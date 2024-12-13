Kate Middleton Allegedly Rejected Idea to Seat Prince Andrew "Behind a Pillar" at Her Christmas Carol Concert
"Although very much a family affair... there was no space for Uncle Andy."
On Dec. 6, Kate Middleton hosted her annual Christmas carol concert, but one member of the Royal Family reportedly wasn't invited. Princess Kate allegedly refused to invite Prince Andrew to the festive event, even if he attended discreetly, according to the Daily Mail.
Noting that King Charles recently offered his brother Andrew an olive branch, the outlet's columnist Ephraim Hardcastle wrote, "William and Kate aren't sharing the love." He continued, "A mole whispers that for the second year running, suggestions that Andrew be invited to Kate's annual carol service, possibly seated behind a pillar, were rejected."
Hardcastle elaborated on the apparent snub, pointing out that as many as 22 members of the Royal Family were in attendance. "Although very much a family affair... there was no space for Uncle Andy," Hardcastle explained.
And that's not all. According to Hardcastle, Charles' many efforts to bring Andrew back into the family have, to date, failed. "Last year, the King tried to get W&K to bury the hatchet during a gathering at Balmoral, where he cajoled them into giving Andrew a lift to church so the trio could be photographed together," the columnist explained. "The initiative failed."
Prince Andrew appears to have had a challenging year. After King Charles attempted to remove Prince Andrew from his home, Royal Lodge in Windsor, it was suggested the Duke of York could be banned from attending the family's Christmas celebrations.
Reports suggested Andrew's "anxiety was through the roof" while trying to find the necessary funds to stay in his home, and rumors claimed King Charles was considering taking back some of the "treasures" from Royal Lodge. Since then, the brothers appear to have made amends, but Andrew's relationship with the wider Royal Family is perhaps more complciated.
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
