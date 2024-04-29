Even when Katie Holmes wears a no-brainer, Monday-morning-friendly outfit formula, she finds a way to make it fresh. Wardrobe basics like sweaters and slacks are paired with blueberry-toned Mary Janes. T-shirts and denim are coated in embroidery to coordinate with a new sneaker trend. And as for the classic white button-down? Holmes seeks out a version of the eternal staple that looks like no one else's on the Manhattan sidewalk.

Holmes ran errands in New York City on Monday, April 29, in a playful start-of-the-week outfit, swapping a standard-issue shirt with a white button-down by the Danish label Munthe. Where most designers would place a simple chest pocket, Holmes's shirt featured a springtime illustration of a donkey. (Cute!) Her top also had contrasting black buttons and piping along the cuffs.

Completing the easygoing look, Holmes added a pair of relaxed single-pleat trousers, a crossbody bag, and her best loafers, courtesy of Gucci.

Holmes took in a bright spring day with a relaxed button-down shirt, wide-leg trousers, and her favorite Gucci loafers. (Image credit: Backgrid)

Munthe Mint Organic Cotton Shirt $199 at Farfetch

Banana Republic Siena Wide-Leg Italian Wool Pant $150 at Banana Republic

Holmes's daytime look included a few of her wardrobe heroes. Working with her longtime stylist Brie Welch, she's found a few pieces she loves enough to own in multiple colors. The most commonly seen shoes in her street style are a pair of Gucci loafers—which Taylor Swift's "Fortnight" video recently featured—in either black or white. Just over a week ago, Holmes took her black pair for a spin with a coordinating trench coat, Isabel Marant distressed jeans, and a solid black tote.

The Dawson's Creek star also has a growing collection of everyday bags. Her oversize Mansur Gavriel bag is her most carried, but she's recently brought a Saint Laurent piece into rotation. Today's camel-tone crossbody hasn't been identified yet—but its sleek design and hardware clasp are typical of Holmes's errand-running outfits. (They're simple and functional, but always elevated.)

Katie Holmes wore her same Gucci loafers a few nights ago—just in another color. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Holmes's not-basic wardrobe basic? It comes from a label not commonly seen in the actress's closet. In fact, it might be the first time a Copenhagen Fashion Week designer appeared in her street style lineup.

Munthe is a 30-year-old independent brand based in the Danish capital, known for pieces that infuse visual art with everyday designs—like, say, a button-down completed with a cartoon donkey.

Stay In The Know Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

While Munthe is new to Katie Holmes, it has its own deep reserve of fashion insider connections. Last February, Alana Hadid (older sister to Gigi and Bella) walked the label's Fall 2024 runway.