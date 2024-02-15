Think of your dream summer wardrobe. It probably contains a few pairs of breezy linen pants and linen dresses alongside some denim cut-offs and tank tops. If you stopped at just those pieces, you would be missing my favorite—and possibly the most underrated—summer wardrobe essential: the best linen skirts. The laid-back style is having a resurgence in 2024, and I found the ones most worthy of your closet.

Linen skirts, like linen shorts, often get lumped into the swimsuit coverup category—the kind of item that you would only wear on vacation—but they are so much more. They’re a solution to the oldest summer fashion problem in the book: That sticky feeling that comes with wearing a close-fitting garment on your body after a day spent in above-eighty-degree heat. Instead, you want pieces that will help you look put-together on even the hottest of days. Yes, linen skirts are vacation material, but they can just as easily work as a summer office staple, too.

The linen skirts reviewed ahead are made from either 100 percent linen or a combination of linen and another lightweight material, like cotton. Blends with other fabrics can keep the skirt from wrinkling throughout the day without adding weight, so don’t swear off pieces that have multiple percentage marks in the description just yet.

Keep scrolling to shop 17 of the best linen skirts arriving early for summer. Consider this to be the perfect way to get ahead of warm weather shopping before temperatures rise and each skirt sells out.

Best Cargo Linen Skirt Gap Linen-Blend Cargo Midi Skirt $70 at Gap You've heard of cargo pants, but have you considered a cargo skirt? More specifically, have you thought of buying a cargo skirt made from a fabric as lightweight as linen? Probably not. But I took the time to find the perfect utility skirt—and at the best price. It comes in three colors—olive green, a khaki, and a black colorway—in sizes XXS through XXL. It's crafted from a blend including 55 percent linen.

Best Formal Linen Skirt J.Crew Collection Wrap Skirt in Laminated Linen $228 at J.Crew This is the dressed-up version of a classic linen skirt. In fact, I didn't even realize it was a linen skirt at first, thanks to its high-shine laminated finish. Fancy! Made from 100 percent linen and available in sizes 00 through 24, it's a dream summer office staple. It even comes in red, this year's unmissable trending shade. While it just dropped on J.Crew's website, early reviews are positive. One reviewer said that "the fit is amazing" and that it's well worth the $228 price tag.

Banana Republic Lisa Linen Maxi Skirt $150 at Banana Republic I will never stop telling my friends to embrace the Banana Republic hype. The brand’s new-in pages are full of some of the coolest, most wearable pieces, like this tan maxi skirt made from 100 percent linen. More winning features: It's machine-washable and comes in three different size ranges for your best possible fit (tall, regular, and petite). Pair it with a coordinating linen blazer for an office look, or try styling it with a T-shirt or tank top for day-to-day wear.

Best Black Linen Skirt Reformation Layla Linen Skirt $158 at Reformation I am in love with Reformation's new arrivals right now, and this classic black linen skirt is a favorite for the season ahead. It's like the summertime version of a black slip skit: simple, classic, and easy to style. Getting into the finer details, it's made from 100 percent linen and comes in three colors such as a vibrant lime green and a white shade. If you're on the petite side, you're in luck too: It's part of the brand's petite range.

Best Linen Skirts With Belt Loops Faithfull The Brand Amreli Linen Maxi Skirt $259 at Net-a-Porter This 100 percent linen piece from Faithfull The Brand is a summer update to the classic workwear pencil skirt. (Note the belt loops.) It comes in sizes XS through XXL and its cool, khaki shade makes it the perfect piece to style with a black top or black accessories. My all-black-clothing-wearing heart can definitely get behind that. The brand does note that it's not machine washable, so keep that in mind before hitting "Purchase."

Best Floral Linen Skirt Zimmermann Alight Basque Floral Linen Midi-Skirt $595 at Saks Fifth Avenue I tend to steer towards basics when I give my closet a mid-year refresh, but this 100 percent linen floral skirt from Zimmermann stopped me in my tracks. The painterly design is more versatile than it seems. Not only could you team it with a white top, but you could just as easily select a color from the pattern and style it accordingly.

Best Ruched Linen Skirt & Other Stories Smocked Waist Midi Skirt $129 at & Other Stories Kelly Green is a bright color, yes, but it’s one that I’m fond of in the spring and summer. Similar to a bright orange, it can make your summer tan look even glowier, but it also comes in black and sunny pastel yellow if green isn’t your preferred pick. It’s made from a linen blend, comes in sizes XS through L, and has a forgiving smock-waisted design that forgoes zippers entirely. Want to really commit to the color? There's a very cute matching green tube top to go with it.

Best Checkered Linen Skirt Everlane The Linen Wrap Skirt $138 at Everlane Wrap skirts like Everlane's are the epitome of easy summer dressing. I would personally pack it to take with me on vacation, but it could work in the office or on an errands day with a pair of freshly cleaned white sneakers. It's made from 100 percent European Flax Linen, which means that it was sourced from Belgium, France, and the Netherlands, and complies with standards set by the European Confederation of Flax and Hemp. Specifically, it's crafted with zero GMOs, little irrigation, and a zero-waste operation production.

Best Pastel Linen Skirt Posse Emma Linen-Blend Maxi Skirt $250 at Moda Operandi Along with celebrities like Sofia Richie Grainge and Selena Gomez, I love the Aussie brand POSSE. They already make some of my favorite linen dresses, but this butter yellow linen skirt is next on my list. It's made from a blend of 45 percent linen and 55 percent viscose and comes in sizes XS through XL. You can also add the matching longline tank top for a set you can wear on repeat all summer long.

Best Two-Tone Linen Skirt STAUD Leandro Linen Wave Mini Skirt $225 at Bloomingdale's I know I've been featuring a ton of midi and maxi-length skirts on this list. STAUD's mini skirt is proof that great shorter skirts made from linen exist. This one even has a matching two-tone top so you can master the all-over blue look. It's currently available in sizes 00 through 16 and it's made from 100 percent linen. One note: The brand says that dry-cleaning is the way to keep this skirt looking its best.

Best Gray Linen Skirt REMAIN Front-Slit Maxi Skirt $263 at Farfetch REMAIN is one of the coolest Copenhagen -based fashion brands to have on your radar in 2024. REMAIN is the concept store-turned-brand behind flashier sister label ROTATE, and it makes elevated basics designed to carry you from season to season—like this midi skirt, for one. It's made from a linen-cotton blend (55 percent of the former, 45 percent of the latter), and has a chic belted, wrapped design for a balance of cool and classic.

Best Tiered Linen Skirt Wilfred Bouquet Linen Skirt $98 at Aritzia Available in both black and white and in sizes 2XS through XL, this tiered linen-viscose blend skirt from Aritzia's Wilfred line—the brand behind the iconic Effortless Pants—is a must-buy for vacation and general summertime wear. Tiered skirts are the definitive cool-girl uniform in the summer, thanks to their smocked waistline and flowy silhouette. While some reviewers note that the white version is a little see-through, the black version is perfectly suitable for in-office wear. And hey, a semi-translucent fabric is really just the perfect way to master the sheer trend for 2024.

Best Ruched Linen Skirt HOUSE OF CB Loie Ruched Slit Maxi Skirt $135 at Nordstrom Speaking of a linen skirt that can and should be worn on vacation, I found this ruched option from House of CB. One like-minded Nordstrom shopper said that they "bought this to wear on an island cruise," and continued that they "love the fabric, fit and design." It's made with less linen than some of the other options here (22 percent alongside 88 percent viscose), but it still has the same look and feel without the stiffer texture of a 100 percent linen piece.

Best Black and White Linen Skirt Marie Oliver Frankie Damask Linen Midi-Skirt $334 at Saks Fifth Avenue North Carolina-based brand Marie Oliver is known for their bright hues and bold patterns. This black-and-white skirt from the line is more up my alley, though. It's made from 100 percent linen and is machine-washable, a major plus in my book. The tropical print is perfect for a vacation night out (think: espadrilles and a tube top) but I would style it with a black top and boots while the weather isn't warm enough. You can shop it now in size zero through 12.

Best Brightly-Printed Linen Skirt AS by DF Punta Cana Skirt $299 at 11 Honore If bright, bold, patterns are your favorite summertime mode, shop this A-line linen skirt from AS by DF via 11 Honore before the summer weather hits. It's made from a blend of 55 percent linen with the inclusion of two percent spandex and 43 percent Viscose to keep you comfortable throughout the day. The brand says that it runs true-to-size and the skirt comes in sizes 10/12 through a size 18. Oh, and it has pockets. Truly a one-piece wonder.

Best Button-Front Linen Skirt Boden Petra Linen Midi Skirt $120 at Boden Looking for a forever wardrobe staple? The search ends here. I found it in this button-front midi skirt from Boden. It comes in two colors (this navy blue and yellow) and in sizes 00 through a 20/22. Glowing five-star reviewers say that "the fit was perfect" and that the “linen material is lightweight and will be perfect for summer." Speaking of, it's made from 100 percent linen and is machine-washable. You can also shop it in three size ranges for your ideal fit: regular, petite and long.