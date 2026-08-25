Mint green is the last trace of The Life of a Showgirl era remaining in Taylor Swift's wardrobe. After wearing the shade at the 2026 iHeartRadio Music Awards, the Easter egg enthusiast even showed off a pale green manicure. But just in time for fall (the unofficial season of Red), the cool-toned hue met its ruby match—in a decidedly non-festive way. Earlier this month, Swift expanded her Dôen collection with a dress in Fall 2026's most elegant color combination.

On August 24, the Recording Academy finally shared clips from Swift's conversation with CEO Harvey Mason Jr. The pop star's Icon Session—a 20-year retrospective into her career—covered everything, ranging from her beginnings in Nashville to re-recording Taylor's Version tracks. Later, when it was time for an acoustic mash-up of "I Knew It, I Knew You," "August," and "All Too Well," she tucked the Dôen Nelida Dress behind the piano she played on the Eras Tour.

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Taylor Swift's Dôen dress was the same mint green shade as her Wiederhoft corset at the iHeartRadio Music Awards. (Image credit: Getty Images)

For the Q&A-turned-performance, stylist Joseph Cassell Falconer sourced the Swift-beloved L.A. brand for a sleeveless silk chiffon slip (inspired by 1930s-era evening gowns), complete with cascading ruffles in a muted shade called "Green Jasper." To interrupt the Showgirl-coded color story, Dôen pinned handmade millinery flowers—in a rich ruby red—to her right shoulder's slim strap.

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Once the Grammy winner's new soundbites dropped online, the $798 maxi dress sold out in minutes (such is the case for most Swift-approved pieces, especially if they're designed by the equally popular Dôen). Her bezel-cut diamond earrings by Retrouvaí and chainlink tennis bracelet from Effy Jewelry, on the other hand, are still available—if you have five figures to spare (each).

Whether she was in the recording studio, filming a music video, or accepting seven iHeartRadio awards, mint green has played a major part in Swift's Life of a Showgirl looks. However, after her Icon Session, Swifties couldn't help but connect the color to her first self-titled album, which is the only record that hasn't been re-released yet. Green was all over the "Tim McGraw" singer's debut cover, as well as the album-specific section of her Eras Tour merch.

For fashion fans, the color of her Dôen dress wasn't just an era-defying choice, but a fresh-from-the-runway one, too. At Versace's Spring/Summer 2026 show, a model paired pale green capri pants with a strawberry red tank top, stacked beneath pops of blueberry.

A model wore mint green and red on the Versace Spring 2026 runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Fast forward to the Fall/Winter 2026 circuit, and Valentino and Gabe Gordon revived the color combination trend for round two. At Valentino, creative director Alessandro Michele layered a shoulder-padded sage shawl over a satin crimson mermaid skirt. Meanwhile, New York-based designer Gabe Gordon pinned a botanical-looking brooch to the lapel of a model's striking green sweatshirt.

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Mint green and red stole the show on Valentino's fall runway. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

Gabe Gordon gave the color combination an unconventional twist. (Image credit: Launchmetrics)

It's not the first time that a Dôen dress has sold out following a Swift spotting. Earlier this summer, she wore the Ashlynn Midi Dress, which isn't available anymore either, but occasionally resurfaces on select retailer sites.

The designers behind Dôen are "longtime fans," too: "It’s beyond thrilling every time [Swift] wears something from one of our collections," Dôen co-founders Margaret and Katherine Kleveland told Marie Claire last year.

So, fingers crossed they'll do their fellow Swifties a solid and bring back the mint green number. In the meantime, shop an assortment of similar styles below.

Shop Mint Green Dresses Inspired by Taylor Swift

TOPICS Taylor Swift