It took a solid two and a half years, bi-monthly visits to my hairstylist extraordinaire Temur Hamilton, and minimizing my hot tool usage (the top air dry creams for fine hair have become my best friends), but my hair is finally strong and healthy. While I’m certainly not going to complain that my shine has been restored and my split ends are barely noticeable anymore, I have found a new concern to fixate on: my length. Growing my hair any longer than just above the boobs has proven nearly impossible. Any extra inches look dry and brittle, or break off on their own before I can relish in the added length. Well, that’s until I started using Oribe’s new Hair Alchemy Bond Building Elixir.

I’ll be honest: At first, I wasn’t too hyped up about the launch. I’ve tried all the big players out there—Olaplex, K18, Bumble and bumble—and they all leave my hair feeling weighed down and a little greasy. But the Oribe team challenged me to try theirs, which claims not only to be lighter than competitors' products but also to be suitable for daily use rather than once weekly or monthly. “Bond building isn’t a new conversation in hair care, but we felt there was an opportunity to elevate it,” says Michele Burgess, Executive Director of Product Development for Oribe. “The formula was inspired by skincare, with an opulent texture and precision technologies that support all three key bonds within the hair: hydrogen, ionic, and disulfide. We wanted something that delivers performance seriously, but also feels incredibly elevated and integrates seamlessly into any hair routine.”

I’ve always been an I’ll-believe-it-when-I-see-it type of person, but after using this formula for the past few months (I got a sneak peek back in May), I can confirm that it really works. My hair is longer and stronger than it’s ever been—and this single product is the only change to my routine. Curious? Keep reading for my full, honest review.

The Formula

At their core, all bond builders are designed to make your hair shaft stronger. They can’t repair a broken hair bond per se, but a well-designed formula will reinforce and protect the existing structure, which in turn makes hair less likely to become frail and thin and to break off with simple brushing or styling. This particular formula is powered by three main ingredients.

Holistic Rebonding Complex: Using a trio of upcycled ingredients like moringa seed (strengthening), arginine (protecting), and malic acid (smoothing), this is responsible for rehabbing broken bonds so hair has the ability to grow longer before fraying off.

Amino Acids: A big part of bond builders is providing deep and lasting hydration—it’s why hair feels so silky smooth after use. This product uses 11 different amino acids, plus sodium hyaluronate, which provides added shine.

Plant-Powered Blend: With ingredients known to boost hair strength, like chia seeds and bio-fermented bamboo, this provides an extra layer of protection against heat, brushing, and coloring.

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The Application

Part of why I like this formula better than competitors is how it's applied. A ton of bond builders I’ve tried are actually conditioner replacements, need to be left on for a certain amount of time before rinsing out, or are once-weekly treatments. This is just an extra step at the end of my normal routine, and I use it almost every time I wash my hair. Post-conditioner, I ring out any extra moisture and use a small, pea-sized amount of product throughout my hair. I do my best to concentrate on the ends and work my way up to the mid-shaft—but avoid the roots at all costs.

It smells delish (as do all the brand's products) and doesn’t leave any greasy residue or stickiness on my hair. I’m someone who blow dries my hair and uses a hot styling tool every time I wash, so I go ahead and style as usual. The immediate result is shiny, smooth hair, fewer flyaways, and a fluffy, weightless feel.

The Takeaway

At first, I kept using this because I liked the immediate gratification. The shine, silkiness, and resistance to humidity were much appreciated—especially in the summer. But after about four weeks of consistent use, I started to notice that my hair was actually growing. My entire life, I’ve found it near-impossible to get my hair to grow past armpit length. Now? My ends touch the mid-boob section—and I have this bond builder to thank for it. Pretty soon, my hair will be healthy, strong, and long. That’s my personal beauty trifecta.

Shop My Hair Routine

Oribe Hair Alchemy Bond Building Elixir $78 at Nordstrom

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