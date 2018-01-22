Today's Top Stories
1
The Women's March in Photos, All Over the World
2
What the Government Shutdown Means for You
3
Inside One of the Last Matrilineal Societies
4
The 50 Best Items in Net-a-Porter's Clearance Sale
5
In Response to #MeToo, New Code of Conduct on Set

Melania Trump Celebrated Her First Year as FLOTUS Without Mentioning Her Husband

Awkward.

Jan 22, 2018
Getty

The other day, Melania Trump was going about her business (read: avoiding rain while her husband hogged an umbrella, probably), when she decided to share a celebratory musing about her first year as FLOTUS.

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

Hmmmm. First of all, this year has not been filled with "many wonderful moments" for immigrants, women, transgender people in the military, and the entire island of Puerto Rico—to name a few.

Second of all, it should be noted that not only did Melania fail to mention her husband's name in this post, she didn't include a photo of him either. Obviously, Twitter had some thoughts:

Advertisement - Continue Reading Below

P.S. Melania's comment also comes hot off the heels of a government shut down. Not super wonderful either.

Related Story
Kristen Bell Dissed Melania Trump at SAG Awards
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
More From Politics
Donald Trump Just Co-opted the Women’s March
The 16 Best Signs from the 2018 Women's Marches
Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
 The Women's March in Photos, All Over the World
What the Government Shutdown Means for You
Biggest Takeaways From Stormy Daniels' Interview
Best Reactions to Trump's "Fake News Awards"
A Who's Who of Women in the White House
Meet White House Photographer Shealah Craighead
All the Gifts the Trumps Have Given and Received
White House Staffers—Where Are They Now?