Here's What the Government Shutdown Means for You

As you've probably heard by now, the federal government is officially shut down. While the House reached an agreement to continue funding the government through February 16, but similar proposals in the Senate failed. Now that the government is shut down, you're probably wonder: What does this mean for me?

The answer depends on who you are. If you happen to work for the federal government, it could mean going on furlough—unpaid leave from work. If you don't work for the government, you might notice some lapses in services.

Here's how the government shutdown will affect you.

Will the mail still come?

Yes. The US Postal Service isn't funded by tax dollars, so your Amazon packages will continue coming as scheduled.

Will the roads be closed?

No, they won't be—but maintenance and construction might be put on hold.

Do I still have to file my taxes?

Duh. Of course you. Even though more than half of all IRS employees are going on furlough, don't expect that to change when your taxes are due. It will however, impact processing if the shutdown continues. In other words—your taxes will still be due at the same time, but your refund check might be delayed.

Will Medicare and Medicaid still be funded?

Yes. They're considered essential programs and will remain funded. Funding for the Children's Health Insurance Program (CHIP), however, is up in the air.

Will Social Security checks still come?

Yep. That's another essential program. New and replacement cards, however, won't be processed.

Will I still be able to fly?

Yes. The TSA will still be working, checking your carryons and slowing down your boarding process in the name of safety.

Will this impact flu season?

It definitely could. The CDC will have to suspend its seasonal flu program, which is not considered essential.

Will Congress and the President still be paid?

Yes they will. They make the laws, after all.