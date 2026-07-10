The 15 Best Early Beauty Deals Happening at the 2026 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale

So many luxury hair, makeup, and skincare items are discounted, I'm genuinely speechless.

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Call me a hater, but in years past, I’ve found the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to be, kind of, sort of, maybe a bit… lackluster. It’s always the same brands, sometimes even the same products, that get the Big Time discounts. But for 2026, well, we're all in for a treat. I spent my morning scrolling the early deals selection—the official sale kicks off on July 18 and runs through August 9—and found myself genuinely mind-blown-jaw-on-the-floor-shocked at how many of my favorite luxury beauty brands were all-in on this annual sale in a BIG way.

Victoria Beckham Beauty has best-sellers listed for almost 35 percent off; my exosome-powered Angelia Caglia Cell Forte Serum, which I swear changed my skin’s tone, texture, and fine lines, is more than $200 off (!!), and makeup kits from Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury are available for a mere fraction of the price. And that’s just the start. I spent the past couple of hours combing through the hundreds of skin, hair, makeup, and home fragrance brands participating in the sale to find the deals and discounts that are actually worth your money. Shop my 15 favorite early beauty deals from the 2026 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.

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Samantha Holender
Samantha Holender
Senior Beauty Editor

Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.