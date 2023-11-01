Lighting a Diptyque candle has no seasonal restraint, but I will say that a burning wick on Feu de Bois or Ambre when thereâ€™s a chill in the air feels extra special. Thereâ€™s Baies (Berries) if youâ€™re in the mood for something lighter, and, of course, limited-edition luxury candles like Sapin (Pine Tree) or Delice (Delight) for a holiday treat. The Parisian brand houses nearly 50 scented candles, in varying sizes. No matter how much you love letting a flame burn in your home, itâ€™s nearly impossible to try every single option (the wicks are meant to last 60 hours). Alas, the Marie Claire team has done just that and definitively determined the best 12 Diptyque candles in existence.

Thereâ€™s something for everyone on this list, whether you like a robust and rich profile with a subtle throw or a fruity, fresh effect that diffuses throughout the entire room. Buy a handful for yourself (itâ€™s important to have a candle stockpile), scoop up a few to give as a gift this holiday season, or invest in the brandâ€™s new refillable options and walk away with a gorgeous re-usable base. To help you decide which Diptyque candles are worth the investment, scroll ahead.

The Best Diptyque Candles

The Best Diptyque Holiday Candle Délice (Delight) - Classic candle with Golden Lid $86 at Diptyque “If you could bottle the joy of the holiday season, I promise this is exactly what it would smell like. With dates, vanilla, and patchouli as the star ingredients, this candle gives any room a hint of warmth, creates a soft smell of baked goods, and elicits the need to curl up by the fireplace. Because it’s limited-edition, the glass jar is particularly festive. It’s the perfect candle to light for a Christmas celebration or sneak under the tree for someone you love.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

Feu de Bois (Fire Wood) Scented Candle, 10.2 oz. $110 at Neiman Marcus “No fireplace, no problem. There’s a reason Feu de Bois is one of Diptyque’s most popular candles (the brand is a celeb favorite across the board), because it’s truly transportive. Inspired by a wood fire, the wintery scent is cozy without being overpowering—it’s fit for both a small bathroom and a wide-open loft—and is arguably the best remedy to cooling temperature. If you’re looking to explore the brand this season, I’d start here. Thank me later!” — Lucia Tonelli, Social Media Editor Customer Review: “This is a very special scent. It smells just like wood fire! It is very classy, warm, luxurious, and cozy. I highly recommend. With this size it took over four hours to form a complete wax pool. Make sure you have the time before lighting. The fragrance appeal is a perfect 10. The throw is strong without being overpowering.” — Neiman Marcus

The Best Earthy Diptyque Candle Diptyque 34 Boulevard Saint Germain Scented Candle, 21.2 oz. Visit Site “If you find yourself entranced by woody, fruity scents you’ve come to the right place. This candle achieves that often-impossible balance of earthy green moss notes and sweet smells of blackcurrant leaves. “It smells like a mansion,” I proudly proclaimed at first sniff. Now I don’t live in one (yet), but I can boldly declare that my home smells like one after this baby has burned for a few hours.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director Customer Review: “The smell is luxurious, and is the perfect combination of masculine and feminine. Another reviewer mentioned it smells like cashmere, and I’d have to agree. Great for the cooler months.” — Bluemercury

The Best Fresh Diptyque Candle Diptyque Mimosa Scented Candle $74 at Neiman Marcus “We might be deep into the fall season, with the leaves changing and a crisp morning breeze, but this candle will instantly transport you to springtime, even if the skies are gray outside your window. This fragrance is simultaneously bright, but full and creamy. Think headiness instead of heaviness. The scent envelops you and your home and you’re instantly transported to laying in the fields in the South of France. Consider it as a promise of warmer days to come.” — Brittany Holloway-Brown, Art Director Customer Review: “It’s velvety, delicately honeyed notes make the perfect winter comfort. It’s floral yet not overly strong, accompanied by honeyed notes which gives off warm vibes. If you’re tired of Baies and Roses, I would recommend this unique scent. Diptyque candles are a work of luxury that will elevate the ambiance of your home both by looks and scent.” — Saks

The Best Fresh Diptyque Candle Diptyque La Vallee du Temps (Valley of Time) Refillable Candle $285 at Saks “I don't usually gravitate towards floral scents, but this scent changed my mind. This scent is a light and fresh floral with a hint of spice. It takes you back to a beautiful spring day. I love that it's refillable. I am also a sucker for well-designed vessels. I love that it's refillable. A sustainable, statement piece with a lovely scent, sign me up!” — Jonelle Afurong , Junior Visual Art Designer

The Best Sweet Diptyque Candle Diptyque Baies (Berries) Diptyque Scented Candle $74 at Bloomingdales “I’m addicted to Diptyque candles. There, I said it. The brand has a way of mixing classic earthy notes with fruits and flowers that’s incredibly inviting. Take this classic Baies candle that's inspired by berries and rose. It’s sweet, yet sophisticated and while it smells uber fancy, it upgrades any room—even my messy mud room.” — Deena Campbell, Beauty Director Customer Review: “I recently added the Diptyque Baies Candle to my collection, and it has quickly become my favorite candle of all time. The scent is simply mesmerizing! The blend of blackcurrant leaves and Bulgarian roses creates a beautiful and sophisticated aroma that fills the room with elegance. The throw of this candle is exceptional, effortlessly spreading the fragrance throughout my space. The clean-burning, high-quality wax ensures a long-lasting burn, allowing me to enjoy the heavenly scent for hours on end. “ — Nordstrom

The Best Fall Diptyque Candle Citrouille (Pumpkin) - Classic Candle $74 at Diptyque “My opinion: This is the most underrated candle in the Diptyque family. It’s a seasonal treat, but I make sure to stock up so I’m left with enough wax to keep my home smelling like a delicious pumpkin pie year-round. It’s not overly sweet, so don’t think your home is about to smell like a bakeshop. It’s cut by crisp green accents and mixed with a spicy edge to give it a sophisticated twist. It’s Fall in a jar—and I guarantee you’ll be obsessed with it.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor

The Best Floral Diptyque Candle Diptyque Nymphées Merveilles Refillable Candle $285 at Saks “I love floral scents, and this one smells exactly like a garden in full bloom. It has key notes of iris, orange blossom, and jasmine. I love the depth and light spice that the jasmine element brings to this candle, which is meant to inspire visions of the romantic, sun-kissed gardens of 16th century Italy. Smelling this candle, I can certainly understand how such gardens inspired Renaissance artists to paint frescoes and still life paintings of flowers. That being said, like all of Diptyque’s candles, this scent fills my apartment with fragrance without being too overpowering.” — Gabrielle Ulubay, E-Commerce Writer Customer Review: “This is a bougie candle that’s environmentally friendly! I absolutely loved the concept of refilling this candle. This way, you can continue using this marble design, but try the different scents by purchasing the one single container!” — Mecca

The Best Musky Diptyque Candle Diptyque Terres Blondes (Golden Lands) Refillable Candle $285 at Saks “This is the fall candle of my dreams. I always gravitate to musky scents for the fall and winter months. The smell is woodsy and earthy musk while not being overwhelming. I just want to have it lit all day while I curl up by a fireplace with my knitting on a rainy day.” — Jonelle Afurong , Junior Visual Art Designer

The Best Fruity Diptyque Candle Diptyque Figuier Classic Candle $74 at Bluemercury “If you want to be transported to the Mediterranean, this is the candle for you. I have a bit of an obsession with fig notes, so I was hooked on this candle by the name alone. Rest assured: My love for this candle only grew once I actually smelled what it had to offer. It smells green and fresh with a hint of sweetness and is the only candle I want right by my bed. It’s soft and subtle (perfect for small rooms) and reaches full intensity at around the 20 minute mark.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor Customer Review: “This is the best smelling candle I have ever purchased. I love it so much that I always replenish it every time it runs out. By far the best scent that Diptyque sells. The smell is so potent and leaves my whole apartment smelling clean! I love the sleek packaging as well. It looks good almost anywhere you put it!” — Bluemercury

The Best Rose Diptyque Candle Diptyque Roses Classic Candle $74 at Nordstrom “When it comes to the rose candle—go big or go home. The largest size comes in the most stunning, pale pink painted jar and houses enough rose-scented wax for hours upon hours of burn. It’s fresh, flowery, and elegant with a sophistication that only Diptyque can achieve. It smells like a large bouquet (without the headache-inducing properties) and has a throw that envelops an entire large room. Lighting this is a great way to infuse some sunshine into your space on a cold day.” — Samantha Holender, Beauty Editor Customer Review: “The scent is delightful. The packaging is beautiful and decorates my living room. The candle is very efficient. After opening, a beautiful rose scent comes out. When burning, the smell spreads throughout the house.” — Bloomingdales