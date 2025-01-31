10 Investment Handbags That Come With the Royal Family's Stamp of Approval

When it comes to royal fashion, handbags aren't just accessories—they're practically members of The Firm in their own right. Queen Elizabeth wasn't just matching her purses to her technicolor outfits; she was wielding them as silent signals to her staff, using subtle bag movements to navigate situations like tedious conversations.

While the late monarch amassed a legendary collection of more than 200 Launer bags and Princess Diana had not one, but two luxury purses named after her, a new generation of royals has put their own stamp on the world of accessories.

From the Princess of Wales's curated collection of elegant clutches to Meghan Markle's quiet luxury choices, there's a royally approved bag for every style and budget. Shop 10 palace-ready picks, below.

Launer Traviata Leather Tote Bag $2,930 at Selfridges While Queen Elizabeth owned several styles of Launer bags, the undisputed ruler is the luxury brand's Traviata model. The late Queen was best known for her solid black totes, but she also owned a bespoke beige purse she carried to Prince William and Kate Middleton's wedding. For the more adventurous, Launer offers the Traviata in everything from lipstick red to a special Platinum Jubilee tartan.

Strathberry East/West Crossbody $845 at Strathberry A newly engaged Meghan Markle carried a Strathberry tote during her first-ever public event with Prince Harry, and two months later, she debuted another style from the Scottish brand during a visit to Edinburgh. This sleek green crossbody with a gold chain works just as well with a sweatshirt as it does with a cocktail dress.

Chanel Mini Classic Flap Bag $5,200 at Chanel While Princess Diana had a Chanel bag named after her, her daughter-in-law, Princess Kate, has carried her own versions of the French fashion house's classic quilted bags. This black Chanel Mini Flap has been a part of Kate's royal wardrobe since 2023, when she brought it to the Rugby World Cup (casual).

Valentino Garavani One Stud Nappa Leather Shoulder Bag $3,550 at Farfetch The Duchess of Sussex has mastered the art of neutral dressing over the years, and she matched this ivory Valentino design to a crisp suit from the designer at the 2022 Invictus Games.

Gucci Diana Small Tote Bag $4,300 at Gucci Countless women have copied Princess Diana's gym outfits over the years, but she also loved to carry a bamboo-handled Gucci tote to her workout sessions. The style was later named after the royal, and in 2022, a reinvented version was introduced to a new generation of Gucci fans.

Demellier The Nano Montreal Bag $450 at Demellier With high quality, sustainably made leather and prices that max out at under $800, it's no wonder Queen Camilla, Princess Kate, the Duchess of Sussex and Zara Tindall are all fans of this British luxury brand. Both Kate and Zara have carried Demellier's Nano Montreal, which can be worn as a crossbody or carried by its tiny top handle.

Cuyana Paloma Shoulder Bag $498 at Cuyana The Duchess of Sussex has worn at least a dozen items from sustainable brand Cuyana over the years, including this structured statement tote "inspired by the beautiful movement of the dove."

Aspinal of London Midi Mayfair Bag $880 at Aspinal of London $474 at Vestiaire Collective $880 at Aspinal of London US Everyone from Princess Beatrice to Queen Camilla loves this British heritage brand, but Princess Kate is perhaps best known for her Aspinal of London styles. She owns the Midi Mayfair in the above black croc as well as a pale lilac shade, but the brand offers everything from embroidered velvet to metallic leather options. My personal favorite, however, is the baby blue Midi Mayfair I wear on repeat in the spring and summer.

Longchamp Large Le Pliage Tote $155 at Nordstrom $185 at Amazon $217 at SHEIN This generation-unifying bag is probably sitting in your mom's closet as well as your own, but even royals can't resist a good-old Le Pliage moment. Princess Kate has carried four different versions of the classic Longchamp style, and even toted a brown one to her University of St. Andrews graduation in 2005.

Emmy London Natasha Clutch Bag $495 at Emmy London When the Princess of Wales finds a bag she likes, she sticks to it...and then some. At last count, she owns a whopping 14 colors of Emmy London's suede Natasha clutch, with her collection spanning from cotton candy pink to basic black and this bright red shade.