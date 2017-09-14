Fergie and Josh Duhamel Are Splitting After 8 Years of Marriage
Because it's 2017 and the world is crumbling.
Hi, hello, here is some sad news to continue on the "Love Is Dead" train that is 2017. After 8 years of marriage, Fergie and Josh Duhamel are splitting.
"With absolute love and respect we decided to separate as a couple earlier this year," the couple said in a joint statement to People. "To give our family the best opportunity to adjust, we wanted to keep this a private matter before sharing it with the public. We are and will always be united in our support of each other and our family."
The pair have a 4-year-old son Axl and celebrated their wedding anniversary in January.
Welp. Okay. Is it 2018 yet?
