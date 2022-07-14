Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Deciding whether a pair of designer sneakers is worth the splurge can be challenging. As a shopping writer with an extensive sneaker collection— from hot new sneakers (opens in new tab) to classically cool white pairs (opens in new tab)— I'm here to help with a go-to list of the best designer sneakers for everyday wear.

I'm not the only one who believes in an excellent fashion investment. Marie Claire has an entire Worth It (opens in new tab)section dedicated to splurge-worthy designer goods. Our broader list below includes some of the most popular hits of the designer sneaker world, like viral bee-embroidered Gucci sneakers and the overly-chunky Balenciaga sneakers. It also includes subtler options from brands like The Row and Loewe, because selecting a designer sneaker doesn't have a one-size-fits-all approach.

Keep scrolling for the list of the best designer sneakers with my stamp of approval. You'll find some of the most affordable options listed first.

Best Attainable Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Comme Des Garcons PLAY x Converse Red Sole High Top This pair of high tops from Converse and Comme Des Garcons PLAY is a great way to dip your toe into the world of designer sneakers. Priced at under $200, they're attainable yet elevated. $150 at FWRD (opens in new tab)

The Best All-White Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Memory Of Sneaker This fashion editor-approved sneaker lends an elevated twist on an otherwise all-white shoe. The Maison Margiela logo adds a subtle designer touch. $350 at REVOLVE (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Isabel Marant Beth Sneaker I have long lusted over this pair of velcro sneakers from Isabel Marant. The Velcro straps make it that much easier to get out the door a little faster in the morning, and the sleek silhouette means they're great for the office. $485 at FWRD (opens in new tab)

(opens in new tab) Golden Goose Ball Star Low Top Sneaker I couldn't have a designer sneaker roundup without a pair of sparkly Golden Goose sneakers. These worn-in picks have a leather footbed that molds to your feet for the ultimate comfort. $575 at Nordstrom (opens in new tab)

Best Metallic Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Alexander McQueen Metallic-trimmed leather exaggerated-sole sneakers These otherwise all-white sneakers from Alexander McQueen were first released in 2016 and have been a mainstay on the shoe market ever since. They're outfitted with gold detailing—a great way to tie all your summer accessories together. $590 at NET-A-PORTER (opens in new tab)

Best Flashy Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Gucci Embroidered Ace Sneakers If you're going to invest in a pair of designer sneakers, you probably want them to be flashy in at least one way, and these Gucci sneakers certainly fit that bill. From the iconic red-and-green combo to the gold-embroidered bees, this pick is certainly not for the faint of heart. $770 at Farfetch (opens in new tab)

Best Slip-On Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) The Row Marie H Sneakers Who said slip-on sneakers couldn't also be totally chic? This pair from The Row is the coolest of the cool. Crafted from buttery Nappa sheepskin leather, there are several different colors. $820 at FWRD (opens in new tab)

Best Platform Designer Sneakers (opens in new tab) Prada Double Wheel Low-Top Sneakers Made from recycled polyester with a rubber sole, Prada's iconic triangle is perfectly emblazoned on this pair of two-tone platform sneakers. $1020 at Farfetch (opens in new tab)