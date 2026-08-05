"Gucci flip-flops" have come a long way since becoming a certified Gold hip-hop song in 2018. Now, the new-and-improved thong sandals traded Billboard Hot 100 Charts for fashion's premier "Hottest Products" list: the Lyst Index.

The fashion search engine just returned with another quarterly ranking of the buzziest brands and products. Thanks to the Matthieu Blazy mania, Chanel reclaimed its crown as the industry's most talked-about heritage house, but Gucci wasn't too far behind. The Vittoria Thongs are The Lyst Index's fourth-hottest find for Q2 2026. Thanks to summer's heeled flip-flops trend, the Demna-designed heels aren't the only open-toe shoes on the list—Chloé's Jelly Mules and Massimo Dutti's Toe Sandals also made the cut in fifth and sixth place, respectively—but they're certainly one of the most celebrity-beloved.

Lyst dropped the Q2 2026 "Hottest Products" report, starring Gucci's Vittoria Heels. (Image credit: Courtesy of Lyst)

While the $990 Vittorias were absent from Demna's first runway shows as creative director, they still achieved It-shoe status once released in stores. The 2-inch-tall flip-flops—made from nappa leather or monogrammed canvas—landed four months ago, alongside the rest of the Spring 2026 collection (Demna's Gucci debut). By May 4, Dua Lipa gave the black Vittorias a starring role in her Instagram-worthy Copenhagen recap.

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Dua Lipa added the Gucci Vittoria Flip-Flops to her collection back in May 2026. (Image credit: @dualipa)

Lipa loved the pair's rounded toes, tonal metal logos, squared heels, and silver-plated soles so much, she saved them a spot in her Italian wedding luggage. When the newlywed wasn't wearing custom Bottega Veneta and Chanel on the dance floor, or exploring her five-star hotel in swimsuit cover-ups, the Gucci Vittorias made as frequent appearances in her bridal looks as her engagement ring.

Meanwhile, over on Instagram, Tate McRae used her fresh-from-the-box stilettos to taste-test the strawberry red color trend. Much like Lipa's first Vittoria-clad look, the pop star styled them with low-rise denim for the full '90s-inspired effect.

As sandal season forged on, so did the Gucci Vittoria sandal celebrity takeover. After weeks of re-wearing Nike sneakers, pointy snakeskin pumps, and occasional knee-high boots, Rihanna added the Lipa-approved pair to her summer shoe rack. Props to Gucci for getting the Grammy winner on the heeled flip-flops trend train.

Rihanna wore the Gucci Vittoria Flip-Flops around NYC. (Image credit: Backgrid)

The leather Vittorias are available in black, white, cool blue, metallic silver, and peony pink, but RiRi has always had a soft spot for the Italian label's interlocking Gs. (The GG monogram can be seen across her archives in pants, purse, and outerwear form.) So, it's no surprise she chose the beige canvas style, which matched the nostalgic feel of her Miu Miu track jacket and striped mermaid maxi skirt from Junya Watanabe.

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Gucci's Vittoria Thongs are to Lipa and Rihanna as The Row's Sacha Sandals are to Kendall Jenner and Hailey Bieber. Right now, both heeled flip-flops are battling it out on the street style scene, but only one option earned Lyst's endorsement. To the untrained eye, the silhouettes are almost identical. Subtle switches include Gucci's curved heels and branded V-shaped bands, which offer a more maximalist take on the footwear look.

It's been years since one of Gucci's styles made it on Lyst's "Hottest Products" list, but new creative control has been known to slingshot brands to the top of the leaderboard. (With Jonathan Anderson's and Blazy's arrivals, Dior and Chanel witnessed the same occurrences this year.)

Will Gucci join Chanel as a Lyst Index mainstay? While you await the Q3 2026 reveal to find out, invest in the Vittoria Thong Sandals below before another A-list shoe collector beats you to it.

Shop the Gucci Vittoria Thong Sandals