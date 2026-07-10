The 15 Best Early Beauty Deals Happening at the 2026 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
So many luxury hair, makeup, and skincare items are discounted, I'm genuinely speechless.
Call me a hater, but in years past, I’ve found the Nordstrom Anniversary Sale to be, kind of, sort of, maybe a bit… lackluster. It’s always the same brands, sometimes even the same products, that get the Big Time discounts. But for 2026, well, we're all in for a treat. I spent my morning scrolling the early deals selection—the official sale kicks off on July 18 and runs through August 9—and found myself genuinely mind-blown-jaw-on-the-floor-shocked at how many of my favorite luxury beauty brands were all-in on this annual sale in a BIG way.
Victoria Beckham Beauty has best-sellers listed for almost 35 percent off; my exosome-powered Angelia Caglia Cell Forte Serum, which I swear changed my skin’s tone, texture, and fine lines, is more than $200 off (!!), and makeup kits from Westman Atelier and Charlotte Tilbury are available for a mere fraction of the price. And that’s just the start. I spent the past couple of hours combing through the hundreds of skin, hair, makeup, and home fragrance brands participating in the sale to find the deals and discounts that are actually worth your money. Shop my 15 favorite early beauty deals from the 2026 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale below.
As someone who has every single shade in the Kajal Liner Collection, I can confirm that the jewel tones are 10 out of 10. They have subtle sparkly flecks that add extra dimension and are my personal favorite for smudging shadow on my lid. Sequin Queen and Smoky Quartz are the most underrated, but I find myself using Night Flash the most.
Aside from Salt & Stone, L'Avant has the most real estate in my home. The brand's hand soap has crazy strong sillage, and with just one pump, my bathroom turns into a spa oasis. While the soothing, luxe smell is definitely the biggest plus, the formula itself is hydrating and nourishing.
With a Gold Lust Shampoo, Conditioner, and travel-sized duo, scooping up this set on sale will save you $53 (!!). I personally love to have a TSA-approved set on hand for summer traveling, so rest assured this quad is already in my cart.
My mom wore Donna Karan Cashmere Mist deodorant throughout my childhood. The soft, yummy scent of amber, sandalwood, and lily of the valley is not just nostalgic, it puts my nervous system back into homeostasis. It’s definitely one of my favorites from the fine fragrance deodorant boom.
You won’t catch me spending any more than two minutes on an eyeshadow look—especially in the summer. That’s where these Caviar sticks swoop in. I scribble, blend out harsh lines with my fingers, and I’m good to go.
Care to smell like Meghan Markle? Supposedly, she’s a fan of this Jo Malone scent, which is a woody, aquatic blend that’s reminiscent of standing on cliffs above a salty ocean. It always reminds me of sailing, Rhode Island, and Boat-kins. Bonus: it’s almost $100 off during the sale.
I recently moved into a new apartment, and curating a signature scent for my space is top priority. I’ve been a Moroccan Amber devotee for the past decade (you must try it), but this bright and fruity home scent is quickly becoming a top contender—especially during the summer.
As a dry shampoo connoisseur, I can confidently say that Living Proof is in the top three dry shampoos on the market—full stop. Rather than leaving gritty, tacky buildup on my roots, I feel like it genuinely cleanses the oil and adds incredible volume. even, for fine hair like mine.
I’ve waxed poetic about U Beauty many times before. While a lot of the products cycle in and out of my routine, this is a constant. It brightens my dark circles (a task no other eye cream could handle), hydrates, and doesn’t irritate my sensitive eyes. So why not stock up on a discount?
I know, I know—this is a pricy one. While I normally wouldn’t recommend a product this expensive, I have to say that it made such a drastic difference in my skin that I’m able to justify it. If you read my rave review and have been dying to try it, you might as well jump on the chance to get nearly $200 off.
My 56-year-old mom is constantly complaining when we go away for a weekend that she can’t see well enough to do her makeup. I got her this magnifying mirror last month, and it was a huge win. It’s compact enough for travel and lights up, which is a win-win.
After a day at the beach—coated in all the sweat and sunscreen that comes with it—nothing feels better than giving my face a foaming cleanse in the shower. This is my favorite guy for the job—it smells just like a spa, leaves my skin feeling extra clean (but not stripped), and wakes me up a bit so I have energy for dinner.
If you’ve ever used Charlotte Tilbury’s Airbrush Flawless Setting Spray, you definitely don’t need me to justify its spot in your cart. If you haven’t? It’s the single best product I’ve ever used to lock in my foundation, prolong pigment, and keep my glam in place without forcing it to be matte.
Complete with a lip liner, matte lipstick, and lip balm, this lip kit will save you $42. Even better: it takes the guesswork out of creating a pretty pink lip combo. I’m particularly obsessed with the Chou Chou lip balm, which I’ve been wearing on full-glam and no-makeup days.
Why Trust Marie Claire
For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Samantha Holender is the Senior Beauty Editor at Marie Claire, where she reports on the best new launches, dives into the science behind skincare, and shares the breakdown on the latest and greatest trends in the beauty space. She's studied up on every ingredient you'll find on INCI list and is constantly in search of the world's glowiest makeup products. She's constantly tracking the biggest nail and hair trends to pop up in the beauty space, going backstage during fashion weeks, tracking celebrity looks, and constantly talking to celebrity hair stylists, nail artists, and makeup artists. Prior to joining the team, she worked as Us Weekly’s Beauty and Style Editor, where she stayed on the pulse of pop culture and broke down celebrity beauty routines, hair transformations, and red carpet looks. Her words have also appeared on Popsugar, Makeup.com, Skincare.com, Delish.com, and Philadelphia Wedding. Samantha also serves as a board member for the American Society of Magazine Editors (ASME). She first joined the organization in 2018, when she worked as an editorial intern at Food Network Magazine and Pioneer Woman Magazine. Samantha has a degree in Journalism and Mass Communications from The George Washington University’s School of Media and Public Affairs. While at GWU, she was a founding member of the school’s HerCampus chapter and served as its President for four years. When she’s not deep in the beauty closet or swatching eyeshadows, you can find her obsessing over Real Housewives and all things Bravo. Keep up with her on Instagram @samholender.