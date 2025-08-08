If I had to do the math, I’ve spent a solid 2,920 hours of my life doing my hair. Wild and disturbing, but that’s what I get for curling my hair every single day of my life since the ripe old age of 12. That being said, I know a thing or two about hair tools. I’ve tried dozens of blow dryers, curling irons, and flat irons. I have my hands on the Dyson Airwrap, the Shark FlexFusion, and the T3 Aire 360. But now, there’s a new multi-styler on the scene, and candidly, it gives the best results of the bunch. Enter: Drybar’s All-Inclusive.

Available for $299 (notably less than its competitors), it comes with all the fixings. It’s able to serve as a blow drying, straightening iron, and curling wand—so basically it’s the only hot tool I now need in my routine. The main allure: it has StyleLock Tech that balances the air-to-heat ratio so my hair doesn’t get damaged in the styling process (I’m on a hair growth journey in case you didn’t know) and provides three times the volume of its competitors. Oh, it also has a pause button that makes transitioning between wet and dry sections so much easier. Sounds good—so let’s put it to the test, shall we?

What It Comes With

She’s a heavy girl. The main barrel is pretty weighted (I wouldn’t necessarily recommend this for travel), but it is adaptable with four different attachments. Here’s the breakdown:

Dual-Sided Concentrator: This can be used for a rough dry (I typically like to get my hair at least 80 percent dry before styling) or to smooth flyaways after styling.

This can be used for a rough dry (I typically like to get my hair at least 80 percent dry before styling) or to smooth flyaways after styling. Two-Inch Round Brush: For a more traditional, bouncy blowout, this is for you. It gives incredible volume, swoops in the ends, and is a great for refreshing day two hair.

For a more traditional, bouncy blowout, this is for you. It gives incredible volume, swoops in the ends, and is a great for refreshing day two hair. Flat Iron: You can blow dry your hair straight with this attachment and targeted airflow (similar to Dyson’s Airstrait) or use it as a standard flat iron. Regardless, it does the job.

You can blow dry your hair straight with this attachment and targeted airflow (similar to Dyson’s Airstrait) or use it as a standard flat iron. Regardless, it does the job. 1.25-Inch Curling Iron: This is my personal favorite and my most-used of the bunch. I actually prefer to style dry hair with the airflow option (as opposed to the heat) for added volume, but either way, it’s sleek, smooth, and doesn’t give me any crimping with the clamp.

How to Use It

I have fairly thin, slightly wavy hair, and my biggest concern is my blowout looking flat and limp (le sigh). Styling will differ depending on your hair type and texture, but here’s a peek into my process. I’ll take it from the top.

I start off with a volumizing shampoo and conditioner (I’m currently loving LolaVie and Crown Affair), then I’ll prep with a root lifter (Roz is my go-to). I turn on my All-Inclusive and use the Dual-Sided Concentrator to get about an 80 percent rough dry. If I want mega-volume, I’ll flip my hair upside down.

Then, I’ll swap out the attachment for my pride and joy: the 1.25-inch curling iron. I section my hair into three levels, starting with the bottom layer. I grab a section of hair, clamp at the top, drag down half the shaft, and wrap up with the hair turning away from my head. Once the hair is secured around the barrel, I’ll turn on the air function and blow dry it in place, twisting out once the hair is dry. Then, it’s rinse and repeat until my whole head is done.

I brush everything out with my fingers for a more relaxed look, add some hair oil to finish it off, and voilá.

Samantha Holender using the Drybar All-Inclusive Multi-Styler. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The Hold

The volume!! The lasting power!! To me, these two factors put this multi-styler in a league of its own. My hair looks fuller and more voluminous, without any crunchy styling balms or texturizing sprays. But the biggest tell is that it stays that way all day long. My curls don’t fall or unravel, and my roots remain lifted, which is a result I’m unable to achieve with any of the comparable devices on the market.

The Takeaway

I’ve already recommended this to 10 of my closest friends—that’s how much I love it. Of all the hot air curling stylers on the market, I genuinely think it’s the only one to actually to get curls to hold without extreme heat. I will say it is heavy and I would not recommend it for a weekend trip or big travels (it’s going to put your bag over the weight limit), but for an everyday, at-home tool, it’s definitely worth the investment. And given how much time I spend doing my hair, I’ll certainly be getting my money’s worth.

