12 Gorgeous Ceramic Vases That Belong in Your Home Immediately
Also known as the solution to boring centerpieces.
By Rachel Epstein published
Fact: If your vase isn't chic enough to be used as a centerpiece, you're doing it (and your flowers) wrong. Although there are so many to choose from—after, of course, deciding whether you want glass, ceramic, metal, wood, stone, etc. (I don't make the rules!)—you should never compromise on the #aesthetic when it comes to choosing a home for your plants. To make the search a bit less overwhelming and your home a lot brighter, start with these gorgeous ceramic vases, below.
1. Anthropologie Goldshine Vase
If you're fancy and you know it, this gold vase will look perfect on top of your favorite coffee table books or on your office desk. Just make sure the bouquet isn't too big.
2. Jonathan Adler Gilded I-Scream Vase
Whoever said vases were boring clearly hasn't found Jonathan Adler's gilded "I-Scream" ice cream cone vase dripping gold. It's as ridiculously chic as it sounds, and also makes for a great hostess gift.
3. Sally Blair Ceramics Anthropologie Sally Blair Ceramic Vase
The best part about this handmade Sally Blair vase besides the fact that it comes in yellow, green, mint, orange, and purple? You could go a month without replacing it with fresh flowers and it will still look like a piece of decor you bought from a recent art fair.
4. Hayneedle Three Hands Blue and White Ceramic Vase
When most people think of ceramic vases, something like Hayneedle's blue and white one comes to mind. This classy, elegant pick belongs in every fahncy Upper East Side home (...or every place that likes to pretend it is).
5. West Elm Pure Black Ceramic Vases
Minimalists will appreciate West Elm's black ceramic vase that comes in a small raindrop, carafe, jug, bottle, and large raindrop depending on the size of your favorite plants. Buy a few different styles and place them together to look like the excellent interior designer you are.
6. Yenchen Yawen Ceramic Candle Holder Set
Here's a little secret: You can use Free People's ceramic holders for candles and flowers, switching it up when your candle burns out. Or, you know, when mercury retrograde finally decides to end and you need a fresh start.
7. Bloomingville Teal Ceramic Vase with Polka Dot Design
Bloomingville's teal vase will add a funky touch to your place (in the best way) and will fit those tall sunflowers you've been dreading to cut.
8. CB2 Andes Rectangular Ceramic Vase
CB2's rectangular ceramic vase is not for the shy types—or anybody looking for a classic vase, for that matter. Use it as a bookend so your novels can be surrounded by gorgeous greenery, and your place will look like a Pinterest dream in no time.
9. Howard Elliott Matte Bronze Abstract Small Ceramic Vase
For a more bohemian look, Howard Elliott's matte bronze vase will look great on a nightstand surrounded by fun art prints and great-smelling candles.
10. Sagebrook Home Black/Gold Ceramic Vase
Ceramic vase or cocktail shaker? That's the beauty of Sagebrook Home's glossy geometric bud vase, which will look perfect on your bar cart surrounded by booze.
11. A&B Home Copper Ceramic Vase
Keep this vase on an end table, or on the patio. Either way, you'll never have to worry about how it will match your aesthetic with its neutral copper tones.
12. Pottery Barn Eclectic Ivory Vase
For a more polished look, ivory is always the way to go. Purchase the full set to mix and match flowers and succulents atop your kitchen or dining room table depending on the amount of space you have.
For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.
Rachel Epstein is an editor at Marie Claire, where she writes and edits culture, politics, and lifestyle stories ranging from op-eds to profiles to ambitious packages. She also manages the site’s virtual book club, #ReadWithMC. Offline, she’s likely watching a Heat game, finding a new coffee shop, or analyzing your cousin's birth chart—in no particular order.
-
Britney Spears Unfollowed Sister Jamie Lynn Spears on Instagram Amid Family Rift
Fair enough.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Kate Middleton Was Never Interested in Fame and Just Wanted a "House in the Countryside," Family Friend Says
She feels pretty fulfilled now, apparently.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
Stormi Webster Saved Grandma Kris Jenner From Having to Talk About Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson
A mini PR expert.
By Iris Goldsztajn
-
13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
By Rachel Epstein
-
Gifts Under $20 That Are Meaningful and Affordable
From artwork to books to donations on their behalf.
By Rachel Epstein
-
26 Coffee Table Books to Liven Up Your Living Room
You know, since that's where we spend most of our time these days.
By Rachel Epstein
-
16 Best Inflatable Pools to Buy for Your Hot Girl Summer
This one's a scorcher.
By Julia Marzovilla
-
Emma Roberts on the Freedom of Plastic-Free Living: "It Just Feels Good"
The actress challenged herself to not use plastics for a week in partnership with Grove Collaborative.
By Julia Gall
-
16 Sustainable Product Swaps to Make Your Home More Green (And More Chic)
You aren't trashy, so don't let your household be.
By Julia Gall
-
Apple's AirPods Pro Are On Sale for Amazon Prime Day 2021
If you've been waiting for the right time to take the plunge—it's now.
By Kayleigh Roberts
-
Power Pick: Samsung's The Frame TV Is an Actual Masterpiece
Bring the Louvre to your living room.
By Sally Holmes