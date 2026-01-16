Ask my hairstylist: my hair is incredibly fine. Volume is scarce; oil is not. I stockpile dry shampoos, dry texturizers, round brushes, and root boosters as if my life depends on it. (To be fair, my hair kind of does—without ‘em it would be flat and greasy). But the key to giving my hair even a little lift is using the best shampoos and conditioners for fine hair. I try to switch it up every wash (there are so many products to test!!), but there are a few tried-and-true options I’ll always go back to when I want a guaranteed good hair day.

My hair post-shampoo and conditioner for fine hair. (Image credit: Samantha Holender)

The main thing they have in common is that they’re specially formulated to plump up fine hair strands and create a thicker, fuller feeling. But other than that, I decide which to use based on what my hair is craving. If my color looks dull, I’ll reach for a duo to tone down brassiness, or if my hair is screaming for hydration, I’ll pull richer, more nourishing formulas that still won’t weigh it down. It’s been a journey to find the products that work best for me, but these 10 sets are my go-tos.

Lightweight Go-Tos

The best shampoo and conditioner for someone with really thick hair will likely be too much for my fine, thin hair to handle. To prevent my hair from looking extra flat or oily, I’ve been looking for options that feel weightless and actually add some body to my blowout.

Crown Affair The Shampoo and Conditioner Bundle View at Crown Affair Trust me: you’ve never tried a conditioner like this before. Instead of a creamy base, this one has a gel-like texture that’s reminiscent of a water—but, for your hair. It’s not going to give you a super silky feel in the shower and you’ll really have to work on any knots, but it gives my hair more body than anything else. côte Daily Hair Essentials Bundle $64 at cotebeauty.com Not only are these bottles the absolute cutest, but the formula inside is incredible. I was genuinely shocked when I looked at the price point—these feel so luxurious. The conditioner has a bit more weight to it than the Crown Affair one, but still leaves my hair full and voluminous.

Color-Safe Saviors

As a fake blonde, color-safe shampoos and conditioners are non-negotiable. But even with a sulfate-free label slapped on the box, I’ve found that certain products can distort my dye, making it look brassier or darker. That’s not the case with these babies.

Goldwell Kerasilk Color Protecting Shampoo and Conditioner Duo $99 at planetbeauty.com I’ve said it 1000 times, but I’ll say it once more: Kerasilk makes the best shampoo and conditioner on the market. I always find myself going back to it because it gives my blonde a soft tone, gives my roots an extra lift, and my blowout always lasts a day and a half longer. Nulastin Nulastin Vibrant Scalp Shampoo + Conditioner Duo $74 at Dermstore (US) When my hair starts to look dull, I know it’s probably time to get a professional gloss. But when I want to push things off an extra week or two, I reach for this shampoo and conditioner. One wash leaves me with the prettiest shine.

Maximum Hydration

Fine hair gets dry, too! When that happens, my hair can feel like straw, and split ends become so much more noticeable. These sets offer deep hydration without weighing my hair down—it’s the perfect balance. I try to incorporate these every three or so washes.

Living Proof Full Volumizing Shampoo & Conditioner Hair Set $61 at Sephora These babies are classics for a reason. They’ve been a staple in my routine since middle school because they give me incredible volume and work through knots with ease. The conditioner is the real standout—my hair feels so silky the second I apply it. RŌZ The Mini Essentials Kit $72 at Sephora Never will I ever board a plane without this kit in my carry-on. I don’t trust hotel shampoo and conditioner (you never know what you’re going to get!), so I like knowing that no matter the water’s pH or pressure, my hair will be happy.

Thicker Is Better

While a shampoo and conditioner can actually make my hair thicker (although that would be fun, wouldn’t it?), they can plump up the follicle and create a feeling of fullness. When I use either of these, I swear my ponytail feels like it doubled in size.

MONDAY HAIRCARE Volume Shampoo + Conditioner Set $13.99 at Amazon US I was sent MONDAY a few years ago when they first launched and for months was convinced that the products were firming in the $30-$40 price range. They feel luxe and the packaging is super chic. You can imagine my surprise when I learned they were under $10 a pop. Saphira Volume Boost Shampoo & Conditioner Duo $90 at Amazon US I’ve been a fan of the Saphira Mud Mask for a few years now, so I was thrilled to learn they were expanding their range. The volumizing set is my go-to when I want a big, bouncy blowout; it plumps up each strand to the point where I feel like I have extensions in.

Detoxifying Duos

Because I’m constantly adding texturizers and dry shampoo to my hair to absorb oil and add a little grit, my roots and scalp end up with a decent amount of buildup. That’s why using a detox shampoo and conditioner at least every other week is key for my scalp health.

Christophe Robin Hair Detox Duo $19 at Bluemercury My scalp get super itchy in the winter, so I try and incorporate this scrub once every other week (I don’t want to overdue it). It helps relieve irritation and get rid of buildup, while the conditioning creme restores hydration. Virtue Labs Detox + Restore Duo $86.70 at virtuelabs.com Hair masks and thin hair can be like oil and water. Not this guy—it deliver hydration post detox and still leaves my hair feeling light and bouncy.

