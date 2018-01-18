All the White House Women You Haven't Heard Of

The American people are on a first-name basis with many of the leading ladies of the White House: Ivanka. Melania. Omarosa (until she was fired, kicking and screaming, that is).

But further down the list of well-known women working in the White House Office—past Kellyanne Conway, Hope Hicks, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders (thank you, Aidy Bryant, for making her as recognizable as she is now)—are a number of women who, while they don’t dominate the headlines, wield plenty of power. They're the cogs in the wheels of the domestic policy council, office of communication, office of legislative affairs, and more, writing executive orders, press bulletins, and deciding who gets face time with the leader of the free world.

We suggest getting to know them, since female staffers are far outpacing the men in their tenures.