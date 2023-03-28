FAQs

How Do I Get an Old Navy Discount? You’ve got a few options available when it comes to getting a discount at Old Navy. The easiest method is to apply a promo code to your purchase. Old Navy has plenty of sales throughout the year you can take advantage of as well. Signing up for the newsletter is a great way to not only stay up to date on sales but sometimes even get exclusive offers.

Does Old Navy Offer Free Shipping? Old Navy offers free shipping under certain conditions. You must be a rewards member to be eligible for free shipping and the purchase must total at least $50. Non members must pay $7 for basic shipping which takes 5 - 7 business days to deliver. You can always upgrade to an expedited shipping option at an additional fee.

Does Old Navy Do Student Discounts? As of writing, we were unable to find a student discount program for Old Navy. Students will need to pay the same rate as other customers. This could change in the future, however. If we ever come across a student discount program at Old Navy, we’ll be sure to update this page with all the steps you need to take advantage of it.

Does Old Navy Have a Newsletter? Old Navy has a regular newsletter that customers can sign up for. This is a great opportunity to keep an eye out for sales and deals. It’s free to sign up for you and can always opt out at any time. To join the Old Navy newsletter, visit the website, scroll to the bottom of the homepage, and enter your email address into the sign up form.

How Often Does Old Navy Have Sales? Old Navy has sales fairly often throughout the year. If you want to stay informed of the latest sales, follow them on social media or sign up for the newsletter. If you don’t want to deal with newsletter emails in your inbox or don’t feel like waiting, click on the “Sale” link in the header bar. This page lists everything currently available at a discount.

Does Old Navy Offer Free Returns? Old Navy offers free returns for online purchases and includes a shipping label you can use to send the item (or items) back. Customers have up to 30 days to return the product starting from the day it was shipped. If you’re not sure whether or not your purchase is eligible for a return, contact Old Navy support to find out.

Tips for Shopping at Old Navy

Shopping at Old Navy in itself can be a cost effective option as you can find many reasonable rates on a vast selection of products. However, there’s no need to pay more than you have to and we have tips and tricks to help you save on your next purchase. These tips work for both regular customers and occasional shoppers.

Take Advantage of Promo Codes - One of the easiest ways you can save on your purchase at Old Navy is to use a promo code. These are coupons that usually provide a discount on your order but sometimes have other perks like free shipping. You can find promo codes around the internet but one of the best places to find them is here at Marie Claire.

Wait for a Sale - If you don’t mind waiting, you can always hold out for a good sale. Thankfully, sales are not uncommon at the Old Navy website. The best way you can say up to date on sales at Old Navy is to subscribe to their newsletter. If you don’t want to wait, however, just click on the “Sale” link in the header bar at the top of the website to find a list of everything currently available at a discount.

Sign Up for the Newsletter - Regular customers should consider signing up for the Old Navy newsletter. This is free to subscribe to and you can always cancel at any time. The newsletter will not only keep you up to date on sales but sometimes includes exclusive offers and promos. To sign up for the newsletter, scroll to the bottom of the Old Navy homepage and enter your email address into the sign-up form.

Follow Old Navy on Social Media - If you don’t want to deal with email updates from the newsletter but still want to stay informed of sales, you should consider following Old Navy on social media. They have profiles across several social media platforms so you can choose your favorite. To find Old Navy on social media, scroll to the bottom of the webpage and click on the platform you want.

Rewards Members - Old Navy has a rewards program that works not only at Old Navy but also sister companies like Gap. Rewards members get perks like free shipping on orders of at least $50. Certain products are eligible for free shipping. You can always get access to exclusive offers but only as a Rewards member. To join, check out the Rewards program sign-up page.

How to Use Promo Codes at Old Navy

Old Navy accepts promo codes for orders placed at the online web store and they work much like you’d expect for any online retailer. Promo codes often have terms that determine what products they can be applied toward and a date range for validity. Make sure the promo code you want to use is valid for your purchase before trying to apply it to your cart.

Add the product or products you want to purchase to your cart. Open the cart, or bag. On the right hand side, for a section titled "Promos". Enter the promo code you want to use. Click "Apply" to apply it to your order. If the code is valid, it will be applied to your purchase. Complete the checkout as normal.

What We Recommend Buying From Old Navy