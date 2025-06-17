Blonde hair is a lifestyle. Correction—faux blonde hair, rather. I’m one of those women who had buttery strawberry blonde hair as a kid that turned dishwater blonde in my teens, and while I’d love (in theory) to rock my natural color to save me a few trips to the salon, I just can’t picture myself without my artfully placed highlights. And I’ve tried every shade under the sun—red, dark brunette, a brief dalliance with pink tips in high school. But a neutral, camel coat blonde with a hint of dark roots and brighter strands around my face is my happy place. My colorist, Colleen Flaherty at Spoke & Weal, understands the assignment every time I sit in her chair, especially when I want to tweak the color just a teeny tiny bit. I never walk out with anything less than flawless blonde hair.



Keeping my shade bright is a whole other story. The blonde life is decidedly high-maintenance, especially if you have natural reddish undertones that would happily turn your tone warm and brassy in just a few washes. Plus, everything from heat styling to the excess sun exposure in the summer can impact the delicate blonde color. That means I’ve had to find a color care regimen to maintain my preferred shade between appointments (even if I’m just visiting for a professional hair gloss). Here’s everything I use to keep my signature blonde color looking like I left the salon hours earlier.

Purple Shampoo Is a Must

Purple pigment counteracts yellow—it’s simple color theory—so I reach for a purple shampoo once a week to bring out the brilliance of my highlights and say bye-bye to brassiness.

Oribe Bright Blonde Shampoo for Beautiful Color $49 at Sephora A longtime beauty editor favorite, this formula is a potent purple to saturate my hair with brightening pigment and provide a thorough cleanse. Just don’t leave it on for too long! Odele Purple Shampoo $11.99 at Ulta I’ve adored this formula for years, and the price simply can’t be beat. It even brightens my gray power streak around my face for an entirely brass-free finish.

Never Forget Conditioner

Bleaching your hair basically means your strands are constantly dehydrated, so a quality conditioner is a must. Also, purple shampoos are notoriously drying, so I always follow up a wash with a nourishing formula.

Crown Affair The Hydrating Conditioner $38 at Sephora My wavy hair drinks up this conditioner eagerly, to the point where I always need to have a backup bottle in stock. I can’t deny my hair its hydration! California Naturals Moisture Conditioner $9.99 at Amazon If you want ridiculously soft hair and to never feel bad about the amount of conditioner you use (I know I apply a golf ball-size in the shower), I can’t recommend this nourishing formula enough.

Invest in a Hair Gloss

A shine-boosting gloss is particularly beneficial for blondes to keep the shade bright and brilliant. This is ideal for an everything shower day.

dpHUE Gloss+ in Light Blonde $38 at Ulta When my hair is a little brassy from heat styling, I love to use this gloss to deposit a small bit of color and revive my blonde. It also adds a boost of hydration. L'Oréal Le Color Gloss One Step Toning Gloss in Cool Blonde $15.99 at Ulta I was shocked by how well this drugstore option worked to tone my blonde and add some healthy shine. It’s now my secret weapon for salon-level toning.

Never Skip Heat Protection

I’m pretty loyal to air drying my hair, but between the occasional blow dry and the sun exposure you experience living in a city, my blonde hair requires daily heat protection to keep the tone consistent.

Ceremonia Guava Rescue Spray $24 at Sephora I adore this formula to detangle, fight frizz, and protect my fragile strands from UV damage and heat styling. The scent is also divine. OGX Bond Protein Repair 450°F Heat Protect Spray $10.99 at Ulta This spray is super lightweight, which is essential for my fine hair, and the scent is perfect for summer. I always get compliments when I use this formula.

Make Time for a Mask

When your hair is fried from UV exposure, bleaching, heat styling, and throwing it into a slicked-back bun a little too often, a nourishing and color-correcting mask is a must.

Christophe Robin Shade Variation Mask $53 at Amazon It doesn’t get more cult-classic than this French formula. My blonde color is left looking so shiny and new, you’d never know I’m a few weeks overdue for a touchup. Amika Bust Your Brass Repair Mask $42 at Sephora This toning formula is particularly reparative for wavy, curly, and coily hair. My shower is never without a tub for when my blonde needs a little extra love.

