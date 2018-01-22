Melania Trump Celebrated Her First Year as FLOTUS Without Mentioning Her Husband

The other day, Melania Trump was going about her business (read: avoiding rain while her husband hogged an umbrella, probably), when she decided to share a celebratory musing about her first year as FLOTUS.

This has been a year filled with many wonderful moments. I’ve enjoyed the people I’ve been lucky enough to meet throughout our great country & the world! 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/MMRi72ENd0 — Melania Trump (@FLOTUS) January 20, 2018

Hmmmm. First of all, this year has not been filled with "many wonderful moments" for immigrants, women, transgender people in the military, and the entire island of Puerto Rico—to name a few.

Second of all, it should be noted that not only did Melania fail to mention her husband's name in this post, she didn't include a photo of him either. Obviously, Twitter had some thoughts:

Somewhat of a Stormy first year, wouldn’t you say Mel? — Mike Costa (@costa1360) January 21, 2018

Many wonderful moments pic.twitter.com/BPx8jXl6Xg — Angelica Rodriguez (@hellsbellsgells) January 21, 2018

P.S. Melania's comment also comes hot off the heels of a government shut down. Not super wonderful either.