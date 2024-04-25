Olivia Rodrigo Gives Reformation Dresses Her Gen-Z Stamp of Approval

The Guts world tour may be on hiatus, but Olivia Rodrigo isn’t slowing down in the wearing-outfits-I-need-to-copy department. The singer solidified herself in my mind as one of the best-dressed members of Gen-Z after she was spotted carrying a vintage Coach bag back in early April. Then, she wore not one, but two sundresses from Reformation over the last week that are about to end up in my summer rotation.

Rodrigo's love of Reformation isn't new—she wore a coat from the brand back in December—but the singer was recently snapped in her home state of California wearing Ref for a date night with boyfriend Louis Partridge. She wore the brand's Sora Linen Dress in a red-and-white checkered colorway for the occasion. Ever-inspired by the '90s, the singer—who was born in 2003, for reference—teamed the mini dress with a pair of black chunky Mary Jane flats from Dr. Martens and a simple navy overcoat. She kept her other accessories simple, opting for a red shoulder bag.

Red has become one of the singer's signature hues during the Guts album cycle, both on-stage and off. She recently wore a custom red bra from Victoria's Secret while on stage with No Doubt when they headlined the first weekend of Coachella.

Rodrigo wore the cute checkered piece for an easy (and endlessly copyable) date night look. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Red has become one of the singer's signature hues during the Guts album cycle, both on-stage and off. She recently wore a red bra from Victoria's Secret while on stage with No Doubt when they headlined the first weekend of Coachella; she's worn the same piece for most of her tour stops.

The day after she was snapped out at dinner, the "Good 4 U" singer showed fans a few details from her days off on Instagram. In a carousel sweetly captioned "home :)", Rodrigo shared a picture wearing the sustainable brand's Jessi Linen Dress in a black-and-white polka dot colorway. This time, she casually styled the dress with tan knee-high boots and swapped her red shoulder bag for a black one. A pair of slender black sunglasses and delicate silver rings completed the outfit.

A post shared by Olivia Rodrigo A photo posted by oliviarodrigo on

These sweeter summer looks are a break from Rodrigo's decidedly Sour (excuse the pun) ensembles from earlier this year. During a stretch of four sold-out shows at New York City's Madison Square Garden in early April, the Grammy-winner opted for grungier outfits in shades of gray comprised of chunky knits and Adidas Sambas sneakers.

No matter the season, one thing has become clear: What makes Rodrigo's style so great is how easy it is to emulate—especially because both of her favorite dresses are still available to shop on Reformation's website. Try one—or both—above.