13 Luxury Advent Calendars to Get You in the Holiday Spirit
24 days of truffles? Say less.
Even if you don't celebrate Christmas (*raises hand*), it's hard not to enjoy a great advent calendar. Beauty advent calendars are the most popular these days (think: sample lipsticks, face masks, and perfumes to open and enjoy across the season), but an increasing number of brands are creating fahncy advent calendars in the fashion, food, and lifestyle spaces as well. Below, we've rounded up the most luxurious advent calendars, featuring everything from candles to jewelry to wine, to treat your loved ones—or yourself!—to this year. A fun hack: If you're looking to check off multiple people on your holiday gift list, buy one advent calendar and select a couple gifts from it to send to each of 'em, then keep the rest for yourself.
Nespresso Original Advent Calendar
Coffee lovers, rejoice: Nespresso's original advent calendar got an upgrade, thanks to the brand's collaboration with fashion designer Johanna Ortiz; sample a new capsule each day of the month from this beautiful box.
Apotheke 25 Day Advent Calendar
Enjoy an incredible-smelling candle, candle accessory, or body product from Apotheke each time you open up the Brooklyn-based brand’s luxury advent calendar.
Williams Sonoma Chuck's Luxury Advent Calendar
Foodies will be obsessed with Williams Sonoma’s chic advent calendar, which is filled with everything from ornaments to peppermint bark bites to spices that make excellent stocking stuffers.
Missoma 12 Days to Shine Advent Calendar
Missoma's best-selling advent calendar is back and includes the Meghan Markle–beloved brand's mini spike charm hoops, gold bobble chain anklet, gold sphere hair clip, and more, making the advent calendar worth more than $1,000. It's currently out of stock online, but watch this space for updates.
Diptyque Paris Advent Calendar
If you're obsessed with Diptyque's fancy candles, allow us to introduce you to the French brand's beautiful advent calendar, which includes 25 different products. Think: candles, perfumes, and skincare. This one is also currently out of stock online, but stay tuned for updates.
Charbonnel et Walker Chocolate and Truffle Advent Calendar
The only way to properly enjoy fancy chocolate is through this Charbonnel et Walker advent calendar that includes milk chocolates, dark chocolates, and truffles.
Dr. Barbara Sturm Advent Calendar 2021
It's hard to find a person in the beauty world who isn't obsessed with Dr. Barbara Sturm's skincare line. This advent calendar features 24 of her treatments, from her facial scrub to her anti-aging body cream. A Dr. Barbara Sturm face cream on its own retails for around $215, which makes the advent calendar a great way to experience a variety of products for a much better deal.
Williams Sonoma Dog Advent Calendar
If you're feeling very #extra this year, get this special advent calendar for your dog, which includes a different treat each day for 24 days. I mean, he's been a very good boy!
Acqua di Parma Advent Calendar
Acqua di Parma's advent calendar is the epitome of luxury with its set of perfumes, mists, shower gels, hand creams, shampoos, conditioners, and more directly from Italy.
Vinebox 12 Nights of Wine Advent Calendar
Yes, wine advent calendars do exist—and they come in pretty packaging, too. Each Vinebox advent calendar is equipped with miniature vials of red and white wines to savor over 12 days, though if you open five on day two we won't judge.
Jo Malone Advent Calendar 2021
Twenty-four days of Jo Malone means nearly four weeks of incredible perfumes, oils, and creams to help determine your favorite scents to invest in.
Sugarfina Santa's Workshop Candy Tasting Collection 2021 Advent Calendar
Get your candy and chocolate fix with 24 days of Sugarfina's 2021 advent calendar. You're welcome in advance.
