The 14 Best Designer Sneakers of 2022 to Splurge On
The cream of the (sneaker) crop.
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Thank you for signing up to Marie Claire. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.
Deciding whether a pair of designer sneakers is worth the splurge can be challenging. As a shopping writer with an extensive sneaker collection— from hot new sneakers (opens in new tab) to classically cool white pairs (opens in new tab)— I'm here to help with a go-to list of the best designer sneakers for everyday wear.
I'm not the only one who believes in an excellent fashion investment. Marie Claire has an entire Worth It (opens in new tab)section dedicated to splurge-worthy designer goods. Our broader list below includes some of the most popular hits of the designer sneaker world, like viral bee-embroidered Gucci sneakers and the overly-chunky Balenciaga sneakers. It also includes subtler options from brands like The Row and Loewe, because selecting a designer sneaker doesn't have a one-size-fits-all approach.
Keep scrolling for the list of the best designer sneakers with my stamp of approval. You'll find some of the most affordable options listed first.
Best Attainable Designer Sneakers
Comme Des Garcons PLAY x Converse Red Sole High Top
This pair of high tops from Converse and Comme Des Garcons PLAY is a great way to dip your toe into the world of designer sneakers. Priced at under $200, they're attainable yet elevated.
Best Athletic Designer Sneakers
Adidas by Stella McCartney OUTDOOR BOOST 2.0 Sneakers
If you want to invest in a pair of running sneakers that has a designer twist, consider this black pair from Adidas' ongoing collaboration with Stella McCartney. They're versatile and one of the market's best pairs of running shoes (opens in new tab).
The Best Colorful Designer Sneakers
MARNI X Veja High Top Sneakers
Marie Claire's Style Director, Sara Holzman (opens in new tab), has already waxed poetic about these Veja x Marni sneakers. (opens in new tab) I love them because they add color to even the simplest outfits.
The Best All-White Designer Sneakers
Maison Margiela x Reebok Classic Leather Memory Of Sneaker
This fashion editor-approved sneaker lends an elevated twist on an otherwise all-white shoe. The Maison Margiela logo adds a subtle designer touch.
Isabel Marant Beth Sneaker
I have long lusted over this pair of velcro sneakers from Isabel Marant. The Velcro straps make it that much easier to get out the door a little faster in the morning, and the sleek silhouette means they're great for the office.
Chloe Lauren Low Top Sneaker
Marie Claire's Beauty Editor, Samantha Holender (opens in new tab), has worn these so many times that she's dubbed them "the best pair of sneakers, ever." The sweet finishings make them feel less bulky than other chunky sneaker options on this list.
Golden Goose Ball Star Low Top Sneaker
I couldn't have a designer sneaker roundup without a pair of sparkly Golden Goose sneakers. These worn-in picks have a leather footbed that molds to your feet for the ultimate comfort.
Best Metallic Designer Sneakers
Alexander McQueen Metallic-trimmed leather exaggerated-sole sneakers
These otherwise all-white sneakers from Alexander McQueen were first released in 2016 and have been a mainstay on the shoe market ever since. They're outfitted with gold detailing—a great way to tie all your summer accessories together.
Best Tan Designer Sneakers
Loewe Flow Logo-Appliquéd Shell, Leather and Suede Sneakers
If you're looking for a pair of sneakers that isn't white or black, this '70s-inspired pair from Loewe is for you. Their rubber soles are easy and big on comfort.
Best Flashy Designer Sneakers
Gucci Embroidered Ace Sneakers
If you're going to invest in a pair of designer sneakers, you probably want them to be flashy in at least one way, and these Gucci sneakers certainly fit that bill. From the iconic red-and-green combo to the gold-embroidered bees, this pick is certainly not for the faint of heart.
Best Slip-On Designer Sneakers
The Row Marie H Sneakers
Who said slip-on sneakers couldn't also be totally chic? This pair from The Row is the coolest of the cool. Crafted from buttery Nappa sheepskin leather, there are several different colors.
Best Platform Designer Sneakers
Prada Double Wheel Low-Top Sneakers
Made from recycled polyester with a rubber sole, Prada's iconic triangle is perfectly emblazoned on this pair of two-tone platform sneakers.
Best Mega-Platform Designer Sneakers
R13 Platform High Top Sneakers
There are platforms, and then there are platforms. This canvas pair from R13 will add a few inches to your look. More specifically, they'll add 1.75 inches, courtesy of that heel.
Best Chunky Designer Sneakers
Balenciaga Triple S Clear Sole logo-embroidered leather, nubuck and mesh sneakers
Balenciaga popularized the chunky sneaker trend. This pair is available to shop in 10 colors ranging from this tan hue to a neon green.
Julia Marzovilla is an E-Commerce Writer at Marie Claire covering all things fashion, beauty, and entertainment. Offline, she’s most likely browsing the web for another pair of black boots or listening to music too loudly—often at the same time.
-
Halsey Looks Straight Up Unrecognizable With Her New Hairstyle
“Nineties vibes only.”
By Samantha Holender
-
'Bachelor in Paradise' 2022: Everything We Know
There's a lot going on when it comes to 'Bachelor in Paradise' this year—but we probably won't get Lil Jon back.
By Jenny Hollander
-
'Manifest' Season 4: Everything We Know
The once-canceled NBC show is returning for a final chapter (or two) on Netflix.
By Jenny Hollander