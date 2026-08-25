Win $1,000 at Net-a-Porter—On Us

What would you do with $1,000 at Net-a-Porter? Your fall wardrobe is crying out for Fair Isle sweaters and sporty separates—though maybe you'd pull the trigger on those designer sneakers in your cart, or the Gucci Vittoria heeled flip-flops every A-lister wore this summer. Still, it's a hypothetical question—right?

Nope! To celebrate the new season, we're giving away a $1,000 Net-a-Porter gift card—and all you have to do is subscribe to the Marie Claire newsletter below. You'll be automatically entered into our competition—in other words, a $1,000 Net-a-Porter gift card may be sliding into your inbox before you know it.

Prize draw opens 1 p.m. (EST) on August 25, 2026 and closes 11.59 p.m. (EST) September 22, 2026. HOW TO ENTER: Enter your email address to the sign-up box above to be entered into the prize draw. Late or incomplete entries will be disqualified. 18+, U.S. residents only (excluding employees of Future Publishing Limited "Future"). One entry per household. No automated entries allowed. One winner will receive a $1,000 Net-a-Porter gift card. The winner will be randomly drawn and notified by email within 28 days of the closing date, and must provide a UK delivery address. If no response is received within 28 days, an alternative winner will be drawn. Future reserves the right to substitute the prize with an alternative product of equivalent value. Prize is non-transferable and non-refundable. No cash alternative. Void where prohibited. By taking part in this prize draw you agree to be bound by these terms and conditions, the competition rules at: www.futureplc.com/competition-rules/ and collection of personal data in accordance with Future’s privacy policy at: https://www.futureplc.com/privacy-policy/.