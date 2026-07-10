Call me a hater, but in years past, I’ve found the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to be, kind of, sort of, maybe a bit… lackluster. It’s always the same brands, sometimes even the same products, that get the Big Time discounts. But for 2026, well, we're all in for a treat. I spent my morning scrolling the early deals selection—the official sale kicks off on July 18 and runs through August 9—and found myself genuinely mind-blown-jaw-on-the-floor-shocked at how many of my favorite luxury beauty brands were all-in on this annual sale in a BIG way.

Victoria Beckham Beauty has best-sellers listed for almost 35 percent off; my exosome-powered Angelia Caglia Cell Forte Serum, which I swear changed my skin’s tone, texture, and fine lines, is more than $200 off (!!), and makeup kits from Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury are available for a mere fraction of the price. And that’s just the start. I spent the past couple of hours combing through the hundreds of skin, hair, makeup, and home fragrance brands participating in the sale to find the deals and discounts that are actually worth your money. Shop my 15 favorite early beauty deals from the 2026 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

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