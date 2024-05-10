Meghan Markle's Chic White Suit Is Minimalism Done Right

Her second outfit of the Nigeria tour references past looks for official visits.

Meghan Markle wearing a white suit in nigeria with a corsage and an aurate necklace
It didn't take long for Meghan Markle to change into her second major look of her Nigeria tour. This time, she reverted back to an outfit formula style watchers will definitely recognize.

After starting the day in a peach sundress by Heidi Merrick for a welcome address, Markle switched gears for a trip to the Defense Headquarters with a business-chic suit by Altuzarra. Her set, most likely styled by Jamie Mizrahi, featured a single-breasted blazer and trousers with a slight flare hem. Prince Harry strode by her side in a sharp blue suit of his own.

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry walk in Nigeria with a delegation while Meghan wears a white flared suit

Meghan Markle walked with Prince Harry to visit Nigeria's chief of defense staff headquarters.

Markle also gave her accessories line-up a slight adjustment. She took off the oversize vintage Lanvin earrings and Ariel Gordon bracelet from the morning, leaving only her Aurate chain necklace behind. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of brown pointed-toe flats.

Meghan Markle wears a white suit and a collar necklace standing next to prince harry

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry stood side-by-side in sharp pantsuits.

Markle's crisp white suit gave off the stately energy one would expect for a formal visit with government officials. In contrast, she'd started the day in a backless dress resembling the St. Agni and Heidi Merrick pieces she wore to a Sentebale polo fundraiser in April.

Her morning look, also by Heidi Merrick, had a sleeveless, backless silhouette and a tiered skirt. She paired it with minimalist sandals by Emme Parsons.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Nigeria

Meghan Markle started the day in a sundress called the "Windsor," by Heidi Merrick.

Back to the white pantsuit: While the exact set is new to Markle's wardrobe, white blazers and coordinating trousers are clearly within her comfort zone. The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, double-breasted Valentino suit to the 2022 Invictus Games hosted in the Netherlands. She also styled a white blazer with jeans for one of her earliest Invictus Games appearances, in Australia in 2018.

Meghan Markle at the 2020 Invictus Games in a white double breasted suit

Meghan Markle has worn white suits for several big events, including the 2022 Invictus Games.

All the outfits Markle wears over the course of her three-day trip to Nigeria will provide a closer look at her aesthetic direction under stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Reports surfaced earlier this year that Markle had hired Mizrahi, who also works with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, to refine her personal style. The move coincides with several new image-building ventures for Markle, including her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.

While the backless, cutout dresses of earlier engagements were a bold shift for the former royal, her collection of white pantsuits is right on-par with the outfits she'd wear for engagements in the past. (Not to mention, they're a blueprint for business-chic dressing.) Maybe Markle's new style era isn't so different after all.

