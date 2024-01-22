These Are the Sneaker Trends for 2024

(Image credit: Getty Images)
Let's reflect on the wild ride of sneaker fandom these last few years. At one point, it felt like no other shoes existed. And now that we're stepping into a new year, we've turned to the experts about 2024's biggest sneaker trends to watch out for. It's bound to be exciting, given the sheer amount of eye-catching new sneakers that dropped in 2023

But that wasn't always the case. At one point, sneakers were the afterthought of our fashion wardrobes. Maybe you wore them to the gym or to run errands, but they were often clunky and didn't always enhance personal style. They were—in short, commuter shoes—a swap for the stylish office-ready options you would actually want to wear. But the script has been flipped as sneakers have become an approved part of our footwear rotation—even more so when work-from-home life made us all turn towards comfort. Jamie Lee, a Shoe Buyer at Moda Operandi, says, "[sneakers] are now the fashion industry's focus and have their own arena, with hyped launches and exponential resale values." White sneakers became as fundamental to one's wardrobe as a white T-shirt.

Sneakers are also driving sales for brands across the price spectrum, and designers have taken note. The sneaker world has maintained its trend cycle, ranging from the chunky sneakers of the early 2010s to the low-profile picks that dominated 2023. "The key players in this category are becoming increasingly creative in launches and collaborations—take the latest Adidas x Wales Bonner collab. It's quite interesting to see something so practical be considered and treated as luxury in men's and women's fashion," says Lee.

So, where does that leave us for the year ahead? Lee says many of last year's sneakers will still be popular in 2024. Neutral colors and slender silhouettes are still trending, so don't give up on your Adidas Sambas just yet. Ahead, Lee breaks down a few more key trends to keep in mind as you expand your shoe collection. 

Neutral Ground

"Neutral colors are still going strong, thanks to the "Quiet Luxury" trend, but we are also starting to see pops of colors and feminine details, like the glitter runners from Ghoud Venice or the woven detail from Chloé," says Lee. Look for sneakers that mix tones of white with other neutral colorways like tan or cream for a subtle color shift.

Stay Close

Sneakers that fit like a second skin are still all the rage in 2024. "We've been seeing sleek, minimal silhouettes trending, like The Row Owen Sneakers and Golden Goose's newest Soul-Star styles," says Lee. Look for options with low profile and minimal branding to master the vibe.

Level Up

While this might sound counterintuitive, platform sneakers are also emerging in 2024. From the relaunch of PUMA's iconic Creeper sneaker (made in collaboration with Rihanna!) to Suki Waterhouse's chunky sneakers, a little lift is "in" for the new year.

In Sport Mode

Forget the Spice Girls reunion—you can channel sporty spice all on your own this year. "Bottega Veneta launched Orbit sneakers recently, and it's only a matter of time for it to be the next hyped designer sneaker," said Lee. The sneakers in question? They're brightly colored, metallic, and very futuristic.

Blocked Out

Browsing through the "new arrivals" pages on my favorite website has shown that sneakers are leaning toward chunky blocks of color. While black sneakers—the LBDs of the sneaker industry—are popular as a year-round favorite, you can make more of a statement with sneakers that feature more than one color. 

Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee Moda Operandi
Jamie Lee

Jamie Lee is a footwear buyer at Moda Operandi. Born and raised in Seoul, South Korea, she spent half of her life in Korea and the other half in the United States. She began her buying career at Dover Street Market New York. She now lives and works in NYC.