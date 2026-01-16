My Fine Hair Needs All the Volume It Can Get—These 10 Shampoos and Conditioners Deliver

Because my roots always need a boost.

Samantha Holender's avatar
By
published
in Features
Ask my hairstylist: my hair is incredibly fine. Volume is scarce; oil is not. I stockpile dry shampoos, dry texturizers, round brushes, and root boosters as if my life depends on it. (To be fair, my hair kind of does—without ‘em it would be flat and greasy). But the key to giving my hair even a little lift is using the best shampoos and conditioners for fine hair. I try to switch it up every wash (there are so many products to test!!), but there are a few tried-and-true options I’ll always go back to when I want a guaranteed good hair day.

The main thing they have in common is that they’re specially formulated to plump up fine hair strands and create a thicker, fuller feeling. But other than that, I decide which to use based on what my hair is craving. If my color looks dull, I’ll reach for a duo to tone down brassiness, or if my hair is screaming for hydration, I’ll pull richer, more nourishing formulas that still won’t weigh it down. It’s been a journey to find the products that work best for me, but these 10 sets are my go-tos.

Lightweight Go-Tos

The best shampoo and conditioner for someone with really thick hair will likely be too much for my fine, thin hair to handle. To prevent my hair from looking extra flat or oily, I’ve been looking for options that feel weightless and actually add some body to my blowout.

Color-Safe Saviors

As a fake blonde, color-safe shampoos and conditioners are non-negotiable. But even with a sulfate-free label slapped on the box, I’ve found that certain products can distort my dye, making it look brassier or darker. That’s not the case with these babies.

Maximum Hydration

Fine hair gets dry, too! When that happens, my hair can feel like straw, and split ends become so much more noticeable. These sets offer deep hydration without weighing my hair down—it’s the perfect balance. I try to incorporate these every three or so washes.

Thicker Is Better

While a shampoo and conditioner can actually make my hair thicker (although that would be fun, wouldn’t it?), they can plump up the follicle and create a feeling of fullness. When I use either of these, I swear my ponytail feels like it doubled in size.

Detoxifying Duos

Because I’m constantly adding texturizers and dry shampoo to my hair to absorb oil and add a little grit, my roots and scalp end up with a decent amount of buildup. That’s why using a detox shampoo and conditioner at least every other week is key for my scalp health.

Samantha Holender
