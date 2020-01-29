Everything old is new again—that’s the beauty of fashion. Everything will eventually make its way back into style. That's what I tell myself (and my boyfriend) about every inch of our apartment bursting with clothes...that it will all come back into style. The ruffle or tiered skirt, whether mini, midi, or maxi, was a trend we saw float once again down the spring/summer 2020 runways. This was best illustrated by two Parisian powerhouses: Saint Laurent by Anthony Vaccarello and Celine by Hedi Slimane. Vaccarello and Slimane paid homage to the “Bohéme” dressing of the '70s, the street style of the time. The look was effortless and enviable, so it’s not shocking to see it (finally!) reappear on the runway. Yves Saint Laurent’s 1976 “Russian” collection was considered to be one of his most iconic.

Fast forward to 2020, and that “hippie luxe” look is back. Let me break it down for you: You need a tiered skirt in your closet this spring and summer. There's nothing better than throwing something on and creating an immediate look, and that’s the power of the tiered skirt. From day to night, from the office to out on the town, this skirt is truly so versatile. Pair it with a cute bikini top after a long day on the beach. Give the tiered skirt an evening-appropriate twist by rocking it with a black turtleneck and a pair of stiletto boots. Regardless of how you choose to style a tiered skirt, just remember what Yves Saint Laurent once said: “Fashions fade, style is eternal.”

Celine Silk Skirt With Lamé Stripes $460.00 at celine.com An ode to the hippie glamour of the '70s. The skirt speaks for itself, and with its luxe chainlink print and metallic thread, there's no need to over-accessorize. A crisp white button-down and a pair of great tan knee high boots will pull the look together.

Isabel Marant Étoile Tiered Floral Print Crepe Midi Skirt $460.00 at net-a-porter.com We've seen midi skirts everywhere—it's a style that people really love. It's more modest than a mini skirt, and less overwhelming than a maxi. This paisley print really gives off a bohemian feel.

Free People Moonbeam Tiered Skirt $128.00 at freepeople.com A true wardrobe staple, this tiered maxi is the perfect way to incorporate a gypsy touch into your wardrobe. When it comes to this skirt, the options are endless. Pair it with a T-shirt for a laid-back look, or dress it up with a chic body suit and sky high strappy sandals. The metallic sheen is just luxe enough to make sure your look isn't too retro.

Lisa Marie Fernandez High-Rise Tiered Skirt $330.00 at matchesfashion.com Elevate your tiered skirt for an evening out. There is nothing more '70s than lamé—it's shiny and it's chic, two very important elements in my book. Evening looks in the winter can get tired, and I'm sure you're sick of your blazer and leather pant combo. This lame skirt will take you out of your winter style rut. Paired with a black tuxedo jacket, a chunky gold necklace, and black boots, you'll embody effortless glamour.

Zimmermann Tiered Printed Silk Maxi Skirt $1150.00 at modaoperandi.com This skirt screams "bohéme" dressing. The length, the colors, the ruffles, and the paisley print define "hippie luxe." Add a bunch of gold necklaces and a great pair of platforms to really elevate this look.

Loup Charmant Demeter Tiered Midi Skirt $385.00 at matchesfashion.com Tiered skirts are usually associated with spring/summer. They're easy and breezy, perfect for the sweltering heat. But this trend isn't just for those warmer days: Try a tiered skirt in a deeper color, like this burgundy. Channel your inner '70s dancer off-duty with a metallic capezio bodysuit, knee-high boots, chunky gold jewels, and top it off with a chic wrap coat.

IRO Herty Skirt $190.00 at fwrd.com Not all ruffle skirts have to be extremely long. Here, Iro gives us a modern take on the beloved '70s inspired look. This mini is the perfect way to participate in the trend if the maxi is just too much for you. The print and the ruffles keep it authentic, while the length makes it fresh.

Metallic Thread Leopard Print Skirt $49.99 at mango.com If paisley print isn't your thing, try a animal-print tiered skirt. They are super versatile, and easy to be toned down or fully glitzed up. Is there really such thing as too much cheetah?

H&M Ruffled Skirt $34.99 at hm.com St. Tropez, anyone? Okay, a girl can dream. But this skirt is perfect for your next warm-weather getaway. It's airy and easy—just tie your hair up in a printed silk scarf and throw on some oversized sunnies. I would also like to include that you can stack on some gold chains if you're anything like me and care more about your beach look than actually going in the water.

TOPSHOP Metallic Tiered Midi Skirt $100 at nordstrom.com Lamé all the way—make Bianca Jagger proud. Recreate the iconic style of Studio 54 with a full lamé look, and pair this skirt with a matching gold top or bodysuit with a plunging neckline. Accentuate that plunging neckline with a great tassel necklace, throw on some platforms, and viola!

