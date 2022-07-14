The 14 Best Designer Sneakers of 2022 to Splurge On

The cream of the (sneaker) crop.

Natalia Verza @mascarada.paris wears Dior monogram printed designer sneakers, on April 16, 2021 in Paris, France
(Image credit: Edward Berthelot/Getty Images)
Julia Marzovilla
By
published

Deciding whether a pair of designer sneakers is worth the splurge can be challenging. As a shopping writer with an extensive sneaker collection— from hot new sneakers (opens in new tab) to classically cool white pairs (opens in new tab)— I'm here to help with a go-to list of the best designer sneakers for everyday wear. 

I'm not the only one who believes in an excellent fashion investment. Marie Claire has an entire Worth It  (opens in new tab)section dedicated to splurge-worthy designer goods. Our broader list below includes some of the most popular hits of the designer sneaker world, like viral bee-embroidered Gucci sneakers and the overly-chunky Balenciaga sneakers. It also includes subtler options from brands like The Row and Loewe, because selecting a designer sneaker doesn't have a one-size-fits-all approach. 

Keep scrolling for the list of the best designer sneakers with my stamp of approval. You'll find some of the most affordable options listed first.

Best Attainable Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Comme Des Garcons PLAY x Converse Red Sole High Top

This pair of high tops from Converse and Comme Des Garcons PLAY is a great way to dip your toe into the world of designer sneakers. Priced at under $200, they're attainable yet elevated.

Best Athletic Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Adidas by Stella McCartney OUTDOOR BOOST 2.0 Sneakers

If you want to invest in a pair of running sneakers that has a designer twist, consider this black pair from Adidas' ongoing collaboration with Stella McCartney. They're versatile and one of the market's best pairs of running shoes (opens in new tab)

The Best Colorful Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

MARNI X Veja High Top Sneakers

Marie Claire's Style Director, Sara Holzman (opens in new tab), has already waxed poetic about these Veja x Marni sneakers. (opens in new tab) I love them because they add color to even the simplest outfits. 

The Best All-White Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Memory Of Sneaker

This fashion editor-approved sneaker lends an elevated twist on an otherwise all-white shoe. The Maison Margiela logo adds a subtle designer touch.  

(opens in new tab)

Isabel Marant Beth Sneaker

I have long lusted over this pair of velcro sneakers from Isabel Marant. The Velcro straps make it that much easier to get out the door a little faster in the morning, and the sleek silhouette means they're great for the office. 

(opens in new tab)

Chloe Lauren Low Top Sneaker

Marie Claire's Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender (opens in new tab), has worn these so many times that she's dubbed them "the best pair of sneakers, ever." The sweet finishings make them feel less bulky than other chunky sneaker options on this list. 

(opens in new tab)

Golden Goose Ball Star Low Top Sneaker

I couldn't have a designer sneaker roundup without a pair of sparkly Golden Goose sneakers. These worn-in picks have a leather footbed that molds to your feet for the ultimate comfort.

Best Metallic Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Alexander McQueen Metallic-trimmed leather exaggerated-sole sneakers

These otherwise all-white sneakers from Alexander McQueen were first released in 2016 and have been a mainstay on the shoe market ever since. They're outfitted with gold detailing—a great way to tie all your summer accessories together.

Best Tan Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Loewe Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers

If you're looking for a pair of sneakers that isn't white or black, this '70s-inspired pair from Loewe is for you. Their rubber soles are easy and big on comfort. 

Best Flashy Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Gucci Embroidered Ace Sneakers

If you're going to invest in a pair of designer sneakers, you probably want them to be flashy in at least one way, and these Gucci sneakers certainly fit that bill. From the iconic red-and-green combo to the gold-embroidered bees, this pick is certainly not for the faint of heart. 

Best Slip-On Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

The Row Marie H Sneakers

Who said slip-on sneakers couldn't also be totally chic? This pair from The Row is the coolest of the cool. Crafted from buttery Nappa sheepskin leather, there are several different colors.

Best Platform Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Prada Double Wheel Low-Top Sneakers

Made from recycled polyester with a rubber sole,  Prada's iconic triangle is perfectly emblazoned on this pair of two-tone platform sneakers. 

Best Mega-Platform Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

R13 Platform High Top Sneakers

There are platforms, and then there are platforms. This canvas pair from R13 will add a few inches to your look. More specifically, they'll add 1.75 inches, courtesy of that heel. 

Best Chunky Designer Sneakers

(opens in new tab)

Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole logo-embroidered leather, nubuck and mesh sneakers

Balenciaga popularized the chunky sneaker trend. This pair is available to shop in 10 colors ranging from this tan hue to a neon green.

Julia Marzovilla
Julia Marzovilla

Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.

Latest

Marie Claire is part of Future plc, an international media group and leading digital publisher. Visit our corporate site.
© Future Publishing Limited Quay House, The Ambury, Bath BA1 1UA. All rights reserved. England and Wales company registration number 2008885.