Fact: If your vase isn't chic enough to be used as a centerpiece, you're doing it (and your flowers) wrong. Although there are so many to choose from—after, of course, deciding whether you want glass, ceramic, metal, wood, stone, etc. (I don't make the rules!)—you should never compromise on the #aesthetic when it comes to choosing a home for your plants. To make the search a bit less overwhelming and your home a lot brighter, start with these gorgeous ceramic vases, below.

Best for Small-Sized Bouquets 1. Anthropologie Goldshine Vase $17.60 at anthropologie.com If you're fancy and you know it, this gold vase will look perfect on top of your favorite coffee table books or on your office desk. Just make sure the bouquet isn't too big.

Best for a Single Rose or Peony 2. Jonathan Adler Gilded I-Scream Vase $88.00 at jonathanadler.com Whoever said vases were boring clearly hasn't found Jonathan Adler's gilded "I-Scream" ice cream cone vase dripping gold. It's as ridiculously chic as it sounds, and also makes for a great hostess gift.

Best for Art Lovers 3. Sally Blair Ceramics Anthropologie Sally Blair Ceramic Vase $300.00 at Anthropologie The best part about this handmade Sally Blair vase besides the fact that it comes in yellow, green, mint, orange, and purple? You could go a month without replacing it with fresh flowers and it will still look like a piece of decor you bought from a recent art fair.

Most Elegant 4. Hayneedle Three Hands Blue and White Ceramic Vase $88.19 at hayneedle.com When most people think of ceramic vases, something like Hayneedle's blue and white one comes to mind. This classy, elegant pick belongs in every fahncy Upper East Side home (...or every place that likes to pretend it is).

Best for Minimalists 5. West Elm Pure Black Ceramic Vases $140.00 at westelm.com Minimalists will appreciate West Elm's black ceramic vase that comes in a small raindrop, carafe, jug, bottle, and large raindrop depending on the size of your favorite plants. Buy a few different styles and place them together to look like the excellent interior designer you are.

Most Practical 6. Yenchen Yawen Ceramic Candle Holder Set $160.00 at Free People Here's a little secret: You can use Free People's ceramic holders for candles and flowers, switching it up when your candle burns out. Or, you know, when mercury retrograde finally decides to end and you need a fresh start.

Best for Larger Plants 7. Bloomingville Teal Ceramic Vase with Polka Dot Design $46.14 at Amazon Bloomingville's teal vase will add a funky touch to your place (in the best way) and will fit those tall sunflowers you've been dreading to cut.

Best for Dangling Plants 8. CB2 Andes Rectangular Ceramic Vase $34.95 at cb2.com CB2's rectangular ceramic vase is not for the shy types—or anybody looking for a classic vase, for that matter. Use it as a bookend so your novels can be surrounded by gorgeous greenery, and your place will look like a Pinterest dream in no time.

Best for a Rustic Vibe 9. Howard Elliott Matte Bronze Abstract Small Ceramic Vase $56.10 at Bloomingdales For a more bohemian look, Howard Elliott's matte bronze vase will look great on a nightstand surrounded by fun art prints and great-smelling candles.

Best for the Bar Cart 10. Sagebrook Home Black/Gold Ceramic Vase $59.98 at Walmart Ceramic vase or cocktail shaker? That's the beauty of Sagebrook Home's glossy geometric bud vase, which will look perfect on your bar cart surrounded by booze.

Most Versatile 11. A&B Home Copper Ceramic Vase $68.99 at Target Keep this vase on an end table, or on the patio. Either way, you'll never have to worry about how it will match your aesthetic with its neutral copper tones.

Best for Mixing and Matching 12. Pottery Barn Eclectic Ivory Vase $29.99 at Pottery Barn For a more polished look, ivory is always the way to go. Purchase the full set to mix and match flowers and succulents atop your kitchen or dining room table depending on the amount of space you have.

