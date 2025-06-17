Camel Coat Blonde Hair Is My Trademark—Here’s How I Keep It Bright
Never brassy.
Blonde hair is a lifestyle. Correction—faux blonde hair, rather. I’m one of those women who had buttery strawberry blonde hair as a kid that turned dishwater blonde in my teens, and while I’d love (in theory) to rock my natural color to save me a few trips to the salon, I just can’t picture myself without my artfully placed highlights. And I’ve tried every shade under the sun—red, dark brunette, a brief dalliance with pink tips in high school. But a neutral, camel coat blonde with a hint of dark roots and brighter strands around my face is my happy place. My colorist, Colleen Flaherty at Spoke & Weal, understands the assignment every time I sit in her chair, especially when I want to tweak the color just a teeny tiny bit. I never walk out with anything less than flawless blonde hair.
Keeping my shade bright is a whole other story. The blonde life is decidedly high-maintenance, especially if you have natural reddish undertones that would happily turn your tone warm and brassy in just a few washes. Plus, everything from heat styling to the excess sun exposure in the summer can impact the delicate blonde color. That means I’ve had to find a color care regimen to maintain my preferred shade between appointments (even if I’m just visiting for a professional hair gloss). Here’s everything I use to keep my signature blonde color looking like I left the salon hours earlier.
Purple Shampoo Is a Must
Purple pigment counteracts yellow—it’s simple color theory—so I reach for a purple shampoo once a week to bring out the brilliance of my highlights and say bye-bye to brassiness.
Never Forget Conditioner
Bleaching your hair basically means your strands are constantly dehydrated, so a quality conditioner is a must. Also, purple shampoos are notoriously drying, so I always follow up a wash with a nourishing formula.
My wavy hair drinks up this conditioner eagerly, to the point where I always need to have a backup bottle in stock. I can’t deny my hair its hydration!
Invest in a Hair Gloss
A shine-boosting gloss is particularly beneficial for blondes to keep the shade bright and brilliant. This is ideal for an everything shower day.
Never Skip Heat Protection
I’m pretty loyal to air drying my hair, but between the occasional blow dry and the sun exposure you experience living in a city, my blonde hair requires daily heat protection to keep the tone consistent.
Make Time for a Mask
When your hair is fried from UV exposure, bleaching, heat styling, and throwing it into a slicked-back bun a little too often, a nourishing and color-correcting mask is a must.
Why Trust Marie Claire?
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Don't gatekeep our newsletters from your friends. Subscribe to Face Forward here.
Hannah Baxter is the Beauty Director at Marie Claire. She has previously held roles at The Zoe Report, Coveteur, and Bust Magazine, covering beauty, wellness, fashion, and lifestyle. Her writing has appeared in Harper's Bazaar, Allure, The Cut, Elle, InStyle, Glamour, Air Mail, Vogue, Architectural Digest, Byrdie, Nylon and more. She is also the founder of Anxiety Beer, a bi-monthly newsletter about the intersection of culture and mental health. In her spare time you can catch her reading too many overdue library books, thrifting, or hanging with her hairless cat, Norman. You can find her on Instagram and TikTok @hannahbaxward.