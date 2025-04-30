Marie Claire's beauty team offers a never-ending supply of recommendations. Whether I'm in the market for a new perfume or need advice on how to combat hair loss, I know where to turn. And whenever there's a beauty sale, they're also the first people I tap for their can't-miss favorites. So, when I heard about Credo's Friends and Family Sale event, I already knew where I was going for all of my discounted eco-friendly beauty products.

For those uninitiated with the under-the-radar retailer, Credo is offering 20 percent off its entire site from now through May 4. The massive discounted selection includes editor-favorite brands like Westman Atelier, LolaVie, Kosas, and Rōz—the list goes on and on. For anyone looking to refresh their cabinets with natural beauty products, this isn't a sale to skip. These are the products our team turns to in their flawless skin routines, air-dry hair regimens, and easy makeup go-tos.

With only a few days left to shop and hundreds of finds to muse over, I made things easy—I consulted with experts, aka Marie Claire's beauty editors, to pull our absolute favorite clean beauty buys worth adding to your cart. These are the essentials our editors use in their everyday morning routines, so you know they're good.

Tower 28 Getset™ Blur + Set Matte Powder Blush (Was $22) $17 at Credo This is, hands down, the best powder blush formula I've had the pleasure of trying, thanks to its lasting ability and pretty matte finish. Its two-in-one setting formula allows it to last all day long until you go to take it off.

Weleda Skin Food Original (Was $20) $16 at Credo Dry skin is no match against this cult-favorite moisturizer. It's jam-packed with nourishing plant extracts to deeply hydrate skin. In the winter, I'll even add a dab to my elbows and hands if they're feeling extra dry.

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Concealer (Was $48) $38 at Credo Nearly everyone on the team is obsessed with Westman Atelier's Vital Skin Concealer, but none more so than senior beauty editor Samantha Holender, who says it "will change your approach to makeup." It's a do-it-all, pigmented formula with a lightweight feel—a tiny dot goes a long way.

The Outset Hydrasheer™ 100% Mineral Sunscreen Spf 30 (Was $44) $35 at Credo This is the sunscreen that beauty director Hannah Baxter slathers on every single morning. "This mineral SPF helps protect against sun damage and leaves an undetectable, glowy finish," she says.

Kosas Cloud Set Translucent Loose Setting + Blurring Powder (Was $38) $30 at Credo Beauty writer Ariel Baker has been using this setting powder as both a color corrector and under-eye setting powder in her morning routine, thanks to its peachy undertones. "It adds the smallest hint of brightness that makes me look refreshed and awake," she explains.

RŌZ Root Lift Spray (Was $42) $34 at Credo "If you have hair, this product is a need, not a want," says Holender. "I’ve watched my flat, slicked-to-my-forehead roots levitate with just a few sprays of this."

LolaVie Glossing Detangler (Was $28) $22 at Credo The love I have for this detangler knows no bounds. I use it every single wash day to prime and protect my hair against heat damage. I've noticed my hair is smoother and shinier with every use.

Kosas Revealer Super Creamy + Brightening Concealer (Was $32) $26 at Credo E-commerce editor Julia Marzovilla swears by this concealer for her dry skin. She says, "The texture is super lightweight, and the coverage is virtually undetectable on the skin."

Westman Atelier Skin Activator (Was $150) $120 at Credo For anyone who struggles with rosacea, try this pick. Holender says this face serum has been a "savior" for her sensitive skin. She adds, "I’ve been using this product for nearly a year and swear my redness has calmed down, with flares happening significantly less."

Westman Atelier Vital Skincare Complexion Drops (Were $68) $54 at Credo For those who prefer skin tints over heavy foundations (it's me, hi!), Westman Atelier's formula is a cult-favorite. It leaves you with a supermodel-level glow and is infused with good-for-you ingredients like brightening ginseng extract and tsubaki oil to smooth texture.

RŌZ Foundation Shampoo (Was $39) $31 at Credo Every beauty fan I know is obsessed with RŌZ, and that applies to Baxter. She uses this shampoo on wash days and says it leaves her wavy hair "smoothed, supple, and perfectly hydrated for air dry styling."

Ilia Super Serum Skin Tint Spf 40 (Was $48) $38 at Credo I think of this skin tint as my multi-tasking holy grail. Not only does it provide adequate sun protection of SPF 40, but it offers a "your skin but better" look with a light, glowy finish. The cherry on top is all of its skincare benefits—with hyaluronic acid, niacinamide, and squalane, it plumps, refines pores, and hydrates skin.

Nécessaire The Deodorant Gel (Was $20) $16 at Credo Natural deodorants can be effective! Just ask Marzovilla, who is a fan of this pick. Using AHA and niacinamide, this gel-like deodorant keeps you smelling fresh and helps treat hyperpigmentation.

Nécessaire The Body Wash (Was $28) $22 at Credo If you didn't think body washes could be luxurious, you've never tried Nécessaire's. It's beloved by A-listers like Courteney Cox and Rosie Huntington-Whiteley as well as hundreds of five-star reviewers for its spa-like scent and elevated formula.

Tower 28 Sos (save. Our. Skin) Daily Rescue Facial Spray With Hypochlorous Acid $28 at Credo MC's beauty editor, Siena Gagliano, has this spray sitting on her desk, and she has the prettiest glow, so naturally, I'll take all her recommendations. The hero ingredient behind this pick is hypochlorous acid, which fights off harmful bacteria and inflammation to calm redness and soothe irritated skin.

The Outset Lip Oasis™️ Glossy Treatment $28 at Credo I saw this glossy lip balm all over TikTok, and I have to say the hype is justified. It's more hydrating than the rest of the lipsticks in my vast collection and leaves my lips looking and feeling glossy and plump for the entire day.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara (Was $29) $23 at Credo Everyone from Sabrina Carpenter and Hailee Steinfeld to Martha Stewart and Kacey Musgraves is obsessed with this mascara, and I see the appeal. It's one of MC's top-ranking mascaras for sensitive eyes due to its budget-proof formula.

Henry Rose Dave Eau De Parfum (Was $120) $96 at Credo Vanilla fragrance lovers rejoice! Henry Rose, one of my favorite fragrance brands of all time, released a gourmand that's good enough to eat without being sickly sweet. I've been wearing this blend of tangerine, Chantilly vanilla, neroli, cocoa shell, and tonka bean on a weekly basis since I received it back in January—it's that delicious.

RMS Beauty Lip2cheek (Was $40) $32 at Credo I love a multi-tasking product, and so does Marzovilla, who called this lip and cheek tint "fab." Its hydrating, blendable formula is ideal for tossing in your bag and swiping on the go when you need a quick flush of color. Plus, it's the best way to master summer's red blush trend.

Ellis Brooklyn Marshmallows Hair and Body Fragrance Mist (Was $48) $38 at Credo If you want a body mist that stands up to the best luxury perfumes, this trendy marshmallow scent is for you. Its milky blend of caramel, vanilla, and musk projects just as much as some of the designer perfumes in my collection, and the heavy-duty glass bottle is just as chic.

Jillian Dempsey Khôl Eyeliner (Was $20) $16 at Credo Everyone needs a handy pencil eyeliner in their bag—this one is mine. It's waterproof and highly pigmented, yet easy to blend, whether I want a smoky look or a cat eye. In short, it ticks all of my boxes.

Tata Harper Regenerating Cleanser (Was $46) $37 at Credo Do yourself a favor and upgrade your skincare routine with this Tata Harper cleanser ASAP. It gently exfoliates with apricot microspheres, BHAs, and willow bark, so you can bid clogged pores goodbye and say hello to a gorgeous glow.