browse the sales page. This section is dedicated to all of the products currently available at a discounted rate. You can browse everything at once or sort the deals by category.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Ulta has a newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is free to join and a great option for regular customers as it keeps you informed of upcoming sales, promos, deals, and sometimes includes exclusive offers. To sign up, scroll to the bottom of the Ulta homepage, click “Sign Up” and provide your email address.

Follow Ulta on Social Media - If you want to avoid email notifications in your inbox, you can always follow Ulta on social media to keep up with sales and new products. The company has several profiles available through multiple platforms so you can choose your favorite. To find Ulta on social media, visit the Ulta website, scroll to the bottom, and click on the social media icon pertaining to your preferred platform.

Sign Up for Ultamate Rewards - Regular customers should consider signing up for the Ultamate Rewards program. Members of this program receive points for purchases made on the website. As these points accumulate, you can exchange them for rewards and get access to exclusive offers. It’s free to join—just visit the Ultamate Rewards sign up page to get started.

How to Use Promo Codes at Ulta

Ulta promo codes work much like you’d expect from any other online retailer. Promo codes usually have terms that determine what products you can use them for and dates for validity. As long as the promo code you want to use is valid, it can be applied to your cart.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart, referred to as a bag at the Ulta website. Open the cart, or bag. Click "View Bag" at the bottom of the window. On the right hand side of the checkout screen, expand the "Add a coupon code" section. Enter the promo code into the empty field. Click "Apply". If the code is valid, it will be applied to your order. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Ulta