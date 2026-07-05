My relationship with e.l.f. has always been pretty simple. If it has an interesting launch, I try it. After all, it's one of the few affordable brands where testing something new isn't a massive financial investment. So when the drugstore brand announced its first-ever hair care collection—with six products priced at $10 or less—I was immediately intrigued. That said, switching up my hair products is a bit more high-stakes than swapping out a lipstick.

The thing about launching only six products is that each one has to pull its weight. There isn't a bond-building treatment, a curl cream, or a purple shampoo hiding somewhere in the lineup—at least not yet. Instead, e.l.f. focused on the kinds of products almost everyone can work into their routine, regardless of hair type or texture. That also made it pretty easy to figure out which formulas I'd actually repurchase and where I think the brand still has room to grow.

The collection is now available online, with a nationwide Target rollout beginning July 5th. E.l.f. has already said it plans to expand the category based on customer feedback, so I doubt this is where the lineup ends. But before getting excited about what's next, I wanted to see whether the debut products were enough to win me over. Here are my honest reviews ahead.

Never Thirsty Moisturizing Shampoo

e.l.f. Hair Never Thirsty Moisturizing Shampoo $9 at Target

The first thing I noticed with this formula was the lather. For a shampoo that's sulfate-free, it foams up far more than I expected. My scalp felt genuinely clean afterward, especially after a few days of dry shampoo. Instead of traditional sulfates, e.l.f. uses Sodium C14-16 Olefin Sulfonate, a cleanser that's still known for giving you that deep-clean feeling. So while it checks the sulfate-free box, I wouldn't automatically lump it in with ultra-moisturizing shampoos. My fine hair loved it, but if your hair is especially dry or you're committed to the Curly Girl Method, you may want something a little more moisturizing. The argan oil and provitamin B5 help soften things up, but this is still the bottle I'd reach for after a week of using dry shampoo.

Never Thirsty Moisturizing Conditioner

e.l.f. Hair Never Thirsty Moisturizing Conditioner $9 at Target

I usually have stronger opinions about shampoo than conditioner, which is probably why this one pleasantly surprised me. It left my hair soft enough to brush through without making it feel heavy afterward—a balance my fine hair doesn't always get to enjoy. With provitamin B5, argan oil, and a protein blend, it gives hair plenty of slip without venturing into heavy-conditioner territory. Personally, I still wanted a little more moisture, especially through my ends. But if your hair gets weighed down easily, that's probably exactly why you'll like it.

Gloss Mode Treatment Oil

el.f. Hair Gloss Mode Treatment Oil $10 at Target

This was the easiest favorite of the bunch. With fine hair, I'm automatically skeptical of hair oils, but this never once crossed into greasy territory. The texture is thin, so while it’s still definitely an oil, it behaves more like a lightweight smoothing serum. That's thanks to a blend of lightweight silicones, jojoba oil, and squalane, which give hair shine and slip without making it feel coated.

One pump through my mid-lengths and ends before blow-drying was enough to make my hair look noticeably shinier. It also pulls double duty as a 450-degree heat protectant, so I found myself reaching for it instead of two separate products. My only complaint? The vanilla-and-peony fragrance is so subtle that I kept forgetting it was even supposed to have a scent. My hair care isn't like my skincare; I love for it to smell good.

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Humidity Hero Anti-Frizz Styling Spray

e.l.f. Hair Humidity Hero Anti-Frizz Styling Spray $9 at Target

I find it hard to believe that there's an anti-frizz product that will actually win against frizz during July in New York City. My apartment? Fine. The second I step outside, all the little baby hairs around my hairline decide they have plans of their own.

I will say that this spray actually helped. My usual halo of flyaways never really showed up, which is about the highest compliment I can give an anti-frizz product. I worked it through damp hair before blow-drying, and it never left behind that stiff, hairspray-like feeling I've come to expect from products like this. That said, since the formula is heat-activated, anyone who mostly air dries will obviously get less out of it.

3-in-Wonder Magic Styling Cream + Wand

This was probably the product duo I reached for the least—but that's more about my hair than the formula itself. My fine, naturally straight hair didn't really need everything the styling cream was designed to do. Most mornings, I already knew what I wanted: the oil if I was after shine, the anti-frizz spray if the forecast looked like a monsoon or a humidity wave.

That's not to say these aren't good products—they just weren't built around my routine. Along with creatine to help support stronger strands, the cream is designed to prep blowouts, provide flexible hold, and enhance curls with soft definition, which I couldn't fairly judge on my own hair. The matching flyaway wand uses the same formula in a mascara-style applicator, making it a convenient option for smoothing baby hairs or styling edges.

My Takeaway

If you're only buying one product from this launch, in my opinion, I’d make it the Gloss Mode Treatment Oil. It was the clear standout for me, and the product I most kept reaching for after I finished testing everything else. Between the shine, lightweight feel, and built-in 450-degree heat protection, it's my easiest recommendation in the lineup.

Overall, I think e.l.f. got the essentials right. I know it's coming, but when it does, I'd love to see the brand expand beyond the basics with a richer treatment mask, a leave-in conditioner, and more products designed specifically for curly and coily hair. If this is just chapter one for e.l.f. Hair, I'd say it's a pretty convincing debut.

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