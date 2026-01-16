My Fine Hair Needs All the Volume It Can Get—These 10 Shampoos and Conditioners Deliver
Because my roots always need a boost.
Ask my hairstylist: my hair is incredibly fine. Volume is scarce; oil is not. I stockpile dry shampoos, dry texturizers, round brushes, and root boosters as if my life depends on it. (To be fair, my hair kind of does—without ‘em it would be flat and greasy). But the key to giving my hair even a little lift is using the best shampoos and conditioners for fine hair. I try to switch it up every wash (there are so many products to test!!), but there are a few tried-and-true options I’ll always go back to when I want a guaranteed good hair day.
The main thing they have in common is that they’re specially formulated to plump up fine hair strands and create a thicker, fuller feeling. But other than that, I decide which to use based on what my hair is craving. If my color looks dull, I’ll reach for a duo to tone down brassiness, or if my hair is screaming for hydration, I’ll pull richer, more nourishing formulas that still won’t weigh it down. It’s been a journey to find the products that work best for me, but these 10 sets are my go-tos.
Lightweight Go-Tos
The best shampoo and conditioner for someone with really thick hair will likely be too much for my fine, thin hair to handle. To prevent my hair from looking extra flat or oily, I’ve been looking for options that feel weightless and actually add some body to my blowout.
Trust me: you’ve never tried a conditioner like this before. Instead of a creamy base, this one has a gel-like texture that’s reminiscent of a water—but, for your hair. It’s not going to give you a super silky feel in the shower and you’ll really have to work on any knots, but it gives my hair more body than anything else.
Not only are these bottles the absolute cutest, but the formula inside is incredible. I was genuinely shocked when I looked at the price point—these feel so luxurious. The conditioner has a bit more weight to it than the Crown Affair one, but still leaves my hair full and voluminous.
Color-Safe Saviors
As a fake blonde, color-safe shampoos and conditioners are non-negotiable. But even with a sulfate-free label slapped on the box, I’ve found that certain products can distort my dye, making it look brassier or darker. That’s not the case with these babies.
I’ve said it 1000 times, but I’ll say it once more: Kerasilk makes the best shampoo and conditioner on the market. I always find myself going back to it because it gives my blonde a soft tone, gives my roots an extra lift, and my blowout always lasts a day and a half longer.
When my hair starts to look dull, I know it’s probably time to get a professional gloss. But when I want to push things off an extra week or two, I reach for this shampoo and conditioner. One wash leaves me with the prettiest shine.
Maximum Hydration
Fine hair gets dry, too! When that happens, my hair can feel like straw, and split ends become so much more noticeable. These sets offer deep hydration without weighing my hair down—it’s the perfect balance. I try to incorporate these every three or so washes.
These babies are classics for a reason. They’ve been a staple in my routine since middle school because they give me incredible volume and work through knots with ease. The conditioner is the real standout—my hair feels so silky the second I apply it.
Never will I ever board a plane without this kit in my carry-on. I don’t trust hotel shampoo and conditioner (you never know what you’re going to get!), so I like knowing that no matter the water’s pH or pressure, my hair will be happy.
Thicker Is Better
While a shampoo and conditioner can actually make my hair thicker (although that would be fun, wouldn’t it?), they can plump up the follicle and create a feeling of fullness. When I use either of these, I swear my ponytail feels like it doubled in size.
I was sent MONDAY a few years ago when they first launched and for months was convinced that the products were firming in the $30-$40 price range. They feel luxe and the packaging is super chic. You can imagine my surprise when I learned they were under $10 a pop.
I’ve been a fan of the Saphira Mud Mask for a few years now, so I was thrilled to learn they were expanding their range. The volumizing set is my go-to when I want a big, bouncy blowout; it plumps up each strand to the point where I feel like I have extensions in.
Detoxifying Duos
Because I’m constantly adding texturizers and dry shampoo to my hair to absorb oil and add a little grit, my roots and scalp end up with a decent amount of buildup. That’s why using a detox shampoo and conditioner at least every other week is key for my scalp health.
My scalp get super itchy in the winter, so I try and incorporate this scrub once every other week (I don’t want to overdue it). It helps relieve irritation and get rid of buildup, while the conditioning creme restores hydration.
Hair masks and thin hair can be like oil and water. Not this guy—it deliver hydration post detox and still leaves my hair feeling light and bouncy.
