Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Just Made History in New York

On Tuesday night, Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez swept the 14th congressional New York district primary and beat 10-term Democrat incumbent Joe Crowley. Not only did Ocasio-Cortez dethrone a top contender for the next Democratic House Speaker, she's also a 28-year-old progressive Puerto Rican woman who set out to prove that women of color can and will win a seat at the table in 2018.

Born and raised in the Bronx, Ocasio-Cortez was a former campaign organizer for Bernie Sanders and identifies as a socialist. Her platform includes abolishing the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE), making healthcare universal for all Americans, paid family leave, and more.

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez didn't have a Wikipedia page until an hour ago.



Last August, moderator shut down someone creating her page, then killed the entry. Not enough "reliable sources discuss(ed) her in depth."



Tonight, she beat the 4th ranked Dem in the House in a primary. pic.twitter.com/S6BegLxtn8 — Ben Collins (@oneunderscore__) June 27, 2018

Considering the 14th congressional district encompasses eastern Bronx and part of northern Queens, this is a huge win for the nearly 50 percent of Hispanics who live in the area. In her campaign video, Ocasio-Cortez emphasizes that "Women like me aren't supposed to run for office. I wasn't born into a wealthy or powerful family...I was born in a place where your zip code determines your destiny."

Crowley, 56, immediately congratulated Ocasio-Cortez and emphasized the importance of the win not only for Democrats, but for the country.

"I want to congratulate @Ocasio2018. I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November. The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don't win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love."

I want to congratulate @Ocasio2018. I look forward to supporting her and all Democrats this November. The Trump administration is a threat to everything we stand for here in Queens and the Bronx, and if we don't win back the House this November, we will lose the nation we love. — Joe Crowley (@JoeCrowleyNY) June 27, 2018

Ocasio-Cortez was speechless when she saw the numbers. According to The New York Times, she received 15,897 votes whereas Crowley received 11,761. Many of her supporters were first-time voters.



Challenger @Ocasio2018 toppled one of the top Democrats in Congress, @repjoecrowley, Tuesday night in their primary in the 14th District. The victory stunned even her, live on our channel. #NY1Politics https://t.co/fnK1O0bacz pic.twitter.com/RjuqHJpn1p — Spectrum News NY1 (@NY1) June 27, 2018

During her campaign, she garnered support from people like Cynthia Nixon, who's running against Andrew Cuomo for New York Governor.

We endorsed @Ocasio2018 because we believe she is the future of the Democratic Party. Today, she ousted 10-term incumbent Rep. Joe Crowley. Here in New York, the progressive revolution has begun, and we could not be more proud to be a part of that movement. #ForTheMany pic.twitter.com/uEEbbj8qaI — Cynthia Nixon (@CynthiaNixon) June 27, 2018

The country couldn't be happier for Ocasio-Cortez, who has inspired millennial women of color to run for office—even when society says they can't and they shouldn't.

Joe Crowley raised 10 times as much money as Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez.



It didn’t matter. @Ocasio2018 had a message for the PEOPLE of #NY14:



—Medicare for ALL

—Affordable Housing

—Abolishing ICE



And she took no corporate money to do it. THIS IS WHAT DEMOCRACY LOOKS LIKE. — Ryan Knight 🌊 (@ProudResister) June 27, 2018

Always always ALWAYS VOTE!!! In EVERY election!!! Primary, local, midterm, SHOW UP!!!!! https://t.co/9EG4Pw6cmk — Tyler McCall (@eiffeltyler) June 27, 2018

“The game is changing and the way that people have run for office doesn’t have to be the way that you run.”



Watch this and be inspired: https://t.co/0sb7Hc4wdR — Kayla Webley Adler (@kaylawebley) June 27, 2018

not only did Democratic socialist Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez win against Joe Crowley, she absolutely destroyed him pic.twitter.com/5ROxs5RivS — priscilla page (@BBW_BFF) June 27, 2018

Three things are very clear from this impressive win last night:

1. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is an incredibly talented politician

2. People on the left want to see movement

3. the future is femalehttps://t.co/iDCd2FsmPQ — Amee Vanderpool (@girlsreallyrule) June 27, 2018

Democracy won tonight. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is the light in the darkness!@Ocasio2018, I can't wait to work with you in Congress.#NY14 #RealChange #Hope — Zak Ringelstein (@RingelsteinME) June 27, 2018

As Ocasio-Cortez said, "This is the start of a movement. Thank you all."

This is the start of a movement.



Thank you all. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@Ocasio2018) June 27, 2018

You can learn more about Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and her platform here.