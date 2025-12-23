I Wear These Statement Earrings Day to Night—and They're Less Than $50

I love jewelry. Plain and simple. If you gave me the choice between an elaborate wardrobe with zero accessories or a uniform of jeans, white T-shirts, and beautiful jewelry, I’d choose jeans and jewelry every single time—no hesitation, no regrets. Clothes are great, but accessories are where the personality lives.

I’ve always been this way, which is probably why I went on to become an accessories editor. It felt less like a career choice and more like a natural progression. My grandmother had an immaculate eye for detail and believed wholeheartedly that outfits should be built around the jewelry, not the other way around. Earrings first, handbag second, shoes third—everything else was just supporting cast. Watching her get dressed clearly left a mark.

(Image credit: Brooke Ely Danielson)

Fast-forward to a very random online shopping scroll when I was looking for earrings to wear to my best friend’s wedding. I wanted something fun but still classic, statement-making but not precious. Most importantly, I wanted earrings I wouldn’t panic about if one decided to make a dramatic exit on the dance floor. (We’ve all been there.)

Enter the BaubleBar Elizabeth earrings. Bold, playful, and festive without trying too hard—exactly the kind of accessory that elevates a simple dress, photographs beautifully, and lets you fully commit to dancing without checking your ears every five minutes. Plus, they're under $50! They felt like the perfect mix of personality and practicality, which is really my jewelry philosophy in a nutshell.

If you’re looking for a statement earring that brings joy, drama, and zero stress, these are it.

