Khloé Kardashian Told Her Family About Her Pregnancy on 'Keeping Up With the Kardashians'

In the thrilling conclusion of the Keeping Up With the Kardashians two-part event, Khloé learned that she's pregnant and announced the news to her family. Since the episode was titled "Bun in the Oven" and the previews teased Khloé making a big announcement and Khloé has already publicly confirmed her pregnancy, this was not a surprise at all.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

What fans were really hoping for, especially after watching the dramatic teaser for the two-part event, was a similar announcement from Kylie.

If you were among the legions holding out hope for a Kylie pregnancy confirmation, brace yourself for disappointment: The youngest KarJenner did not give any update on the state of her womb during Monday's episode. She did, however, make a rare appearance on KUWTK, which is at least something.

A little something, anyway. Kylie showed up very briefly, in a FaceTime chat with Khloé to congratulate her big sister on her big news, but not to share any news of her own, big or small.

After all the teasing about a BIG announcement on tonight's episode, many fans were disappointed to see something they already knew (Khloé is pregnant) play out on screen. They had some choice words for the show on Twitter.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

When you stay up and watch #KUWTK and there’s still no Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement pic.twitter.com/AtbRBRyhfm — Ryan Schocket (@RyanSchocket) January 16, 2018

Happy for Koko but I think most of us are here for the Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement and Blac Chyna drama...can we get a confirmation already? #KUWTK — Megan Cruce (@southernsass177) January 16, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

If the last 7 minutes doesn’t have a Kylie Jenner pregnancy announcement.. let’s all boycott the show.. — brandy (@brandywhitener) January 16, 2018

So livid right now!! We already knew @khloekardashian was prego! So now we got to wait until @KylieJenner child is running around in college to get the confirmation that Kylie is pregnant! #KUWTK #kylieChild #KylieJenner — Nikki From The Block (@tweetinlilmama) January 16, 2018

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

all i wanted to know was if @KylieJenner is pregnant 😒 #KUWTK — daniela (@DanielaReinaa) January 16, 2018

Some are even calling into question the entire rumor that Kylie is pregnant, which would raise a lot more questions of about her months-long hiatus from the spotlight than it would answer.

Well after tonight I’m convinced Kylie Jenner is not pregnant — Carleigh Rogers (@carls_rogers23) January 16, 2018

For now, we'll just have to continue waiting for Kylie to confirm or deny her pregnancy. At this point, of course, it feels like she might keep it a secret for years.