Forget Flowers—Your Mom Will Love These 19 Rich-Looking Mother’s Day Gifts
She deserves the best.
In case you haven't checked your calendar in a while, Mother's Day is two short weeks away. Don't let that realization stress you out, though—you don't have to splurge to find a luxurious gift for your mom. Whether you're tracking down a capsule wardrobe staple for the most stylish woman in your life or a luxury skincare gem to upgrade her morning routine, you can find plenty of fashion and beauty gifts at a discount. As a pro shopper, I am here to prove it to you.
Sale sections across the internet are brimming with great gift ideas. Take J.Crew's vacation-ready Harbor Pants, for example. They're the best linen pants on the market, and you can score them for less than $100. Or, consider the rich-looking $20 French hairpin from Madewell that will have mom ditching her claw clips for good.
For my complete list of the best under-$150 finds, keep scrolling. There's something for every kind of mom below, whether she's an athleisure lover or a fragrance collector. Final reminder: Mother's Day falls on May 11.
Keep your mom up to date with the latest sneaker trends with these Adidas shoes. They're the retro-looking sneakers every fashion girl is wearing nowadays, plus they're comfortable as can be. Save even more with one of our Farfetch promo codes.
This is the best mature skin foundation, and it never goes on sale. Save even more with one of our Bloomingdale's promo codes.
Everyone needs a pair of linen pants in their wardrobe, so if her closet is missing them, gift her these best-selling J.Crew ones. They’re elevated enough to take her from brunch to the boardroom with ease. Save even more with one of our J.Crew promo codes.
Rothy’s flats are hands down the most comfortable ballet flats I’ve ever had the pleasure of wearing, so naturally, they make for a great gift for any stylish woman, including moms. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom promo codes.
Didn't you hear? Claw clips have been replaced with rich-looking French pins. Save even more with one of our Madewell promo codes.
You can never go wrong with a luxury candle, and Nest New York makes some of my all-time favorites. Any floral fragrance lover will fall for the orange blossom, tiare flower, and freesia blend in this jar. Save even more with one of our Nordstrom Rack promo codes.
A new perfume is sure to impress any mom. Marc Jacobs' Daisy has stood the test of time for its universally-loved blend of sweet florals, strawberry, musk, and vanilla. Save even more with one of our Macy's promo codes.
This may look like your average T-shirt, but it will elevate all of her looks. Save even more with one of our Banana Republic promo codes.
My mom has been using the same cross-body bag for years. With its luxurious, smooth leather and multiple pockets, this Everlane one would make the ultimate replacement. Save even more with one of our Everlane promo codes.
Have her reminisce on the '80s jewelry trend with these celebrity-favorite Heaven Mayhem earrings. Save even more with one of our Revolve promo codes.
Give her the gift of pure comfort with this fuzzy robe, which will wrap her in the feel of a warm and luxurious blanket. Save even more with one of our Saks Fifth Avenue promo codes.
This easy-to-use self-tanner will give her a post-vacation glow in as little as four hours. Even better, it doesn't leave her with that dreaded old potato smell, but instead has the aroma of sweet berries and vanilla. Gift one set to your momma and keep one set for yourself. Save even more with one of our QVC promo codes.
Nike sweatpants are unmatched in terms of style, softness, and quality. Once she tries them for herself, she will come to that realization, too. Save even more with one of our ASOS promo codes.
Gift mom Sunday Riley's best products for a refresh on her skincare routine. This set contains the brand's C.E.O. vitamin C serum (my all-time favorite, by the way), a sample of its retinol oil, and the brand's cult-favorite Good Genes Lactic Acid treatment—she'll have glowing skin in no time. Save even more with one of our Anthropologie promo codes.
The most elegant fashion girls I know are wearing embroidered white blouses this spring. Add this top to her closet so she can look like a fashion girl, too. Save even more with one of our Boden promo codes.
She will throw out her old hair tools thanks to this two-in-one styler. She can use it to smooth and straighten her strands or create big, bouncy curls with its curved edges. Save even more with one of our Ulta promo codes.
A great gift is one she can wear in a thousand different ways. This button-down shirt will likely be her most-worn item this summer—she can wear it over tank tops, dresses, or even her swimsuit. Save even more with one of our Gap promo codes.
My mom is all about comfortable footwear, and these Birkenstocks certainly tick that box. Save even more with one of our Shopbop promo codes.
This device uses silicone bristles and firming facial massage to deeply cleanse skin, leaving a smoother, more radiant complexion. Save even more with one of our Sephora promo codes.
