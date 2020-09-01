My first foray into using solid shampoos and conditioners was back when I had a buzzcut. After years of painstakingly reading labels and wandering through aisles at drugstores, it was incredibly freeing to scrub what looked like a bar of soap across my head, rinse, and be done. As my hair grew out, though, I didn't toss aside my new products. There are so many upsides to solid shampoos and conditioners; I found that I really didn't want to let them go. And as the market for these products has grown, the quality has improved with it.

Let me tell you a few very important things about solid hair products. For one thing, they're way more environmentally friendly than your typical bottled shampoo or conditioner. These solid bars are plastic- and packaging-free, which means you have nothing to throw out when you finish them. Second, they are the easiest thing in the world to travel with. Even if you're staying off airplanes right now, a sleepover at your S.O.'s apartment no longer means you'll have to carry a plastic baggie of wet shampoo and conditioner over. If you think you wouldn't be able to adjust to trying a solid version of your standard product, think again. These shampoos and conditioners are just as effective and luxurious as your liquid standby, and you can find one that suits every hair need.

The Build-Up Bar 1. Odacité 552M Soap-Free Shampoo Bar Check Amazon $29.00 at nordstrom.com This shampoo bar, formulated with Argan and coconut oil, is perfect for anyone whose scalp needs a deep clean. If hair products and pollution are giving you an itchy scalp, this bar will help reset and deep-clean both your hair and your scalp for glossy, manageable hair.

The Anti-Frizz Conditioner 2. Brite Organix Bar None Hydrating Conditioner Bar $12.00 at urbanoutfitters.com This solid conditioner contains castor oil that works overtime to rehydrate and de-frizz damaged and dry hair. Coat wet hair with this bar like a traditional conditioner and leave it on for a few minutes to let the hydrating ingredients sink in.

The Healing Bar 3. Shea Moisture Jamaican Black Castor Oil Bentonite Clay Shampoo Bar $9.99 at sheamoisture.com This shampoo bar, which contains hydrating castor oil and cleansing bentonite clay, is perfect for nourishing curls. For anyone whose hair has been through it all, this solid cleanser will help heal some of that damage.

The Volume Booster 4. Lush Big Pressed Conditioner $13.95 at lushusa.com This conditioner bar is the key to giving flat hair life and body. With sea salt, seaweed, and coconut oil, hair is given texture while also hydrated and soothed. You'll get that coveted beachy hair look with none of the damage (or plastic!).

The All-Over Cleanser 5. Acure Coconut & Argan Shampoo Bar $8.99 at amazon.com This hydrating bar is perfect for anyone trying to simplify their shower routine. It's gentle enough to be used on hair, but can also be used on the body for a quick wash-and-go. As a bonus, this soap is 100 percent vegan.

The Classic Conditioner 6. by Humankind Conditioner $10.00 at byhumankind.com This conditioner bar is perfect for anyone who doesn't want a complicated routine. With cocoa butter, olive oil, coconut oil, and jojoba oil, it moisturizes like no other while also detangling the hair. It comes in three different scents–eucalyptus, grapefruit, or unscented–to customize your shower experience.

The Hydrating Shampoo 7. Christophe Robin Hydrating Shampoo Bar $22.00 at nordstrom.com This Aloe Vera and castor oil shampoo is perfect for strands that need a moisture boost. A quick scrub over the head with this bar is enough to cleanse and hydrate your locks. For anyone who wants the luxurious experience to continue, this bar can be used on the body as well.

The Solid Co-Wash 8. Lush Avocado Co-Wash $15.95 at lushusa.com For people who prefer to co-wash than use separate shampoo and conditioner products, this bar is the perfect choice for you. This creamy product contains avocados, cocoa butter, apple cider vinegar along with other nourishing ingredients. Hair is left with no frizz and perfectly glossy.

The Goat's Milk Bar 9. Daughter of the Land Hair & Body Shampoo Bar $19.00 at nordstrom.com This organic hair and body shampoo contains goat milk that is sure to give you the hair of your dreams. It makes your hair so silky, conditioner isn't even strictly necessary. For anyone who can't skip the conditioner step, use half the amount of conditioner you normally would.