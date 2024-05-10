It didn't take long for Meghan Markle to change into her second major look of her Nigeria tour. This time, she reverted back to an outfit formula style watchers will definitely recognize.
After starting the day in a peach sundress by Heidi Merrick for a welcome address, Markle switched gears for a trip to the Defense Headquarters with a business-chic suit by Altuzarra. Her set, most likely styled by Jamie Mizrahi, featured a single-breasted blazer and trousers with a slight flare hem. Prince Harry strode by her side in a sharp blue suit of his own.
Markle also gave her accessories line-up a slight adjustment. She took off the oversize vintage Lanvin earrings and Ariel Gordon bracelet from the morning, leaving only her Aurate chain necklace behind. For footwear, she slipped into a pair of brown pointed-toe flats.
Markle's crisp white suit gave off the stately energy one would expect for a formal visit with government officials. In contrast, she'd started the day in a backless dress resembling the St. Agni and Heidi Merrick pieces she wore to a Sentebale polo fundraiser in April.
Her morning look, also by Heidi Merrick, had a sleeveless, backless silhouette and a tiered skirt. She paired it with minimalist sandals by Emme Parsons.
Back to the white pantsuit: While the exact set is new to Markle's wardrobe, white blazers and coordinating trousers are clearly within her comfort zone. The Duchess of Sussex wore a white, double-breasted Valentino suit to the 2022 Invictus Games hosted in the Netherlands. She also styled a white blazer with jeans for one of her earliest Invictus Games appearances, in Australia in 2018.
All the outfits Markle wears over the course of her three-day trip to Nigeria will provide a closer look at her aesthetic direction under stylist Jamie Mizrahi. Reports surfaced earlier this year that Markle had hired Mizrahi, who also works with Jennifer Lawrence and Adele, to refine her personal style. The move coincides with several new image-building ventures for Markle, including her lifestyle brand, American Riviera Orchard.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
While the backless, cutout dresses of earlier engagements were a bold shift for the former royal, her collection of white pantsuits is right on-par with the outfits she'd wear for engagements in the past. (Not to mention, they're a blueprint for business-chic dressing.) Maybe Markle's new style era isn't so different after all.
Shop White Suits Like Meghan Markle's
Halie LeSavage is the senior news editor at Marie Claire, where she assigns, edits, and writes fashion and beauty stories. Her reporting has ranged from in-depth designer profiles to fashion week reviews and research-backed shopping guides. (She justifies almost any purchase by saying it’s “for work.”) Halie has previously held fashion writer and editor roles at Harper’s Bazaar, Morning Brew, and Glamour. She holds a Bachelor’s Degree in English from Harvard College. You can follow Halie on Instagram and TikTok.
-
Long, Layered Cuts on Celebrities to Inspire Your Next Style
Rapunzel hair, don't care.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Princess Diana Didn’t Just Dance with John Travolta During That Famous Night at the White House—She Danced with Tom Selleck, Too
“I gotta say, she seemed to be having the time of her life,” Selleck said of their turn on the dance floor in 1985.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
17 Summer Basics to Level Up Your Warm-Weather Capsule Wardrobe
Vacation mode, unlocked.
By Brooke Knappenberger Published
-
Taylor Swift Debuts New Eras Tour Outfits for Every Album Except 'Reputation'
Could it be another Easter egg?
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Rihanna Elevates Her Edgy Monochromatic Outfit With a Timeless Chanel Bag
The Fenty mogul is a fan of this highly-coveted purse.
By India Roby Published
-
Katie Holmes Re-Wears Her Favorite Spring Dress With an Unexpected Shoe
The actress is already committed to this off-duty look.
By India Roby Published
-
Meghan Markle Glows in a Sleeveless Peach Sundress for the First Day of Her Nigeria Visit
It's from one of her favorite labels.
By Halie LeSavage Last updated
-
Gigi Hadid Demonstrates How to Wear a Sweater Dress Over Jeans—the Chic Way
She showed how to modernize the look on a recent stroll.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Beyoncé Wears a Flag Cape and Micro Mini Shorts for a Cryptic Instagram Post
It's definitely selling us on the micro mini shorts trend.
By India Roby Published
-
Was Kendall Jenner Really the First Person to Wear Her Met Gala Dress?
Fashion historians think the model might have exaggerated.
By Julia Gray Published
-
Zendaya's Post-Met Gala Look Is a Travel Outfit Blueprint
After a night of costume changes, the actress opted for a hoodie and sunnies.
By Julia Gray Published