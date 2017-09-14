Fergie and Josh Duhamel Are Splitting After 8 Years of Marriage

Hi, hello, here is some sad news to continue on the "Love Is Dead" train that is 2017. After 8 years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are splitting.

"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement to People. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."

The pair have a 4-year-old son Axl and celebrated their wedding anniversary in January.

8 years!! Love you babe. A post shared by Josh Duhamel (@joshduhamel) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:04pm PST

happy 8th anniversary to my bae 💋💋 A post shared by Fergie (@fergie) on Jan 10, 2017 at 4:13pm PST

Welp. Okay. Is it 2018 yet?

