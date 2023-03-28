FAQs

Does Biossance have a rewards scheme? Are you a Biossnace super fan? If so The Clean Crew is the ultimate loyalty program for you. Once you join the scheme you can earn points that are converted into Clean Cash, not to mention access to exclusive rewards and offers. Check the website for full details, regular shoppers won’t want to miss out.

Does Biossance use a refer-a-friend scheme? Biossance doesn’t offer this service at the moment. But that’s not to say that savings can’t be made. Check out our promo codes, you can make some great savings and share those codes with friends. Why not tell them about our page, they will thank you for it!

Can I use more than one promo code at a time? Generally, Biossance will only allow one promo code to be applied to each order made. When browsing our promo codes be sure to select the one that will provide you with the most savings based on the items in your basket.

Are gift cards available? Yes, E-cards are available from Biossance. It is the perfect choice if you want to purchase skincare products as a gift and are unsure of the recipient's skin type. And you can E-cards via email so they make the ideal last-minute surprise. To apply E-cards to your order simply add them to the gift card and promo code box at checkout and enjoy!

How will I know that my order has been shipped? As soon as your favorite Biossance products have left the warehouse an email will be sent to you with a tracking number. You will know exactly when they are on the way and get excited about all those skincare treats that will soon be all yours.

Hints and Tips

Sign up for the newsletter: Have you been considering Biossance products for the first time? If so, the newsletter welcome offer is for you. Not only do newsletter recipients get information on new products, and advanced notice on promotional offers and sales but they have a one-time-only promo code that provides 20% off your first order.

Spread the cost: If you want to purchase an entire regime today, you can spread the cost by using Afterpay. Just select this option at checkout to enjoy flexible payments, it’s also interest-free so no need to worry about any additional fees. Why not add some additional treats to your basket like lip balm, masks, or accessories?

Enjoy free shipping: No matter how many products are in your basket, shipping is free on every order at Biossance. If you just need to replenish that cleaner or you are grabbing a complete regime, you won’t need to pay a dollar for shipping. You can expect to receive your products within 3 to 5 days. In a hurry? No problem, for an additional $14 you can get your products within 1 to 2 days by using the express delivery option.

Test and Trial: When we purchase new skincare products it’s difficult to know if it’s going to deliver the results we crave. The information provided online from Biossance is thorough and it’s an excellent guide. However, if for any reason squalane cleanser or rose oil aren’t delivering the results you expected you can return them to Biossance hassle-free. Take advantage of the generous free trial period, complete the returns form, and a pre-paid returns label will be provided. When making your return ensure you return the entire order including any free gifts that were included.

Sample It: Why not curate a kit of best-selling sample sizes to try? Are you curious about the new squalane and vitamin C moisturizer? Wonder what retinol would do for your skin? How about an omega-repair serum? Don’t want to pay full price either? Well, you could receive a deluxe free trial that includes free shipping and a unique promo code so that you can enjoy $20 off your next purchase, enabling you to save money on a new product that you don’t want to go without.

How To use your Biossance promo code