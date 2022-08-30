Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Like wine, jewelry gets finer with age if properly cared for. Think of the British royal family, who swear by decades-old tiaras and jewels that are rich with history and still sparkle. Though we won't be borrowing from the royal family's private collection any time soon, we all dream of finding jewelry that will last us a lifetime. And a good place to start, whether you're looking to refresh your accessories collection or start anew, are the modern, fan-favorite jewelry brands that strive to make timeless and high-quality jewelry.
As every fashion girl knows, a look is never complete without the right accessories. Whether you're looking for affordable jewelry pieces, sustainable jewelry like eco-friendly stone necklaces, or dainty gold rings at a range of price points, we've pinpointed the best jewelry brands to have on your radar.
Best Jewelry Brands For Special Occasions
Milamore
The Forever Jewelry
When designing his jewelry line, Milamore, (opens in new tab) George Inaki Root had his grandmother Milagros in mind. This New York-based brand is inspired by the designer's Japanese heritage and boasts pieces that include colorful stones, pearls, and zodiac gems.
Sherman Field
The Timeless Jewelry
Sherman Field (opens in new tab), once a London-based high-end clothing brand, has been relaunched as a fine jewelry label by Danielle Sherman, the granddaughter of the founders. Danielle was previously a co-founder of The Row and held positions at both Alexander Wang and Edun. When it comes to making jewelry, she designs with an artistic eye pieces that will last a lifetime.
Best Jewelry Brands for Everyday Wear
Sapir Bachar
The Modern Jewlery
Sapir Bachar (opens in new tab), a former textile designer for Proenza Schouler and Calvin Klein, founded her namesake jewelry brand in 2019. She was inspired by her personal collection and by the motion of draped fabrics. The jewelry is abstract and simple, yet very distinct and easily recognizable.
Laura Lombardi
The Edgy Jewelry
Inspired by classical Italian art motifs and the industrial vibe of New York City, Laura Lombardi creates her pieces using recycled materials. Any of her pieces can take you from day to night seamlessly thanks to their chic design.
Epifene
The Gold Statement Jewelry
Founded in 2018 by two friends, Épifenē (opens in new tab) makes gold statement pieces that are perfect for day or night.
Ana Luisa
The Sustainable Jewelry
Sustainable jewelry brand Ana Luisa (opens in new tab) makes both fashion-forward and timeless pieces. The jewelry is sustainable, too; all the pieces are made in limited batches using recycled materials. Bonus: The brand offers affordable price points. Our favorite piece? These hand-painted earrings.
Best Jewelry Brands for Pearl Lovers
Fry Powers
The Playful Jewelry
New York-based jewelry brand Fry Powers (opens in new tab) launched last year, and every piece is a mood booster. Why? Every piece of the collection has a colorful and/or fun element, like the rainbow beads in this necklace.
Pacharee
The Statement Jewelry
Pacharee (opens in new tab) jewelry is the brainchild of Sophie Rogers, a Switzerland-based designer who was born and raised in Thailand. The designer's fascination with jewelry started at a young age; her father was a well-known jewelry wizard who invented cutting edge-stone techniques. Rogers loves the organic, raw look of pearls with stones, as evidenced by this necklace.
Esra Dandin
The Organic Jewelry
Esra Dandin (opens in new tab), a jewelry brand based in Istanbul, was created out of the designer's passion for timeless design. All of her pieces are simple but elegant; Dandin's jewelry is made with sterling silver pearls, natural stones, and wood.
Best Statement Jewelry Brands
Completedworks
The Sculptural Jewelry
Anna Jewsbury founded Completedworks (opens in new tab) as a way to combine her love of history and politics into wearable art, like these sculptural earrings. All her pieces are handcrafted in London, and the brand is beloved by celebs like Alexa Chung, Emma Watson, and Naomie Harris.
Cled
The Eco-Friendly Jewelry
Cled (opens in new tab), a sustainable jewelry brand, creates accessories made from upcycled and discarded resources like discarded glass. The glass is cleaned and melted away to form new and beautiful gems, like these earrings. As the saying goes: One man's trash is another man's treasure, and this bracelet is most certainly a treasure.
KHIRY
The Artistic Jewelry
In 2016, Jameel Mohammed created Khiry with the intention of bringing afrofuturist jewelry into the luxury space. Mohammed channels the beauty, art, heritage, and culture of Africa into each one of his artfully-designed pieces.
Best Jewelry Brands for a Pop of Color
Jennifer DeMoro
The Vibrant Jewelry
Launched in 2021, each of Jennifer DeMoro's pieces are colorful, light-hearted, and yet sophisticated. The Southern California-based designer embeds her "California cool" aesthetic into each of her pieces.
Roxanne Assoulin
The Fun Jewelry
Roxanne Assoulin makes the kind of playful beaded jewelry you wish you had as a kid. All of her pieces feature fun designs in just about every color you can imagine.
Short & Suite
The Stone Jewelry
Short & Suite (opens in new tab), which launched in 2020, aims to bring customers eye-catching jewelry that is also affordable. The collection is comprised of simple, colorful stone jewelry.
Best Jewelry Brands for Personalizing
Stella & Haas
The Affordable Gold Jewelry
In 2019, female- and Black-owned brand Stella and Haas (opens in new tab) launched a line of everyday gold pieces that are perfect for layering or wearing alone.
Mateo New York
The Minimalistic Jewelry
In 2014, self-taught designer Matthew Harris launched his women’s fine jewelry collection and has been creating timeless pieces ever since. The brand’s simplistic designs are perfect for the modern minimalist woman.
