After more than a decade of bleaching my hair, this year I finally returned to my natural brunette hue—and to at-home bond repair products. Sure, years of constant experimentation (some may call it “blonde blindness”) were fun and gave me the look I wanted, but over time, they came with an unfortunate cost: seriously damaged ends.

That’s when I started treating my naturally fine hair as carefully as I do my skincare regimen, in hopes that bond-building technology could transform my strands from straw to silk. With so many now available, incorporating a bond repair product into your routine is easier than ever, regardless of your hair type or budget.

I’ve rounded up the 10 top-rated bond builders, from fast-acting masks to leave-in treatments, that made a noticeable difference in the look and feel of my hair, and have earned a permanent spot in my hair care routine.

Can Hair Bonds Really Be Repaired?

If you, like me, are on a hair health journey, or are just new to the category, it's important to note that coloring, hot tools, brushing, one too many slicked-back styles, and environmental exposures can all lead to breakage, dullness, and frizz. These are all signs of weak, broken hair bonds—i.e., the internal structural links that give hair its elasticity, resilience, and overall health.

However, “hair bonds can’t be ‘healed’ in the way living tissues can,” explains Dr. Anna Peters, Senior Brand Manager of Hair Innovation at Schwarzkopf. But luckily, they “can be built, reinforced, and protected.”

How Do Bond Repair Treatments Work?

Unlike treatments that simply smooth the surface of the hair, bond repair formulas—which often contain powerful ingredients like plant proteins, amino acids, and keratin—are designed to work within the hair fiber, where damage actually occurs. According to Peters, most treatments “target the internal structure of the hair, helping reinforce compromised bonds and improve hair strength from the inside out.”

In fact, that’s exactly why the category has grown so quickly. “Bonding technology is one of the fastest-growing trends in professional and at-home hair care, and why consumers increasingly seek products that strengthen hair, not just superficially making the hair feel better,” Peters adds.

The Best Bond Repair Products for Damaged Hair

While I’m dedicated to taking better care of my hair this year, admittedly, I’m a low-maintenance girlie at heart and don’t always have it in me to follow a multi-step routine. Luckily, these bond repair formulas work quickly and can replace other products that promise to smooth frizz or address split ends. Even better? You're only meant to use them once a week.

On the contrary, when I do have time for an “everything shower,” there’s truly no better feeling than using products that make the extra effort feel totally worth it. Trust me, these pre-shampoo options deserve a spot on your shower (or tub!) shelf.

Olaplex No.3PLUS Complete Bond Repair Treatment $34 at Sephora Olaplex put bond-building technology on the map, and dare I say, their reformulated, TikTok-viral No. 3 might just be even better than the original. Applied for just three minutes before shampooing, it leaves hair noticeably healthier and silky soft. Epres Bond Repair Treatment Starter Kit $50 at Credo Beauty This waterless treatment is made with just four 100 percent vegan, biodegradable ingredients. Simply spray onto dry, unwashed hair and leave on for at least 10 minutes; it’s easy, effective, and the starter kit should last a while, making it a great value for the results.

To put it plainly, these overnight bond repair treatments take minimal effort and do all the hard work while I snooze. By morning, I can’t help but think bed head has never looked so good.

Schwarzkopf Keratime Deep Repair Overnight Treatment $14.97 at Walmart Infused with keratin and silk extract, this new leave-in builds bonds and strengthens strands after just one night’s rest. Better yet, you don’t even need to rinse it out the next morning. Amika Midnight Mender Overnight Strength Repair Treatment $44 at Sephora This treatment conditions and smooths hair overnight thanks to its blend of plant butters and proteins, leaving strands pillow-soft and manageable by morning. It’s not called the “Midnight Mender” for nothing.

Stephanie (Griffin) Napolitano used an at-home bond repair product on her hair, then dried and styled it. (Image credit: Future)

When I feel like I need an extra layer of defense, I know it’s time to add the heavy hitters back into my hair care routine. I typically reach for oils and serums to lock in moisture and shield my strands from any further heat damage.

L'Oréal Everpure Bond Repair Oil-In-Serum $12.99 at Ulta Beauty This ultra-lightweight, non-greasy oil-serum protects hair from heat up to 450 degrees. While it’s the perfect finishing step before blow drying or straightening, it’s a bonus that it smooths strands and adds shine. Bumble and bumble. Bond-Building Repair Hair Oil Serum $47 at Sephora This luxe hybrid oil-serum is powered by the brand’s Honey Bond-Building Complex, which helps repair visible damage while minimizing frizz. It also protects hair during styling, making it a staple for fragile hair.

Testing new hair products can sometimes feel like trial and error, but I’ve found that a good bond repair doesn’t have to break the bank. These deliver high-performance formulas at a fraction of the cost.

Bondbar Bonding Hydration Mask $9.99 at Amazon US This conditioning mask is a game-changer for thirsty hair. Amino acids and ceramides deliver serious hydration, while leaving hair soft, shiny, and frizz-free—all for under $10. Not Your Mother's Tough Love Intense Bonding Treatment $11.99 at notyourmothers.com Another affordable product that’s easily comparable to more high-end bond builders, this pre-wash treatment tames tangled, frizzy hair in minutes, leaving it much more manageable.

Why Trust Marie Claire

For more than 30 years, Marie Claire has been an internationally recognized destination for news, fashion, and beauty trends, investigative packages, and more. When it comes to the products Marie Claire recommends, we take your faith in us seriously. Every product that we feature comes personally recommended by a Marie Claire writer or editor, or by an expert we’ve spoken to firsthand.