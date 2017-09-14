Fergie and Josh Duhamel Are Splitting After 8 Years of Marriage

Breaking News!

Because it's 2017 and the world is crumbling.

Hi, hello, here is some sad news to continue on the "Love Is Dead" train that is 2017. After 8 years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are splitting.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement to People. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The pair have a 4-year-old son Axl and celebrated their wedding anniversary in January.

8 years!! Love you babe.

A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋

A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on

Welp. Okay. Is it 2018 yet?

